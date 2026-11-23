• Police: Hit-and-run driver of WB white Toyota Camry, 2012-2014 with a sunroof, injured pedestrian Thursday around 4:20 PM near
Harrison/Cuyler in Oak Park ( NBC)
• Lawyer
Sam Adam Sr. has died. He defended the SUV driver who murdered bike messenger Tom McBride in April 1999 and was sentenced to 45 years. (Crain’s, Reader)
• CPD: Woman allegedly battered woman, 64, on red train and sprayed chemical irritant at her and woman, 30, before fleeing 10/31 around 5:11 PM at Clybourn (
ABC)
• A good problem to have: 2 architects of the NITA Act,
Eva-Dina Delgado and Kam Buckner, want to be house speaker (WGN, Sun-Times)
• “How Metra’s $9 billion plan would reshape regional rail service” (
Daily Herald)
• “Metra asks STB to require infrastructure projects, on-time protection as part of merger” (
Trains.com)
•
Sun-Times op-ed by Climate Reality’s Bruce Mainzer doesn’t mention enforced bus-only lanes, which reduce car trips by making bus service more appealing.
• “Prairie Park Getting New Lighting, Pathway To Bring Morgan Park Green Space To Life” (
Block Club)
•
Tribune editorial: “A Pope Leo XIV Highway? We like the sound of that.”
• …Or we could honor the Chicago-born Bishop of Rome by renaming something that’s actually
good for God’s Creation, like the Cal-Sag Trail riverside multi-use path.
• Maybe
‘L’-centric Skyride Tap owner Kyriakos “Carl” Damianides should sell the sign to Chloe Mendel to give as a birthday gift to her husband for their Highland Park tea house?
• “
Metra, Easterseals to hold winter clothing drive Dec. 2″
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