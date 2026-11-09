SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: West Side, including Austin, Humboldt Park, East Garfield Park, and West Town

This post is sponsored by Boulevard Bikes.

“Lately it occurs to me

What a long, strange trip it’s been”

– “[Bikin’]” by The Grateful Dead, 1970

Another year, another Streetsblog Chicago Bike Lane Fest. Actually, we skipped last year, so this one covered projects from 2025 and 2026, but you get the idea.

As always, it was a pleasure to check out virtually all of the bikeways installed during that period. This time, my mission took me from Pullman to Forest Glen, and from Brighton Park to Rogers Park.

If you’ve been following this series recently, you know that you can skip the next two italicized paragraphs. If you’re new here, they’re a quick recap of my methodology.

This website’s Map of 2025-26 CDOT Bikeway Installations, shown below, is based on the Chicago Department of Transportation’s Bikeways Installations Tracker spreadsheet. That document has not been refreshed since July 17, 2026, but I’m generally trying to stop by the sites of projects that are listed as “Upcoming Construction” or “In Construction,” as well as ones that have been “Installed,” to check on their current status.

In addition, you can take a look at CDOT Existing Bike Network Map, to get a sense of how the new facilities fit into the network. However, that map shows all bikeways that have been installed in modern history, while SBC’s map just shows the newer ones.

Last Saturday, I polished off the final slice of the half a deep-dish pizza that our city kind of looks like.

A very rough visualization of Staurday’s itinerary. (I didn’t leave the Chicago city limits.) Images: Google Maps, John Greenfield at Pequod’s Pizza

I started in Austin and made my way downtown, ending near Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, the future site of the Bally’s Casino. Here is the map subset I covered, basically bounded by North Avenue, Austin Avenue, the Ike, and Halsted Street. One project in this zone that I already wrote about was the upgrade of the Milwaukee Avenue protected bike lanes between Chicago Avenue and Kinzie Street in West Town.

Saturday’s playing field. Image: Google Maps

Before I take you on this last virtual excursion here are a few quick thoughts about this Bike Lane Fest.

• Kudos to the Chicago Department Transportation’s Complete Streets team and their contractors for producing this latest round of bikeways. I’m guessing the mileage was somewhat lower in 2025 and 2026 than in previous years, especially on the South Side, which I previously discussed with CDOT staffers. But it looks like they built more miles of protected lanes this time, which included some major projects like Archer and Kedzie avenues, Indiana Avenue, and Bryn Mawr Avenue.

• As I’ve previously discussed, I’d encourage the transportation department to focus on building longer stretches of bikeways at one time, since short segments of PBLs aren’t particularly useful to bike riders and scooteristas. They’re also less likely to get plowed during the winter, and it’s harder to justify any inconvenience to driver.

• On the other hand, CDOT and local alders deserve credit for going bold with parking and mixed-traffic lane conversions to make room for Complete Streets projects with protected lanes. That lwas met by organized opposition on Grand Avenue in West Town and Archer in Brighton Park, with the latter blatantly politically motivated. Fortunately, in response to the “Not In My Back Yard” folks, traffic safety advocates showed up in large numbers to counterprotest and ultimately prevailed. The Grand project is underway (more on that below), Archer is nearly complete, and the NIMBYs stopped showing up.

Grand Avenue Complete Streets boosters and opponents at dueling last April at Grand and Ogden avenues. Photos: James Porter

All right, let’s get on with the grand finale!

Chicago Avenue bike lanes in Austin

This project, between Central and Laramie avenues in Austin’s Soul City business district, extends the half-mile of bikeways installed in 2024 on Chicago Avenue between Austin and Central avenues. Those lanes are mostly paint-only, but there are some stretches where the bike lane is raised and protected with concrete. It seems like a larger portion of this new stretch, still under construction, is raised, but I’m double-checking about that with CDOT. Oddly, this segment is simply identified as a non-protected “Bike Lane” in the department’s Bikeways Installation Tracker.

What looks to be a future raised bike lane segment – note the tactile strips lining it. All photos from here on are by yours truly, unless otherwise noted.

Riding a folding e-bike on the under-construction streetscape. This stretch is probably just sidewalk, but the street was narrowed by construction, so it was understandable that this person didn’t want to ride in.

Jackson Boulevard protected lanes in East Garfield Park

This quarter-mile stretch of PBLs would have been a bit of a detour for me that day, so I recruited my former East Garfield landlord and fellow bike advocate Steve Marsala to run out and snap some photos.

A section of Jackson with concrete curb protection, looking west. Photo: Steve Marsala.

The stretch of Jackson on an overpass has plastic protection instead of concrete due to weight issues. Photo: Steve Marsala

Chicago Avenue in the Humboldt Park community area

This segment between Pulaski Road and Kedzie Boulevard was listed on CDOT’s bikeways tracker as “Upcoming” as of July 17, and it doesn’t seem like anything has been done yet.

Chicago Avenue at Central Park Avenue.

Kedzie Avenue bike lanes in Humboldt Park

Non-protected bike lanes have been painted on the section between Augusta and Carrol avenues.

Dashed Advisory Bike Lanes on Kedzie pass under Metra’s Milwaukee District West Line.

Humboldt Boulevard protected lanes in Humboldt Park

These new bikeways make it much safer and more comfortable to bike north-south across the Humboldt Park green space. The project also included raised crosswalks.

The south end of the Humboldt Boulevard PBLs.

Wood Street Neighborhood Greenway in West Town

This route, between Milwaukee Avenue and Augusta Boulevard, was recently upgraded with traffic diverters at Augusta and Division Street, which make the street one-way southbound for drivers, but two-way for bike riders.

The traffic diverter at Augusta, looking north.

Chicago Avenue bike-bus lanes in West Town

These run between Ashland and Milwaukee avenues.

Grand Avenue protected bike lanes in West Town

There was drama earlier this year when the “Grand Avenue Coalition,” led by Chicagoland NIMBY-ism Hall of Famer Roger Romanelli, tried to block the project. They protested agains planned parking and lane conversions to make room for bike, pedestrian and transit facilities.

Roger Romanelli. right, and his Grand Avenue posse, at news conference last March. Image: Fox Chicago

However, the initiative is currently moving forward. The south side of the project area is presently fenced off between Damen and Ashland avenues, so that stretch is not ideal for biking or scooting right now, but it should be very rideable in the future.

Grand east of Damen, looking east.

Another view of Grand in its current state.

Halsted Street protected lanes in West Town

These are slated for segments of Halsted north and south of Goose Island.

Rendering of a raised bike lane next to a bus stop on Halsted Street south of Chicago Avenue. Image: CDOT

Since the Bally’s Casino project is nowhere near finished, and the Chicago/Halsted intersection is currently closed to the public, it’s not surprising that not much seems to be going on with the bikeway yet. But, for what it’s worth, here’s a peek through the chainlink fence to help you imagine what the future cycling facility will look like.

Halsted south of Chicago Avenue looking north. The future Bally’s building is to the right.

Here are the previous Bike Lane Fest 2025-26 posts:

• “It’s time for Streetsblog Chicago’s Bike Lane Fest 2025-26“

• “Is the Wellington Greenway a victory for cyclists, and a Waterloo for bikeway foes with a Napoleon Complex?“

• “Take a virtual walk on the Winnslie Parkway Expansion, and ride on the Ravenswood Avenue Greenway“

• “SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Far South Side, including Roseland, Pullman, South Chicago, South Shore, and Greater Grand Crossing“

• “SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Far North Side, including Lincoln Square, West Ridge, Rogers Park, Edgewater, and Uptown“

• “SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Far Northwest Side, including Albany Park, Forest Glen, and North Park”

• “SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Mid North Side, including Irving Park, Avondale, North Center, Logan Square, and Lincoln Park”

• “SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Mid and Near South Side, including Washington Park, Grand Boulevard, and Douglas, plus downtown”

• “SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Northwest and West sides, including Irving Park, Avondale, Austin, and Logan Square”

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