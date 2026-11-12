Last night, within 3 hours, hit-and-run drivers killed 2 women crossing the street in West Garfield Park and Grand Crossing

The aftermath of the West Garfield Park crash. Image: Screenshot of a report by ABC7 Chicago: https://tinyurl.com/m28av5ay
Tragically, on Thursday, November 5, around 12:40 a.m., a CPD officer fatally struck an e-scooter rider, 35, near 32nd Street and Princeton Avenue in the Armour Square community area. Then on Friday, November 6, around 4:30 a.m. an SUV driver struck and killed Talpos Loan, 67, riding what appeared to be an electric motorcycle, at Peterson and Jersey avenues in North Park. Read more about those cases here.
Last night, there were a similarly tragic occurrence of two consecutive killings of vulnerable road users, in the West Garfield Park and Grand Crossing communities. But this time, less than three hours passed between the two fatal pedestrian crashes. And in both cases, the drivers fled the scene.
West Garfield Park crash
According to the initial Chicago Police Department statement on Wednesday, November 11, around 9:45 p.m., a woman, 69, was crossing Madison Street at Keeler Avenue. At this location, Madison has a pedestrian island and painted bike lanes, but it also has five mixed-traffic lanes, which encourages speeding.
CPD said the westbound driver of a white sedan knocked the woman to the ground and fled the scene. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
This morning, Police News Affairs had no updates on the case.
Grand Crossing collision
According to the initial police statement, on Thursday, November 12, at about 12:23, a 48-year-old woman was crossing in the 300 block of East 71st Street. Here, 71st is a two-lane street with painted bike lanes.
The driver of a white truck struck the pedestrian and then fled westbound. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
News Affair had no updates on the incident this morning.
Fatality Tracker: 2026 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets
Note: Cases may be reclassified as we learn more about the vehicle the victim was riding.
• On Thursday, November 5, around 12:30 a.m., a police officer fatally struck a man, 39, on an e-scooter near 32nd Street and Princeton Avenue in Armour Square.
2026 Electric motorcycle (e-moto) fatalities
• On Monday, September 14, around 5:15 a.m., at Archer and Laramie avenues in Garfield Ridge, a pickup driver ran a red light, fatally struck e-moto rider Juan Martin Márquez, 54, and then fled the scene on foot.
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
The subject was raised by Ald. Nicole Lee, whose 11th ward was the location of Riley O'Neil's dooring death last June 5, and was where a CPD officer fatally struck an e-scooter rider nine hours before the hearing.