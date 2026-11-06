A Police officer and an SUV driver fatally struck a scooter rider and an e-moto operator in Armour Square and North Park

Tragically, there were two more e-mobility device fatalities this week. In one of the cases, a police officer struck and killed an electric scooter rider. In the other incident, and SUV driver fatally struck a person on what appears to be an electric motorcycle, also called an “e-moto.” These crashes raised the number of e-scooter deaths on Chicago streets this year to four, and the number of e-moto fatalities on our city’s streets this year to three.

E-scooter fatality Thursday in Armour Square

According to a preliminary statement from the Chicago Police Department, on Thursday, November 5, at about 12:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was operating a stand-up electric scooter near 35th Street and Princeton Avenue in the City-designated Armour Square community area. (Many locals refer to this location as being part of the Bridgeport neighborhood.) The 9th District police station is less than a mile northwest of the crash site at 3120 S Halsted St.

“Officers were on patrol in a marked police vehicle, traveling northbound on Princeton Avenue where the vehicle came into contact” with the scooter rider, CPD stated. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both officers were also transported to a local hospital for treatment, CPD said.

According to a Chicago Sun-Times report, an officer at the collision scene asked a police dispatcher when EMTs would show up. “They need to get here ASAP,” they said, describing the scooter rider as a Hispanic man with “massive head wounds” and “lots of blood loss.”

Local resident Chloe Jackson told ABC7 Chicago that there was a major dent in the front of the squad car. “I think it is just disappointing because it is not extremely surprising,” she said. We do see a lot of instances of CPD especially because we are pretty close to the station over here, of them speeding or turning on their lights to avoid stop signs or stoplights.”

A local bike advocate posted on Bluesky that the victim was a PhD student with family abroad. Last June 5, Chicago Department of Transportation Complete Streets Planner Riley O’Neil, 35, was biking on Halsted near the 9th District station, when the driver of an illegally parked car opened his car door in O’Neil’s path, causing a fatal crash. The advocate seemed to express grief over two vulnerable road users being killed by drivers within five months in the same neighborhood.

Feeling even more sick about this after a friend reached out for resources. This man was a PhD student with many of her colleagues and had applied to work with her at Arggone Labs. They are asking for resources to help file a lawsuit. I can't fucking take it anymore. My heart is broken. — Papa Rides a Bike (@paparidesabike.bsky.social) 2026-11-06T15:45:57.399Z

E-moto death Friday in North Park

According to the initial CPD statement, on Friday, November 6, around 4:30 a.m., a 67-year-old man was riding a micro-mobility device at Peterson and Jersey avenues. Peterson has at least five lanes, which encourages speeding.

Peterson and Jersey, looking west. Image: Google Maps

Police said a 44-year-old man driving west in a Dodge SUV struck the senior at the intersection. The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed, police said.

Closeup of a screenshot from an ABC7 report on the North Park crash.

The micro-mobility device shown in ABC7 Chicago footage of the crash aftermath on Peterson appears to be a high-speed electric motorcycle or “e-moto”.

What’s the best strategy to prevent e-scooter and bicycle crashes?

ABC7 Chicago asked AAA spokesperson Molly Hart about possible solutions to prevent e-scooter and e-bike deaths. “We’re really working with our partners, and… with Illinois to work on pushing having a helmet law in place,” she replied.

Helmet laws may be appropriate for high-speed vehicles such as e-motos, which are illegal to ride on Illinois bike lanes and paths.

Helmets can also help mitigate head injuries for bicycle riders, especially for higher-risk activities like fast or long-distance cycling, and mountain biking. However, the experiences of other places indicate that helmets laws for people on bicycles and lower-speed e-bikes are counterproductive to improving safety.

For example, Seattle’s helmet law was repealed after data showed tickets were disproportionately being issued to people of color and unhoused residents. The helmet mandate also was a deterrent to cycling, negatively impacting the “safety-in-numbers” effect. Thst is, motorists are more likely to drive safely and watch out for cyclists when bike mode share is higher.

Countries that have high rates of cycling and bike injuries tend to have low helmet use. Image: Streetsblog USA

To improve safety for e-scooter and bicycle riders, the most effective approaches are those proven to be so in countries with high bicycle use, like the Netherlands and Denmark. These strategies include physically protected lanes, effective traffic law enforcement, and universal bike education. Despite high bike mode share and low helmet use, these countries have very low bike fatality rates.

Fatality Tracker: 2026 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Note: Cases may be reclassified as we learn more about the vehicle the victim was riding

Pedestrian: 21

Bicycle: 3

E-scooter: 4

Electric motorcycle (“e-moto”): 3

2026 Chicago pedestrian fatalities

• On Wednesday, January 7, around 8:44 a.m., a 42-year-old woman driving an SUV fatally struck a man, 64, crossing at 9498 S. Lafayette Ave. in Roseland.

• On Monday, February 16, around 4:12 p.m., a 37-year-old female truck driver struck and killed a woman, 63, in the 7200 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Norwood Park.

• On Monday, February 16, before 7:30 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man, 69, in the 11900 block of South Halsted Street in West Pullman.

• On Tuesday, March 3, around 6:15 PM, an SUV driver, 70, fatally struck a female pedestrian in the 4000 block of West Foster Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.

• On Wednesday, March 11, sometime before 10 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a woman, 32, in the 2100 block of East 83rd Street in South Chicago.

• On Friday, March 13, at around 12:06 p.m., the left-turning driver of a large vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk at 3960 W. 26th St. in Little Village.

• On Sunday, April 12, around 9 p.m., a 17-year-old girl driving an SUV fatally struck a Fontella Wyatt, 43, crossing Ogden Avenue at Ashland Avenue on the Near West Side.

• On Sunday, April 19, at about 9:30 p.m., a hit-and-run pickup truck driver struck and killed Minerva Martinez, 65, in a crosswalk at Belmont and Central avenues in Belmont Cragin.

• On Monday, April 20, around 6 p.m., a semi-truck driver fatally struck Autumn Perez, 29, at 6341 S. Western Ave. in Chicago Lawn.

• On Tuesday, April 21, at around 4:24 p.m., a Honda driver, 47, fatally struck a male pedestrian, 78, at 4050 N. Central Avenue in Portage Park.

• On Wednesday, April 22, a driver failed to yield the right of way and fatally struck a pedestrian at 1498 N. California Ave. in West Town.

• On Saturday, May 2, around 2:40 a.m., after an argument, a driver fatally struck a man, 65, standing on the sidewalk on the 5000 block of S. Western Ave. in Gage Park, and then fled the scene.

• On Tuesday, May 12, Enrique Nieto, 53, was changing a flat car tire in the street on the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road when an SUV driver fatally struck him and fled the scene.

• On Thursday, May 14, a hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck a man, 36, near 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in Auburn Gresham.

• On Saturday, May 23, around 5:15 p.m., a driver, 35, fatally struck Illeana Crisanto, 62, near Belmont and Kilbourn avenues, on the border of Irving Park and Hermosa.

• On Saturday June 6, around 12:45 a.m., a hit-run-driver ran a red and fatally struck a 42-year-old woman on the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue in Auburn Gresham.

• On Thursday, July 2, 2026, around 6:47 p.m., a jeep driver failed to yield while turning and fatally struck a man, 71, at 6258 S. Pulaski Rd. in West Lawn.

• On Sunday, July 26, at around 10:47 p.m., a speeding SUV driver, 39, struck and killed a male pedestrian, 63, on the 5100 block of South Western Avenue in Gage Park.

• On Wednesday, July 29, at around 11:41 a.m., a hit-and-run truck driver struck and killed Belesda Toledo, 47, on the 2500 block of South Hamlin Avenue in Little Village.

• On Saturday, August 8, around 9:22 p.m., a sedan driver fatally struck Sarah Milcarek, 25, on the 1400 block of West Irving Park Road in Lakeview.

• On Sunday, August 16, an SUV fatally struck a man, 42, crossing in a crosswalk at 95th and Morgan streets in Washington Heights.

2026 Chicago bicycle and e-scooter fatalities

• On Thursday, January 24, around 8:20 p.m., the 33-year-old male driver of a Toyota fatally struck Roman Havelka, 63, on a bicycle in the 8600 block of West Irving Park Road.

• On Saturday, March 21, around 8:30 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck Violet Harris, 15, on an e-scooter in the 2800 block of East 77th Street in South Shore.

• On Sunday, April 5, around 1:20 a.m., a speeding, hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Damian Gomez, 18, on a bicycle at 63rd Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

• On Friday, April 24, around 4:15 p.m., a Jeep driver struck and killed e-scooter rider Astrid Carrillo Noguera, 17, near 3340 S. King Dr. in the Douglas community.

• On Friday, June 5, around 4:40 p.m., a car driver opened their door on CDOT Planner Riley O’Neil, 35, causing him to clip the door and be thrown in front of a truck and fatally struck.

• On Wednesday August 5 at about 3:37 p.m., a semi driver and Alex Blacio, 16, riding an e-scooter, collided at 4025 N. Western Ave. in North Center, and the teen later died from his injuries.

• On Thursday, November 5, around 12:30, a police officer fatally struck a man, 39, on an e-scooter near 32nd Street and Princeton Avenue in Armour Square.

2026 Electric motorcycle (e-moto) fatalities

• On Monday, September 14, around 5:15 a.m., at Archer and Laramie avenues in Garfield Ridge, a pickup driver ran a red light, fatally struck e-moto rider Juan Martin Márquez, 54, and then fled the scene on foot.

• On Sunday, October 4, around 6:06 a.m., at Lake Street and Homan Avenue in East Garfield Park, Deshawn Lee, 33, was fatally struck by a sedan driver who ran a red light.

• On Friday, November 6, around 4:30 a.m., an SUV driver fatally struck a man, 67, riding an e-moto on the 3300 block of West Peterson Avenue in North Park.

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