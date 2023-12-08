After trying to pick up her phone while driving SUV, off-duty CPD officer jumped curb and killed woman, 56, on sidewalk

According to the traffic crash report, an off-duty Chicago police officer's decision to pick up her dropped phone and take her eyes off the road resulted in tragedy, as she caused her SUV to veer onto the sidewalk and fatally strike a pedestrian.

According to the initial Chicago Police Department report, on Thursday around 12:30 a.m., the 40-year-old female driver of a white SUV "lost control of her vehicle before jumping the curb and striking a 56-year-old female victim who was on the sidewalk." The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Image of the collision from the crash report.

The crash report provides more information about reportedly happened. It states that the crash occurred at 320 N. State St., near the Marina City towers and the House of Blues music venue. It lists the driver as the owner of the vehicle, a 2016 Infiniti QX60 SUV. She was cited for negligent driving, failure to reduce speed to prevent a crash, failing to stay in a lane, and driving while using a phone.

Responding officers arrived to find Chicago Fire Department technicians performing CPR on the victim, according to the report. The police spoke with three witnesses who said they been walking south on State with the victim and another woman, 27, who was also struck but was not seriously injured. They said the southbound SUV driver swerved off the the road and hit both women.

The driver directly struck the 56-year-old woman, who fell over a fence owned by the Marina City building, the report states. The other woman was able to jump out of the way, and the motorist only struck her knees.

The driver told police that while she was driving south, "Her phone fell to the floor of the vehicle and she attempted to grab it and took her eyes off the road," according to the report. "When [the motorist] looked up, she believed she was going to strike the median in the center of the road and attempted to avoid it by veering to the right," at which point she struck the pedestrians on the sidewalks.

The 56-year-old woman was pronounced shortly after she arrived at the hospital, the report states. The 27-year-old woman was also taken to Northwestern and was in good condition with minor bruising around her knees and a minor laceration on her right hand.

The driver was transported to Northwestern to have a blood sample taken, according to the report. Her SUV was towed.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Streetsblog that the driver is a police officer, and she was relieved of her police powers on Thursday. They said the case is continuing to be investigated.

Both victims were from Texas. According to an ABC Chicago report, the woman who died was on a work trip for the educational company Amplify.

It's infuriating that an officer, who was entrusted to help keep the public safe, was reckless enough to take her eyes off the road while driving to pick up a phone, with tragic consequences.

Streetsblog Chicago Fatality Tracker

Pedestrian: 27

Bicyclist: 5

2023 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2023 Chicago bike fatalities