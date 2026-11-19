This article includes reporting by Lynda Lopez, and was written by John Greenfield. It also incorporates previous reporting by Cameron Bolton.

The longtime proposal for El Paseo Trail, a rails-to-trails bike and pedestrian route though Little Village and Pilsen, may have new legs. On Tuesday evening, the Chicago Department of Transportation invited residents to an open house to “[reimagine] the old industrial railway to better serve the community.”

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe right-of-way near 30th and Kedzie in March 2016. Photo: John Greenfield

In early 2015, the City did community outreach for the plan to convert a Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad corridor right-of-way, which winds from 26th Street and Rockwell Avenue to 32nd Street and Central Park Avenue, into a paved 1.3-mile multiuse trail. In March 2016, then-mayor Rahm Emanuel and other officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project, heralding it as the next Bloomingdale Trail / The 606-style public space, which made the initiative appear to be a done deal.

Project overview map. Photo: Lynda Lopez

However, by 2022, the City had put the project on the back burner due to concerns that the new trail would raise property values and speed housing displacement on the Near Southwest Side, like what happened with the Bloomingdale on the Near Northwest Side.

The Bloomingdale Trail last March. Photo: John Greenfield

But in November 2024, dozens of neighbors and advocates attended a CDOT hearing to talk about possibly relaunching El Paseo plans. “CDOT is working with community members and organizations who have long wanted to transform this abandoned industrial space into something beneficial for residents,” department spokesperson Erica Schroeder told Streetsblog at the time. “By reimagining how the BNSF railway right-of-way can be used, community members have a unique opportunity to encourage social connection, support the local economy, and preserve their neighborhood identity.”

The November 2024 community meeting. Photo: Cameron Bolton

An attendee of the November 2024 event named Pete was enthusiastic about the big turnout. “Obviously [there’s a] community, and hopefully people’s thoughts and vision for what this could be are communicated to CDOT, and CDOT can hopefully push this further, push this to the next step.”

It doesn’t appear that much has been said publicly about the project over the past two years, but there was also good participation at last Tuesday’s open house. It took place at at Rauner Family YMCA, 2700 S. Western Ave. in Pilsen.

“The Chicago Department of Transportation is working with community members to identify potential infrastructure improvements along the abandoned Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway right-of-way,” the flier for the open house stated. “Between 2010 and 2023 there have been several studies conducted in the area aiming to address community preservation, redeveloping or improving land use, increasing public open space, and housing affordability.”

CDOT said these previous studies found neighbors wanted to use the corridor for “safe active transportation and recreation for all age,” “connection to the river and neighboring parks,” “creative placemaking to build awareness of local history,” and “parks and green spaces to improve community health.”

“Community engagement is essential to the success of this project.” the flier added. “By reimagining how the BNSF railway right-of-way can be used, Pilsen and Little Village community members have a unique opportunity to encourage social connection, support the local economy, and preserve their neighborhood identity.”

“Through a series of meetings and activities, stakeholders – including residents, business owners, elected officials, and community organizations – will be able to voice specific issues and concerns, meaningfully participate in decision-making, and develop a clear vision for the space that will benefit their communities,” the flier continued. “Information about the project will be publicly accessible as the project progresses.”

The discussions are starting with the BNSF right-of-way in Pilsen. Next will be the BNSF portion in Little Village. Last will be be a still-active segment of BNSF tracks that run parallel to southwest-northeast Blue Island Avenue

To get involved, contact CDOT Project Manager Jamie Osborne at

Jamie[dot]Osborne[at]cityofchicago[dot]org for more info.

Jamie Osborne addresses attendees at Tuesdays’ community meeting. Photo: Lynda Lopez

Here’s a gallery of images from Tuesday’s open house.

Process overview. Photo: Lynda Lopez

“Character Zones” is a map of the different portions of CDOT’s plan with the pink representing what the City own, the yellow BNSF active rail, and the red section potential future purchases for the City. Photo: Lynda Lopez

An overview of CDOT’s public outreach for this project. Photo: Lynda Lopez

“Corridor Elements” is a brief overview of what residents desire along the corridor. Photo: Lynda Lopez

Opportunity areas 1-8 are different sections of CDOT’s ideas to transform the corridor. Here’s opportunity Area #1. Photo: Lynda Lopez

Opportunity Area #2. Photo: Lynda Lopez

Opportunity Area #3. Photo: Lynda Lopez

Opportunity Area #4. Photo: Lynda Lopez

Opportunity Area #5. Photo: Lynda Lopez

Opportunity Area #6. Photo: Lynda Lopez

Opportunity Area #7. Photo: Lynda Lopez

Opportunity Area #8. Photo: Lynda Lopez

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