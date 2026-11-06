A Police officer and an SUV driver fatally struck a scooter rider and an e-moto operator in Armour Square and North Park

Screenshot of the Bridgeport crash aftermath from an ABC7 Chicago report: https://tinyurl.com/5ydmf4wh
Tragically, there were two more e-mobility device fatalities this week. In one of the cases, a police officer struck and killed an electric scooter rider. In the other incident, and SUV driver fatally struck a person on what appears to be an electric motorcycle, also called an “e-moto.” These crashes raised the number of e-scooter deaths on Chicago streets this year to four, and the number of e-moto fatalities on our city’s streets this year to three.
E-scooter fatality Thursday in Armour Square
According to a preliminary statement from the Chicago Police Department, on Thursday, November 5, at about 12:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was operating a stand-up electric scooter near 35th Street and Princeton Avenue in the City-designated Armour Square community area. (Many locals refer to this location as being part of the Bridgeport neighborhood.) The 9th District police station is less than a mile northwest of the crash site at 3120 S Halsted St.
“Officers were on patrol in a marked police vehicle, traveling northbound on Princeton Avenue where the vehicle came into contact” with the scooter rider, CPD stated. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Both officers were also transported to a local hospital for treatment, CPD said.
According to a Chicago Sun-Times report, an officer at the collision scene asked a police dispatcher when EMTs would show up. “They need to get here ASAP,” they said, describing the scooter rider as a Hispanic man with “massive head wounds” and “lots of blood loss.”
Local resident Chloe Jackson told ABC7 Chicago that there was a major dent in the front of the squad car. “I think it is just disappointing because it is not extremely surprising,” she said. We do see a lot of instances of CPD especially because we are pretty close to the station over here, of them speeding or turning on their lights to avoid stop signs or stoplights.”
A local bike advocate posted on Bluesky that the victim was a PhD student with family abroad. Last June 5, Chicago Department of Transportation Complete Streets Planner Riley O’Neil, 35, was biking on Halsted near the 9th District station, when the driver of an illegally parked car opened his car door in O’Neil’s path, causing a fatal crash. The advocate seemed to express grief over two vulnerable road users being killed by drivers within five months in the same neighborhood.
E-moto death Friday in North Park
According to the initial CPD statement, on Friday, November 6, around 4:30 a.m., a 67-year-old man was riding a micro-mobility device at Peterson and Jersey avenues. Peterson has at least five lanes, which encourages speeding.
Police said a 44-year-old man driving west in a Dodge SUV struck the senior at the intersection. The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed, police said.
The micro-mobility device shown in ABC7 Chicago footage of the crash aftermath on Peterson appears to be a high-speed electric motorcycle or “e-moto”.
What’s the best strategy to prevent e-scooter and bicycle crashes?
ABC7 Chicago asked AAA spokesperson Molly Hart about possible solutions to prevent e-scooter and e-bike deaths. “We’re really working with our partners, and… with Illinois to work on pushing having a helmet law in place,” she replied.
Helmet laws may be appropriate for high-speed vehicles such as e-motos, which are illegal to ride on Illinois bike lanes and paths.
Helmets can also help mitigate head injuries for bicycle riders, especially for higher-risk activities like fast or long-distance cycling, and mountain biking. However, the experiences of other places indicate that helmets laws for people on bicycles and lower-speed e-bikes are counterproductive to improving safety.
For example, Seattle’s helmet law was repealed after data showed tickets were disproportionately being issued to people of color and unhoused residents. The helmet mandate also was a deterrent to cycling, negatively impacting the “safety-in-numbers” effect. Thst is, motorists are more likely to drive safely and watch out for cyclists when bike mode share is higher.
To improve safety for e-scooter and bicycle riders, the most effective approaches are those proven to be so in countries with high bicycle use, like the Netherlands and Denmark. These strategies include physically protected lanes, effective traffic law enforcement, and universal bike education. Despite high bike mode share and low helmet use, these countries have very low bike fatality rates.
Fatality Tracker: 2026 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets
Note: Cases may be reclassified as we learn more about the vehicle the victim was riding
• On Thursday, November 5, around 12:30, a police officer fatally struck a man, 39, on an e-scooter near 32nd Street and Princeton Avenue in Armour Square.
2026 Electric motorcycle (e-moto) fatalities
• On Monday, September 14, around 5:15 a.m., at Archer and Laramie avenues in Garfield Ridge, a pickup driver ran a red light, fatally struck e-moto rider Juan Martin Márquez, 54, and then fled the scene on foot.
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.