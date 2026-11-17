On September 17, an SUV driver struck and injured 74-year-old Dallas Pickett on his bicycle in the Kenwood neighborhood and fled the scene. Tragically, less than three weeks later, he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Streetsblog first learned about the collision from this Bluesky post by witness Abby Klionsky.

Biker hit on Lake Park Park just north of 51st — bike is in the median with bent rear wheel, but biker not on site anymore. CPD caution taping off the area, mentioned blood on the ground. Cops say biker taken to UChicago hospital, probably in the last ~30 mins. Idk any other details. — Abby Klionsky (@abionsky.bsky.social) 2026-09-17T22:18:55.922Z

“Bike is a black Canondale, with a bit of red on the front fork,” Klionsky added. “It has a rear rack black bag. This is as close as I can get.”

The bicycle after the crash. Photo: Abby Klionsky

Posts that followed stated that the victim was in critical condition with a head wound.

An initial statement from the Chicago Police Department said that on September 17, around 4:04 p.m., a 74-year-old man was bicycling south in the 5000 block of South Lake Park Avenue. At this location, just east of Kenwood Academy High, Lake Park is a four lane street with a median and no bike facilities, which encourages speeding.

CPD said the driver of a Jeep SUV struck the cyclist and fled south.

According to police, the victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospitals. In contrast to what was posted on Bluesky based on police radio, the CPD statement said he was in fair condition.

However, weeks later, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Dallas Pickett, 74, of the 4000 block of South Lake Park Avenue, had died from a traffic crash. He was pronounced on October 5 at 2:58 a.m.

Loved ones and friends mourned Pickett on Facebook that day.

Pickett, who lived at the Judge Green Apartments senior housing development in the Oakland neighborhood, was quoted in an April 2025 Hyde Park Herald article advocating for a Senior Tenant’s Bill of Rights. “I think it’s imperative that the bill of rights be viewed by the City Council and acted upon, because seniors deserve to be respected,” he said.

Fatality Tracker: 2026 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Note: Cases may be reclassified as we learn more about the vehicle the victim was riding.

Pedestrian: 23

Bicycle: 4

E-scooter: 4

Electric motorcycle (“e-moto”): 3

2026 Chicago pedestrian fatalities

• On Wednesday, January 7, around 8:44 a.m., a 42-year-old woman driving an SUV fatally struck a man, 64, crossing at 9498 S. Lafayette Ave. in Roseland.

• On Monday, February 16, around 4:12 p.m., a 37-year-old female truck driver struck and killed a woman, 63, in the 7200 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Norwood Park.

• On Monday, February 16, before 7:30 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man, 69, in the 11900 block of South Halsted Street in West Pullman.

• On Tuesday, March 3, around 6:15 PM, an SUV driver, 70, fatally struck a female pedestrian in the 4000 block of West Foster Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.

• On Wednesday, March 11, sometime before 10 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a woman, 32, in the 2100 block of East 83rd Street in South Chicago.

• On Friday, March 13, at around 12:06 p.m., the left-turning driver of a large vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk at 3960 W. 26th St. in Little Village.

• On Sunday, April 12, around 9 p.m., a 17-year-old girl driving an SUV fatally struck a Fontella Wyatt, 43, crossing Ogden Avenue at Ashland Avenue on the Near West Side.

• On Sunday, April 19, at about 9:30 p.m., a hit-and-run pickup truck driver struck and killed Minerva Martinez, 65, in a crosswalk at Belmont and Central avenues in Belmont Cragin.

• On Monday, April 20, around 6 p.m., a semi-truck driver fatally struck Autumn Perez, 29, at 6341 S. Western Ave. in Chicago Lawn.

• On Tuesday, April 21, at around 4:24 p.m., a Honda driver, 47, fatally struck a male pedestrian, 78, at 4050 N. Central Avenue in Portage Park.

• On Wednesday, April 22, a driver failed to yield the right of way and fatally struck a pedestrian at 1498 N. California Ave. in West Town.

• On Saturday, May 2, around 2:40 a.m., after an argument, a driver fatally struck a man, 65, standing on the sidewalk on the 5000 block of S. Western Ave. in Gage Park, and then fled the scene.

• On Tuesday, May 12, Enrique Nieto, 53, was changing a flat car tire in the street on the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road when an SUV driver fatally struck him and fled the scene.

• On Thursday, May 14, a hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck a man, 36, near 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in Auburn Gresham.

• On Saturday, May 23, around 5:15 p.m., a driver, 35, fatally struck Illeana Crisanto, 62, near Belmont and Kilbourn avenues, on the border of Irving Park and Hermosa.

• On Saturday June 6, around 12:45 a.m., a hit-run-driver ran a red and fatally struck a 42-year-old woman on the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue in Auburn Gresham.

• On Thursday, July 2, 2026, around 6:47 p.m., a jeep driver failed to yield while turning and fatally struck a man, 71, at 6258 S. Pulaski Rd. in West Lawn.

• On Sunday, July 26, at around 10:47 p.m., a speeding SUV driver, 39, struck and killed a male pedestrian, 63, on the 5100 block of South Western Avenue in Gage Park.

• On Wednesday, July 29, at around 11:41 a.m., a hit-and-run truck driver struck and killed Belesda Toledo, 47, on the 2500 block of South Hamlin Avenue in Little Village.

• On Saturday, August 8, around 9:22 p.m., a sedan driver fatally struck Sarah Milcarek, 25, on the 1400 block of West Irving Park Road in Lakeview.

• On Sunday, August 16, an SUV fatally struck a man, 42, crossing in a crosswalk at 95th and Morgan streets in Washington Heights.

• On Wednesday, November 11, around 9:45 a.m., a hit-and-run car driver fatally struck a woman, 69, crossing the street at Madison Street and Keeler Avenue in West Garfield Park.

• On Thursday, November 12, around 12:23 a.m., a hit-and-run truck driver fatally struck woman, 48, crossing the street in the 300 block of E. 71st Street in Grand Crossing.

2026 Chicago bicycle and e-scooter fatalities

• On Thursday, January 24, around 8:20 p.m., the 33-year-old male driver of a Toyota fatally struck Roman Havelka, 63, on a bicycle in the 8600 block of West Irving Park Road.

• On Saturday, March 21, around 8:30 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck Violet Harris, 15, on an e-scooter in the 2800 block of East 77th Street in South Shore.

• On Sunday, April 5, around 1:20 a.m., a speeding, hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Damian Gomez, 18, on a bicycle at 63rd Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

• On Friday, April 24, around 4:15 p.m., a Jeep driver struck and killed e-scooter rider Astrid Carrillo Noguera, 17, near 3340 S. King Dr. in the Douglas community.

• On Friday, June 5, around 4:40 p.m., a car driver opened their door on CDOT Planner Riley O’Neil, 35, causing him to clip the door and be thrown in front of a truck and fatally struck.

• On Wednesday August 5 at about 3:37 p.m., a semi driver and Alex Blacio, 16, riding an e-scooter, collided at 4025 N. Western Ave. in North Center, and the teen later died from his injuries.

• On Thursday, September 17, at around 4:04 p.m., a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Dallas Pickett, 74, on his bicycle on the 5000 block of South Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood.

• On Thursday, November 5, around 12:30 a.m., a police officer fatally struck a man, 39, on an e-scooter near 32nd Street and Princeton Avenue in Armour Square.

2026 Electric motorcycle (e-moto) fatalities

• On Monday, September 14, around 5:15 a.m., at Archer and Laramie avenues in Garfield Ridge, a pickup driver ran a red light, fatally struck e-moto rider Juan Martin Márquez, 54, and then fled the scene on foot.

• On Sunday, October 4, around 6:06 a.m., at Lake Street and Homan Avenue in East Garfield Park, Deshawn Lee, 33, was fatally struck by a sedan driver who ran a red light.

• On Friday, November 6, around 4:30 a.m., an SUV driver fatally struck Talpos Loan, 67, riding an e-moto on the 3300 block of West Peterson Avenue in North Park.

• On Wednesday, November 11, around 9:45 p.m., a hit-and-run car driver fatally struck a woman, 69, crossing the street at Madison Street and Keeler Avenue in West Garfield Park.

• On Thursday, November 12, around 12:23 a.m., a hit-and-run truck driver fatally struck woman, 48, crossing the street in the 300 block of E. 71st Street in Grand Crossing.

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