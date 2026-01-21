Tragically, reports of four more cases bring the number of 2025 Chicago on-street pedestrian fatalities to 32

Late January is generally when Streetsblog Chicago is able to reach a final count of people fatally struck on foot or bike the previous year on our city's surface streets. Sadly, I recently learned of a few more 2025 cases.

Again, we usually find out about crash deaths from Google searches for news reports on these tragedies, which we share on SBC's Today's Headlines, posted every weekday. Another source is the Chicago Police Department's Media Major Incident Notifications site.

We also get information about traffic fatalities from the Chicago Department of Transportation's Monthly Fatal Crash Summaries. CDOT recently published its December 2025 report.

An additional info source is SBC cofounder Steven Vance's Chicago Crash Browser, based on preliminary CPD data.

Here are the additional 2025 incidents that I recently learned about, or determined we should include in the Fatality Tracker.

• On December 3, 2025, Tracy Frasure, 42, a National Guard veteran and former culinary student, fell into the street and was fatally struck by a CTA bus driver at 7000 S. South South Shore Drive in the South Shore neighborhood. According to police, Frasure appeared to have slipped before she was struck. The driver was eventually cited by police. Witnesses told ABC7 Chicago that the victim had been knocking on the door of the bus trying to board, and they notified the bus operator that she was on the ground, but he drove off anyway. Wayne Foster told the station he got off the bus and tried to help Frasure, who was pronounced dead at the scene. "I know that somebody's little girl, that somebody's child," Foster said. "Somebody's whole world is going to be crushed today."

Memorial image from Tracy Frasure's obituary.

• On December 15, 2025, around 7:40 p.m., a driver fatally struck a pedestrian crossing midblock on the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham community, according to the CDOT report. Cottage Grove is a five-lane road here, which encourages speeding.

The 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, looking south. Image: Google Maps

• On December 17, 2025, around 1:30 a.m., a hit-and-run driver fatally struck Samantha Bragg, 44, at 3962 W. 5th Avenue in East Garfield Park. She was found lying in the street and later died from her injuries. "It was all just a big shock, and how could somebody do that," her daughter Hali Stapleton told ABC7 Chicago. "We don't even know how long she was laying in the road." Cook County Crimestoppers has offered a $1,000 reward for information on the case.

Samantha Bragg.

• On November 17, 2025, a hit-and-run van driver fatally struck a man, 45, near 117th and Marshfield Avenue in Morgan Park. Disturbingly, on December 22, 2025, around 1:15 a.m., another hit-and-run motorist struck and killed two men, 30 and 39, near that same intersection. According to a CBS News report, the case last month is being investigated as a double homicide. The victims were found about 300 feet from each other. An Illinois license plate was found near one of the victims, and an abandoned gray Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV was later found by the police.

The Jeep recovered by police. Images: CPD

This puts SBC's total number of 2025 pedestrian fatalities on Chicago surface streets to 32 cases. There were also two bike deaths in our city last year.

That's fewer cases than in 2024, when 38 people were fatally struck while walking, and five were struck and killed on bikes. But obviously, it's still far from Chicago's Vision Zero goals.

CDOT's annual Chicago Traffic Crashes report, published in fall 2025, has more analysis of crash statistics from the last few years.

Fatality Tracker: 2025 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 32

Bicyclist: 2

Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2025 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

• On January 5, 2025, a Jeep driver fatally struck Alex Rivera, 32, in the 2600 block of West 60th Street in the Chicago Lawn community area.

• On January 24, 2025, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Halyna Hudzan, 66, on the 700 block of North Oakley Boulevard in West Town.

• On February 1, 2025, a truck driver struck and killed Hattie Mickell, 76, walking in the street at 15 S. Western Ave. on the Near West Side.

• On March 13, 2025, a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a pedestrian in an alley at 1145 N. Harding Ave. in the Humboldt Park community area.

• On March 14, 2025, a motorcycle rider fatally struck Camryn Green, 26, as she crossed the street in the 6500 block of Higgins Avenue in Norwood Park.

• On March 17, 2025, a sedan driver sideswiped another car, then jumped the curb and fatally struck Jamie Cerney, 38, on the sidewalk of the 5200 block of West 63rd Street in Clearing.

• On April 7, 2025, a pickup driver fatally struck a 72-year-old man trying to cross DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Roosevelt Road in the Loop.

• On April 29, 2025, an allegedly intoxicated sedan driver fatally struck a woman, 25, on the sidewalk near 13th Street and Lawndale Avenue in North Lawndale.

• On May 13, 2025, an allegedly drunk SUV driver fatally struck a man, 76, on the 7000 South block of Western Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood and fled the scene.

• On May 16, 2025, a semi truck driver reportedly disobeyed his traffic signal when making a right turn and ran over and killed a 44-year-old man in the crosswalk at Cermak and Ashland avenues in Pilsen.

• On May 24, 2025, an SUV driver failed to yield while making a left turn, causing a crash and fatally striking Maria Ochoa, 88, at Archer and Laramie avenues in Garfield Ridge.

• On June 10, 2025, the left-turning driver of a large vehicle leaving a parking lot fatally struck a pedestrian mid-block at 4823 W. Diversey Ave. in Belmont Cragin.

• On June 21, 2025, a hit-and-run car sedan struck and killed Brendan Siddall, 26 on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Waveland Avenue in Lakeview.

• On July 13, 2025, an allegedly intoxicated driver fatally struck Rosa Hernandez, 69, at Roosevelt Road and Halsted Street on the Near West Side.

• On July 19, 2025 a hit-and-run car driver fatally struck Marcela Herrera, 22, and seriously injured her fiancé, Mauricio Leyva, 21, at Cullerton and Ashland avenues in Pilsen.

• On July 31, 2025, around 6:53 p.m., a Chevy driver fatally struck a female pedestrian near 63rd and Morgan streets in Englewood. The driver was arrested and charges were pending.

• On August 3, 2025, around 3:23 a.m., a man, 31, was found unresponsive in the 7600 block of South Stewart Avenue in Gresham and later pronounced dead, the victim of a hit-and-run driver.

• On August 6, 2025, around 7:30 p.m., a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck a pedestrian in the 1400 block of West Estes Avenue in Rogers Park

• On August 9, 2025, around 3:20 a.m., a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Jermaine Martin, 22 in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Gage Park community.

• On September 15, 2025, at 7:54 p.m., an allegedly intoxicated, speeding driver in a large vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian mid-block at 8211 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Chatham community.

• On September 18, 2025, the driver of a Chevy sedan fatally struck Anakin Perez, 9, in front of his school on the 4800 block of West Walton Street in Austin.

• On October 1, 2025, a minivan driver fatally struck Juslene Akeza, 4, as she crossed the street at Granville and Talman avenues in West Ridge.

• On October 19, 2025, a speeding hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck an adult female pedestrian near 66th Street and Ashland Avenue in West Englewood.

• On October 23, 2025, at 12:15 p.m., the driver of a large vehicle struck and killed a person in the roadway at 6122 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the Norwood Park community.

• On October 24, 2025, a hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck Maximiliano Lemus Jr., 72, near 26th Street and Komensky Avenue in Little Village.

• On November 8, 2025, a male pedestrian was found unresponsive in the street at 235 W. 95th St. in Roseland and later pronounced dead from an apparent hit-and-run crash.

• On November 17, 2025, a hit-and-run van driver fatally struck a man, 45, near 117th and Marshfield Avenue in Morgan Park.

• On December 3, 2025, Tracy Frasure, 42, fell into the street and was fatally struck by a CTA bus driver at 7000 S. South South Shore Drive in the South Shore neighborhood.

• On December 12, 2025, an SUV driver fatally struck a man, 34, in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road in Rogers Park.

• On December 15, 2025, a driver fatally struck a pedestrian crossing midblock on the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham.

• On December 17, 2025, a hit-and-run driver fatally struck Samantha Bragg, 40, at 3962 W. 5th Avenue in East Garfield Park.

• On December 22, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed two men, 30 and 39, near 117th and Marshfield Avenue in Morgan Park.

2025 Chicago bike fatality cases

• On May 26, 2025, a Hummer SUV driver fatally struck Yader Castaneda, 18, at Randolph Street and Michigan Avenue in the Loop.

• On Saturday, July 5, 2025, a hit-and-run Audi driver fatally struck Shaheed Muhammed, 56, on his bicycle at 63rd and Halsted streets in Englewood. The victim died from his injuries on Thursday, July 10.

