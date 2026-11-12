Last night, within 3 hours, hit-and-run drivers killed 2 women crossing the street in West Garfield Park and Grand Crossing

Tragically, on Thursday, November 5, around 12:40 a.m., a CPD officer fatally struck an e-scooter rider, 35, near 32nd Street and Princeton Avenue in the Armour Square community area. Then on Friday, November 6, around 4:30 a.m. an SUV driver struck and killed Talpos Loan, 67, riding what appeared to be an electric motorcycle, at Peterson and Jersey avenues in North Park. Read more about those cases here.

Last night, there were a similarly tragic occurrence of two consecutive killings of vulnerable road users, in the West Garfield Park and Grand Crossing communities. But this time, less than three hours passed between the two fatal pedestrian crashes. And in both cases, the drivers fled the scene.

West Garfield Park crash

According to the initial Chicago Police Department statement on Wednesday, November 11, around 9:45 p.m., a woman, 69, was crossing Madison Street at Keeler Avenue. At this location, Madison has a pedestrian island and painted bike lanes, but it also has five mixed-traffic lanes, which encourages speeding.

Aerial view of Madison/Keeler from this year. Image: Google Maps

CPD said the westbound driver of a white sedan knocked the woman to the ground and fled the scene. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

This morning, Police News Affairs had no updates on the case.

Grand Crossing collision

According to the initial police statement, on Thursday, November 12, at about 12:23, a 48-year-old woman was crossing in the 300 block of East 71st Street. Here, 71st is a two-lane street with painted bike lanes.

The 300 block of East 71st Street looking west, as in appeared in July 2024. Image: Google Maps

The driver of a white truck struck the pedestrian and then fled westbound. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

News Affair had no updates on the incident this morning.

Fatality Tracker: 2026 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Note: Cases may be reclassified as we learn more about the vehicle the victim was riding.

Pedestrian: 23

Bicycle: 3

E-scooter: 4

Electric motorcycle (“e-moto”): 3

2026 Chicago pedestrian fatalities

• On Wednesday, January 7, around 8:44 a.m., a 42-year-old woman driving an SUV fatally struck a man, 64, crossing at 9498 S. Lafayette Ave. in Roseland.

• On Monday, February 16, around 4:12 p.m., a 37-year-old female truck driver struck and killed a woman, 63, in the 7200 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Norwood Park.

• On Monday, February 16, before 7:30 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man, 69, in the 11900 block of South Halsted Street in West Pullman.

• On Tuesday, March 3, around 6:15 PM, an SUV driver, 70, fatally struck a female pedestrian in the 4000 block of West Foster Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.

• On Wednesday, March 11, sometime before 10 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a woman, 32, in the 2100 block of East 83rd Street in South Chicago.

• On Friday, March 13, at around 12:06 p.m., the left-turning driver of a large vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk at 3960 W. 26th St. in Little Village.

• On Sunday, April 12, around 9 p.m., a 17-year-old girl driving an SUV fatally struck a Fontella Wyatt, 43, crossing Ogden Avenue at Ashland Avenue on the Near West Side.

• On Sunday, April 19, at about 9:30 p.m., a hit-and-run pickup truck driver struck and killed Minerva Martinez, 65, in a crosswalk at Belmont and Central avenues in Belmont Cragin.

• On Monday, April 20, around 6 p.m., a semi-truck driver fatally struck Autumn Perez, 29, at 6341 S. Western Ave. in Chicago Lawn.

• On Tuesday, April 21, at around 4:24 p.m., a Honda driver, 47, fatally struck a male pedestrian, 78, at 4050 N. Central Avenue in Portage Park.

• On Wednesday, April 22, a driver failed to yield the right of way and fatally struck a pedestrian at 1498 N. California Ave. in West Town.

• On Saturday, May 2, around 2:40 a.m., after an argument, a driver fatally struck a man, 65, standing on the sidewalk on the 5000 block of S. Western Ave. in Gage Park, and then fled the scene.

• On Tuesday, May 12, Enrique Nieto, 53, was changing a flat car tire in the street on the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road when an SUV driver fatally struck him and fled the scene.

• On Thursday, May 14, a hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck a man, 36, near 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in Auburn Gresham.

• On Saturday, May 23, around 5:15 p.m., a driver, 35, fatally struck Illeana Crisanto, 62, near Belmont and Kilbourn avenues, on the border of Irving Park and Hermosa.

• On Saturday June 6, around 12:45 a.m., a hit-run-driver ran a red and fatally struck a 42-year-old woman on the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue in Auburn Gresham.

• On Thursday, July 2, 2026, around 6:47 p.m., a jeep driver failed to yield while turning and fatally struck a man, 71, at 6258 S. Pulaski Rd. in West Lawn.

• On Sunday, July 26, at around 10:47 p.m., a speeding SUV driver, 39, struck and killed a male pedestrian, 63, on the 5100 block of South Western Avenue in Gage Park.

• On Wednesday, July 29, at around 11:41 a.m., a hit-and-run truck driver struck and killed Belesda Toledo, 47, on the 2500 block of South Hamlin Avenue in Little Village.

• On Saturday, August 8, around 9:22 p.m., a sedan driver fatally struck Sarah Milcarek, 25, on the 1400 block of West Irving Park Road in Lakeview.

• On Sunday, August 16, an SUV fatally struck a man, 42, crossing in a crosswalk at 95th and Morgan streets in Washington Heights.

• On Wednesday, November 11, around 9:45 a.m., a hit-and-run car driver fatally struck a woman, 69, crossing the street at Madison Street and Keeler Avenue in West Garfield Park.

• On Thursday, November 12, around 12:23 a.m., a hit-and-run truck driver fatally struck woman, 48, crossing the street in the 300 block of E. 71st Street in Grand Crossing.

2026 Chicago bicycle and e-scooter fatalities

• On Thursday, January 24, around 8:20 p.m., the 33-year-old male driver of a Toyota fatally struck Roman Havelka, 63, on a bicycle in the 8600 block of West Irving Park Road.

• On Saturday, March 21, around 8:30 p.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck Violet Harris, 15, on an e-scooter in the 2800 block of East 77th Street in South Shore.

• On Sunday, April 5, around 1:20 a.m., a speeding, hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Damian Gomez, 18, on a bicycle at 63rd Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

• On Friday, April 24, around 4:15 p.m., a Jeep driver struck and killed e-scooter rider Astrid Carrillo Noguera, 17, near 3340 S. King Dr. in the Douglas community.

• On Friday, June 5, around 4:40 p.m., a car driver opened their door on CDOT Planner Riley O’Neil, 35, causing him to clip the door and be thrown in front of a truck and fatally struck.

• On Wednesday August 5 at about 3:37 p.m., a semi driver and Alex Blacio, 16, riding an e-scooter, collided at 4025 N. Western Ave. in North Center, and the teen later died from his injuries.

• On Thursday, November 5, around 12:30 a.m., a police officer fatally struck a man, 39, on an e-scooter near 32nd Street and Princeton Avenue in Armour Square.

2026 Electric motorcycle (e-moto) fatalities

• On Monday, September 14, around 5:15 a.m., at Archer and Laramie avenues in Garfield Ridge, a pickup driver ran a red light, fatally struck e-moto rider Juan Martin Márquez, 54, and then fled the scene on foot.

• On Sunday, October 4, around 6:06 a.m., at Lake Street and Homan Avenue in East Garfield Park, Deshawn Lee, 33, was fatally struck by a sedan driver who ran a red light.

• On Friday, November 6, around 4:30 a.m., an SUV driver fatally struck Talpos Loan, 67, riding an e-moto on the 3300 block of West Peterson Avenue in North Park.

• On Wednesday, November 11, around 9:45 p.m., a hit-and-run car driver fatally struck a woman, 69, crossing the street at Madison Street and Keeler Avenue in West Garfield Park.

• On Thursday, November 12, around 12:23 a.m., a hit-and-run truck driver fatally struck woman, 48, crossing the street in the 300 block of E. 71st Street in Grand Crossing.

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