On September 17, an SUV driver struck and injured 74-year-old Dallas Pickett on his bicycle in the Kenwood neighborhood and fled the scene. Tragically, less than three weeks later, he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Streetsblog first learned about the collision from this Bluesky post by witness Abby Klionsky.
“Bike is a black Canondale, with a bit of red on the front fork,” Klionsky added. “It has a rear rack black bag. This is as close as I can get.”
An initial statement from the Chicago Police Department said that on September 17, around 4:04 p.m., a 74-year-old man was bicycling south in the 5000 block of South Lake Park Avenue. At this location, just east of Kenwood Academy High, Lake Park is a four lane street with a median and no bike facilities, which encourages speeding.
CPD said the driver of a Jeep SUV struck the cyclist and fled south.
According to police, the victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospitals. In contrast to what was posted on Bluesky based on police radio, the CPD statement said he was in fair condition.
However, weeks later, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Dallas Pickett, 74, of the 4000 block of South Lake Park Avenue, had died from a traffic crash. He was pronounced on October 5 at 2:58 a.m.
Pickett, who lived at the Judge Green Apartments senior housing development in the Oakland neighborhood, was quoted in an April 2025 Hyde Park Herald article advocating for a Senior Tenant’s Bill of Rights. “I think it’s imperative that the bill of rights be viewed by the City Council and acted upon, because seniors deserve to be respected,” he said.
Fatality Tracker: 2026 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets
Note: Cases may be reclassified as we learn more about the vehicle the victim was riding.
• On Thursday, September 17, at around 4:04 p.m., a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Dallas Pickett, 74, on his bicycle on the 5000 block of South Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood.
• On Thursday, November 5, around 12:30 a.m., a police officer fatally struck a man, 39, on an e-scooter near 32nd Street and Princeton Avenue in Armour Square.
2026 Electric motorcycle (e-moto) fatalities
• On Monday, September 14, around 5:15 a.m., at Archer and Laramie avenues in Garfield Ridge, a pickup driver ran a red light, fatally struck e-moto rider Juan Martin Márquez, 54, and then fled the scene on foot.
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
CDOT’s proposed budget raises the funding for three Complete Streets positions by about 3 percent but adds no new staff. And a City Council budget hearing highlighted radically different attitudes towards street redesigns.