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• Driver fatally struck Candice Stallings, 45, Monday around 3 AM in 500 block of N. Chicago Street in Joliet, 3rd serious or fatal pedestrian crash in Joliet in a week (Patch)

• Tribune editorial: Death of two 9-year-old girls after SUV driver disobeyed a rail crossing gate in Western Springs is a reminder that rushing during travel is never worth it

• CPD released image of person who allegedly battered a woman, 54, Sunday 11/15 around 8:43 AM on platform of Washington-Wabash Station (ABC)

• “CTA vs. everywhere: What Chicago can learn from other transit systems” (Axios)

• “Chicago family’s power problem exposes bureaucratic maze between ComEd, CTA” (WGN)

• “Metra urges feds to reject rail merger, citing traffic, more and longer trains” (Tribune)

• “Amtrak Scraps Bridgeport Rail Yard Plan, Throwing Sox Owner’s Plan For New Stadium Into Doubt” (Block Club)

• More photos and video from Bike Lane Uprising 9 year anniversary party

• Ride Illinois is trying to raise $5K by Giving Tuesday 12/1. Click these links to donate or sign up for a membership.

• ELPC webinar: “Passenger Trains Are Back. What’s Next for the Midwest?” Wednesday 12/2, noon. Register here.

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