Hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck man, 42, in crosswalk August 16 in Washington Heights

It’s important to remember that, despite how they are usually described in news reports, emotos and other bicycle-like “devices with an electric motor greater than 750 watts are not e-bikes,” according to the statewide advocacy group Ride Illinois. It’s unsafe and illegal to ride these devices on bike lanes and off-street paths also used by slower vehicles and pedestrians.
That said, e-moto riders also count as vulnerable road users, and their vehicles are more space efficient, and probably less harmful to the environment, than automobiles, trucks and other gasoline-powered vehicles. E-motos are popular with food delivery riders, for example, and if they are replacing cars for those kind of trips, that’s a good thing.
So including e-motos in our Fatality Tracker will help call attention to safety issues associated with these vehicles, and hopefully encourage policies to help prevent fatal crashes.
Pedestrian Fatality in Washington Heights
SBC often learns about crash deaths via Google searches for walk/bike/transit-related news stories, and every day we include these in our Today’s Headlines post.
In addition, he hear about these tragedies from the Chicago Police Department’s Media Major Incident Notifications site. Ocassionally, Police News Affairs can give us more info.
We also use the Monthly Fatal Crash Summaries published by the Chicago Department of Transportation. They are usually released a month or two after crash take place. Recently, a report was posted for August 2026.
Via the August report, I learned of another case this summer that Streetsblog hadn’t previously reported. News Affairs then provided the initial CPD statement.
On Sunday, August 16, at around 2:55 a.m., a man, 42, was crossing 95th Street in a crosswalk at Morgan Street, next to Oakdale Park, police said. Here, 95th is a four-lane “stroad,” a highway-like street in an area with significant pedestrian traffic, which encourages speeding and crashes.
Police said the eastbound driver of an SUV struck the victim and fled the scene.
According to News Affairs, the pedestrian was taken to Northwestern hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There were no other updates on the case today.
Fatality Tracker: 2026 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets
Pedestrian: 21
Bicycle or e-scooter: 6
Electric motorcycle (“e-moto”): 2
2026 Chicago pedestrian fatalities
• On Wednesday, January 7, around 8:44 a.m., a 42-year-old woman driving an SUV fatally struck a man, 64, crossing at 9498 S. Lafayette Ave. in Roseland.
• On Monday, February 16, around 4:12 p.m., a 37-year-old female truck driver struck and killed a woman, 63, in the 7200 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Norwood Park.
• On Monday, February 16, before 7:30 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man, 69, in the 11900 block of South Halsted Street in West Pullman.
• On Monday, September 14, around 5:15 a.m., at Archer and Laramie avenues in Garfield Ridge, a pickup driver ran a red light, fatally struck e-moto rider Juan Martin Márquez, 54, and then fled the scene on foot.
If you value Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing through 2026. Thank you for your support.
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.