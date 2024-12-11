Day 1 of SBC’s Bike Lane Week 2024: Far North Side

Hey there, Streetsblog readers. After introducing our new Map of 2024 CDOT Bikeway Installations on Monday, I put it to use Tuesday afternoon. I visited our first round of Chicago Department of Transportation projects that have been completed this year, or are currently underway, based on CDOT's Planned Bike Projects spreadsheet.
As was the case with Bike Lane Week last year, my goal is not to pedal the entire length of every route. Instead, I'm trying to get some idea of what the new facility is like.
I planned to attend a Tuesday evening public meeting on Evanston's Chicago Avenue project, which calls for extending the suburb's Chicago Avenue protected bike lane. The hearing took place at Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St. Therefore, I planned Tueday's Bike Lane Week trip to take me from Streetsblog Chicago HQ in Uptown, to the north-of-the-border hearing, and back again. I'll post a writeup the PBL meeting in the near future.
Since I visited the northeastern-most part of Chicago today, I came up with thie folowing plan for the rest of this week, and probably some of next week. The Windy City is sort of shaped like half a clock, with the disc sawed in two along an imaginary line approximately between 11:00 and 5:00, i.e. the Lake Michigan shoreline. So I'll check out the new bikeways in vaguely wedge-shaped chunks of territory, moving around our municipality in a clockwise manner, day by day.
Below is a relatively concise roundup of what I saw on Tuesday. I took all the photos and short the video. If there's no image but just a quick description of a new bikeway in bold that's linked, just click on that text and you'll be taken to our previous article that talks about the project.
Leland Neighborhood Greenway in Uptown and Lincoln Square, underway
Francisco NG in Lincoln Square
Rockwell NG in Lincoln Square
Ainslie NG in Lincoln Square
The Lincoln PBLs in Lincoln Square
Winnemac SG in Uptown and Lincoln Square
Riding west on the Winnemac NG to Lincoln.
NPBL on California in Lincoln Square
NPBL on Howard in Rogers Park
NG on Berwyn from Damen to the Lakefront Trail
NGs on Kenmore and Winthrop in Rogers Park and Uptown
