Part 4 of SBC’s Bike Lane Fest 2024: West Side

Check out Part 1: Uptown, Lincoln Square, West Ridge, Rogers Park, Edgewater here

Check out Part 2: Lincoln Square, Irving Park, and Albany Park here.

Check out Part 3: Portage Park, Irving Park, North Center, Avondale, Logan Square, Hermosa, Humboldt Park here

Howdy, Streetsblog readers. Here's hoping you had a fun holiday season and are ready to get 2025 off to a good start. As you may have noticed, Streetsblog Chicago's Bike Lane Fest 2024 did not actually wrap up before the giant pierogi dropped in Whiting, Indiana earlier this week. However, I have completed all the necessary fieldwork, from Rogers Park, to Austin, to the city's South Chicago community, so let's plow ahead, with the goal of wrapping this project up by the end of this very short work week.

As you may recall, I created the above interactive Google Map of every bike route the Chicago Department of Transportation has "installed" last, or is now "underway," according to the department's Planned Bike Projects spreadsheet. I've made my way counter-clockwise around our city, gradually checking out every single new bike lane, protected bike lane (PBL), and Neighborhood Greenway (NG) side street route that SBC hasn't already covered. But I'm not riding the whole length of all the bikeways, but instead attempting to get a feel for what they're like.

New bikeways discussed in this post.

The following gallery includes fatalities we previously covered, or I checked out last Saturday (with a bit of help from SBC's Cameron Bolton), mostly on the West Side. This included – deep breath – Austin, Humboldt Park, West Garfield Park, East Garfield Park, North Lawndale, Little Village, the Lower West Side (basically Pilsen), the Near West Side, the Loop, and the Near Northside. What follows is a brief roundup of what I saw. All photos and video are by yours truly, except for one by Cameron.

Bike lanes on Chicago Avenue in Austin with some protected intersections (?)

Chicago Avenue, looking west at Mayfield Avenue. This half-mile of bikeways on Chicago Avenue between Austin and Central Park avenues are mostly paint-only, but there are some stretches like this where the bike lane is concrete-protected. SBC's resident protected intersection aficionados have different opinions on whether the layout in this photo counts. "No, I don’t think it’s a protected intersection," said cofounder Steven Vance. "Drivers turning into the side street or continuing across Chicago into the side street do not have to slow down relative to an untreated intersection. It looks like the bike lane is raised but only on the outgoing edge (right side of the bike lane in the photo) and not in the more important incoming edge (left side of the bike lane)." Contributor Steven Lucy disagreed. "It's not a 'continuous bike lane' (or at least it's not a very good one), but it is protected intersection design – the bike lane swings away from the car lane, corner island, etc." Take a virtual ride on it in the video below.

Bike lanes on Laramie Avenue in Austin with some protected intersections (?)

Laramie Avenue, looking south at Huron Street. Laramie has a similar situation, in that it mostly has non-protected lanes with some sort-of protected intersections. Here, the bike lane crosses a bus boarding island.

Bus/bike lanes on Chicago Avenue in West Town

Chicago Avenue, ooking east near California Avenue.

Protected bike lanes on Grand Avenue in West Town (Read our earlier writeup of the project here.)

Since the ribbon cutting last July, the protected bike lane corridor was extended east from Western Avenue to Damen Avenue. Here's a combination bus island and bike lane protection at Hoyne Avenue, looking east.

Concrete upgrade to Franklin Avenue PBLs in Humboldt Park (Read our earlier writeup of the project here.)

Non-protected bike lanes on Kedzie Avenue

Looking south on Kedzie towards Lake Street and the Green Line station.

Non-protected and protected bike lanes on Homan Avenue in East Garfield Park and North Lawndale

The "ghost bike" memorial for Louis Smith, 56, who was fatally struck by a motorist on Homan in June 2017, near Washington Street, looking south.

Riding a scooter on Homan near Lake Street, looking north.

Protected bike lanes on Homan, looking south near Arthington Street and the old Sears Tower.

Protected lanes on the Keeler Avenue bridge over the Eisenhower Expressway in West Garfield Park

Looking south over the Ike. Photo: Cameron Bolton

Concrete upgrade to Douglas Boulevard PBLs in North Lawndale (Read our earlier writeup of the project here.)

Protected bike lanes on 16th Street in North Lawndale

Looking east at Trumbull Avenue.

Non-protected bike lanes on Central Park Avenue in Little Village

Central Park at 27th Street, looking south.

Non-protected bike lanes on Kedzie Avenue in Little Village

Looking south on Kedzie at 26th Street.

Neighborhood Greenway on 24th Street in Little Village

Riding east on 24th Street.

Protected bike lanes on 24th Boulevard in Little Village. (Read our earlier writeup of the project here.)

Non-protected and protected lanes on Damen Avenue on the Lower West Side (Pilsen) and the Near West Side

Protected bike lanes on Damen under the Metra BNSF Line tracks, looking north.

Semi-protected bike lanes on Jackson Street on the Near West Side

Jackson west of Hoyne Avenue, looking east here, is only protected on the south side of the street.

PBLs on Paulina Street on the Near West Side

Protected lane on Paulina, looking south near the United Center.

Paulina PBLs on the Eisenhower Expressway bridge near the Blue Line's Illinois Medical District station.

Concrete upgrades on the Harrison Street PBLs on the Near West Side

Concrete upgrade on the Harrison Street PBLs near UIC.

Halsted Street PBLS on the Near West Side

Riding a scooter in the Halsted Street PBLs in the Near West Side, looking south.

Riding south in the right turn late on Halsted, approaching Roosevelt.

Riding south on Halsted at Roosevelt.

Taylor Street protected bike lanes on the Near West Side

Raised bike lanes on Taylor Street at Desplaines Street as part of a curb extension to shorten crossing distances,

Protected bike lane on Canal Street on the Near West Side

The protected bike is only for northbound bike traffic. Looking south towards Roosevelt Road.

PBLs on Wabash Avenue in the Loop

Looking north towards the mew PBLs at Roosevelt and Wabash.

Protected bike lane on Wabash, looking north at 11th Street.

Clark Street PBLs on the Near North Side (Read our earlier writeup of the project here.)

Dearborn Street non-protected lanes on the Near North Side (Read our earlier writeup of the project here.)

