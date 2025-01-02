Part 4 of SBC’s Bike Lane Fest 2024: West Side

Check out Part 1: Uptown, Lincoln Square, West Ridge, Rogers Park, Edgewater here
Check out Part 2: Lincoln Square, Irving Park, and Albany Park here.
Check out Part 3: Portage Park, Irving Park, North Center, Avondale, Logan Square, Hermosa, Humboldt Park here
Howdy, Streetsblog readers. Here's hoping you had a fun holiday season and are ready to get 2025 off to a good start. As you may have noticed, Streetsblog Chicago's Bike Lane Fest 2024 did not actually wrap up before the giant pierogi dropped in Whiting, Indiana earlier this week. However, I have completed all the necessary fieldwork, from Rogers Park, to Austin, to the city's South Chicago community, so let's plow ahead, with the goal of wrapping this project up by the end of this very short work week.
As you may recall, I created the above interactive Google Map of every bike route the Chicago Department of Transportation has "installed" last, or is now "underway," according to the department's Planned Bike Projects spreadsheet. I've made my way counter-clockwise around our city, gradually checking out every single new bike lane, protected bike lane (PBL), and Neighborhood Greenway (NG) side street route that SBC hasn't already covered. But I'm not riding the whole length of all the bikeways, but instead attempting to get a feel for what they're like.
The following gallery includes fatalities we previously covered, or I checked out last Saturday (with a bit of help from SBC's Cameron Bolton), mostly on the West Side. This included – deep breath – Austin, Humboldt Park, West Garfield Park, East Garfield Park, North Lawndale, Little Village, the Lower West Side (basically Pilsen), the Near West Side, the Loop, and the Near Northside. What follows is a brief roundup of what I saw. All photos and video are by yours truly, except for one by Cameron.
Bike lanes on Chicago Avenue in Austin with some protected intersections (?)
Bike lanes on Laramie Avenue in Austin with some protected intersections (?)
Bus/bike lanes on Chicago Avenue in West Town
Protected bike lanes on Grand Avenue in West Town (Read our earlier writeup of the project here.)
Concrete upgrade to Franklin Avenue PBLs in Humboldt Park (Read our earlier writeup of the project here.)
Non-protected bike lanes on Kedzie Avenue
Non-protected and protected bike lanes on Homan Avenue in East Garfield Park and North Lawndale
Protected lanes on the Keeler Avenue bridge over the Eisenhower Expressway in West Garfield Park
Concrete upgrade to Douglas Boulevard PBLs in North Lawndale (Read our earlier writeup of the project here.)
Protected bike lanes on 16th Street in North Lawndale
Non-protected bike lanes on Central Park Avenue in Little Village
Non-protected bike lanes on Kedzie Avenue in Little Village
Neighborhood Greenway on 24th Street in Little Village
Protected bike lanes on 24th Boulevard in Little Village. (Read our earlier writeup of the project here.)
Non-protected and protected lanes on Damen Avenue on the Lower West Side (Pilsen) and the Near West Side
Semi-protected bike lanes on Jackson Street on the Near West Side
PBLs on Paulina Street on the Near West Side
Concrete upgrades on the Harrison Street PBLs on the Near West Side
Halsted Street PBLS on the Near West Side
Taylor Street protected bike lanes on the Near West Side
Protected bike lane on Canal Street on the Near West Side
PBLs on Wabash Avenue in the Loop
Clark Street PBLs on the Near North Side (Read our earlier writeup of the project here.)
Dearborn Street non-protected lanes on the Near North Side (Read our earlier writeup of the project here.)
