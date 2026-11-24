Streetsblog Chicago attempts to run an article about of every pedestrian, bike, e-scooter, and electric motorcycle (“e-moto”) crash within the Chicago city limits for our Fatality Tracker series. Our goal is to draw attention to these tragedies, as well as infrastructure and policy changes that could help prevent this kind of heartbreak in the future.

Unfortunately, we’re not able to run full posts of about Chicagoland collisions that result in the death of a vulnerable road user, although we do put links to reports from other news outlets in our morning Today’s Headlines post. But occasionally there’s a case, or a series of incidents, in the suburbs that seem to call for more discussion on this website.

That was the case this morning when I read about the third serious or fatal pedestrian crash in less than a week in suburban Joliet, a city of about 150,000 people, the third largest in Illinois, located 40 miles southwest of the Loop. I decided to look further into what happened.

These three recent pedestrian crash location were all within the Joliet city limits. Image: Google Maps

Sedan driver fatally struck woman, 84

This was a particularly horrific incident.

According a report by John Ferak in Patch, on Wednesday, November 18, around 11:57 a.m., the senior was crossing Jefferson Street, US-30, at Joliet Street in downtown Joliet. She was walking across the west leg of the intersection, which is located near the local City Hall and a Harrah’s Casino parking garage.

A 25-year-old man driving a Ford Crown Victoria full-sized sedan east was stopped at a red light, Patch reported. When his signal changed to green, he drove forward, striking the pedestrian. The driver dragged the victim under his car for two blocks before stopping at Jefferson and Chicago Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver struck the woman in the west crosswalk of Jefferson/Joliet before stopping at Jefferson/Chicago. Image: Google Maps

Police said the motorist, who was not injured, is cooperating with the crash investigation, according to Patch.

One thing that makes this case especially tragic is that the senior was crossing the wider west leg of the intersection, where the street design accommodates a right-turn lane. Had she been crossing Jefferson on the east side of Joliet Street, sidewalk bumpouts would have shortened her crossing. Perhaps she would have been out of the street before the light changed, and the driver wouldn’t have struck her.

Aerial view of the Jefferson/Joliet intersection. The west crosswalk, where the victim was struck, forces pedestrians to spend more time in the street. Image: Google Maps

Of course, if the motorist had been paying attention, he would have noticed that there was still a person in front of his vehicle before hitting the gas. Disturbingly, he didn’t even stop his vehicle immediately after striking her.

Sports car driver struck and critically injured man, 75

The day after the killing in downtown Joliet, another driver critically injured an elderly person on the outskirts of town.

According to a report by Eric Schelkopf for Shaw Local, on Thursday, November 19, around 2:39 p.m., a man, 75, was walking across five-lane Caton Farm Road in Far West Joliet, near Plainfield. It appears he was crossing from the northwest corner of the intersection.

Police said a woman, 25, was driving a Ford Mustang east in the outside lane of Caton Farm Road when she struck the senior at Joe Adler Drive, Patch reported.

The driver’s view of the intersection. Image: Google Maps

An off-duty nurse and an off-duty firefighter provided first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived, according to Patch. The victim was eventually airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Aerial view of the intersection Caton Farm and Joe Adler roads. Image: Google Maps

There are no marked or unmarked crosswalks across Caton Farm Road at Joe Adler Road. However, the nearest intersections with stoplights and marked crosswalks are half a mile west at Line Road, and almost a mile east at Drauden Road. Since that landscape is only designed for the convenience of drivers, it’s no wonder the elderly man apparently felt he had no choice but to cross at a more direct-but-dangerous intersection.

The 0.8-mile walk from Joe Adler Road to the signalized intersection with marked crosswalks at Drauden Road. Image: Google Maps

Candice Stallings, 45, died from possible hit-and-run crash

Police said that on Sunday, November 22, around 11:27 p.m., Stallings was found unresponsive in an alley behind the 500 block of North Chicago Street, according to a report by John Ferek for Patch. That’s about half a mile directly north of the the intersection where the driver in Wednesday’s crash finally stopped his sedan.

The pedestrian fatalities on Wednesday and Sunday took place blocks from each other. Image: Google Maps

Stallings had suffered head and facial injuries, did not show signs of life, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Patch. The Will County Coroner’s Office stated that the woman’s death was due to “a motor vehicle and pedestrian crash,”

However, the Joliet police weren’t ready to confirm that. “A preliminary investigation of the incident determined that the victim may have been struck by a vehicle, however detectives are still working to determine the circumstances leading to the incident and how specifically the victim sustained her injuries,” police spokesperson Dwayne English said in a press release. “This investigation remains active. The information provided reflects preliminary findings and may change as investigators gather and verify additional details.”

Read the Patch report on the November 18 case here.

Read the Shaw Local piece on the November 19 case here.

Read the Patch article on the November 22 case here.

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