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• Police: Hit-and-run driver of WB white Toyota Camry, 2012-2014 with a sunroof, injured pedestrian Thursday around 4:20 PM near Harrison/Cuyler in Oak Park (NBC)

• Lawyer Sam Adam Sr. has died. He defended the SUV driver who murdered bike messenger Tom McBride in April 1999 and was sentenced to 45 years. (Crain’s, Reader)

• CPD: Woman allegedly battered woman, 64, on red train and sprayed chemical irritant at her and woman, 30, before fleeing 10/31 around 5:11 PM at Clybourn (ABC)

• A good problem to have: 2 architects of the NITA Act, Eva-Dina Delgado and Kam Buckner, want to be house speaker (WGN, Sun-Times)

• “How Metra’s $9 billion plan would reshape regional rail service” (Daily Herald)

• “Metra asks STB to require infrastructure projects, on-time protection as part of merger” (Trains.com)

• Sun-Times op-ed by Climate Reality’s Bruce Mainzer doesn’t mention enforced bus-only lanes, which reduce car trips by making bus service more appealing.

• “Prairie Park Getting New Lighting, Pathway To Bring Morgan Park Green Space To Life” (Block Club)

• Tribune editorial: “A Pope Leo XIV Highway? We like the sound of that.”

• …Or we could honor the Chicago-born Bishop of Rome by renaming something that’s actually good for God’s Creation, like the Cal-Sag Trail riverside multi-use path.

• Maybe ‘L’-centric Skyride Tap owner Kyriakos “Carl” Damianides should sell the sign to Chloe Mendel to give as a birthday gift to her husband for their Highland Park tea house?

• “Metra, Easterseals to hold winter clothing drive Dec. 2″

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