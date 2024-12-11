Day 1 of SBC’s Bike Lane Week 2024: Far North Side

This post is sponsored by Boulevard Bikes.

Hey there, Streetsblog readers. After introducing our new Map of 2024 CDOT Bikeway Installations on Monday, I put it to use Tuesday afternoon. I visited our first round of Chicago Department of Transportation projects that have been completed this year, or are currently underway, based on CDOT's Planned Bike Projects spreadsheet.

As was the case with Bike Lane Week last year, my goal is not to pedal the entire length of every route. Instead, I'm trying to get some idea of what the new facility is like.

I planned to attend a Tuesday evening public meeting on Evanston's Chicago Avenue project, which calls for extending the suburb's Chicago Avenue protected bike lane. The hearing took place at Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St. Therefore, I planned Tueday's Bike Lane Week trip to take me from Streetsblog Chicago HQ in Uptown, to the north-of-the-border hearing, and back again. I'll post a writeup the PBL meeting in the near future.

Since I visited the northeastern-most part of Chicago today, I came up with thie folowing plan for the rest of this week, and probably some of next week. The Windy City is sort of shaped like half a clock, with the disc sawed in two along an imaginary line approximately between 11:00 and 5:00, i.e. the Lake Michigan shoreline. So I'll check out the new bikeways in vaguely wedge-shaped chunks of territory, moving around our municipality in a clockwise manner, day by day.

The installed or in-progress Far North Side bikeways I checked out Tuesday. Green = protected bike lane, blue = Neighborhood Greenway side-street route, red = non-protected bike lane. Image: John Greenfield via Google Maps

Below is a relatively concise roundup of what I saw on Tuesday. I took all the photos and short the video. If there's no image but just a quick description of a new bikeway in bold that's linked, just click on that text and you'll be taken to our previous article that talks about the project.

Leland Neighborhood Greenway in Uptown and Lincoln Square, underway

NG on Leland in Uptown and Lincoln Square, looking west from Clark, underway. Learn more about the project here.

New curb bump-out at Leland/Leavitt, looking west. There were many along the corridor.

The plan for the Leland NG on the Western and Lincoln. It doesn't appear that much progress has been made on this segment yet, or a block-lock of Virginia at the west end of Leland. Image: CDOT

Looking west on Leland at Western.

Leland near Artesian, looking west.

Leland near Campbell, looking west,

New bumpout at Leland/Rockwell, looking southwest. The Leland NG currently stops/starts here.

Francisco NG in Lincoln Square

Bump-out at Lawrence/Francisco, looking northwest.

Two-way bike lane on Francisco, looking north leading to and from the North Shore Channel Trail.

Francisco connects with North Shore Channel trail at Ainslie, looking northweast.

New layout at Leland/Francisco, looking south, discourages drivers from using Francisco, a residential street, as a "cut-through" route. Read more about the project here.

Rockwell NG in Lincoln Square

Rockwell at Winnemac, looking north at Winnemac.

Ainslie NG in Lincoln Square

The Ainslie NG, looking east at Rockwell.

The Lincoln PBLs in Lincoln Square

The new protected lanes on Lincoln are starting to take shape, looking south just south of Argyle.

New PBLs on Lincoln between Foster and Berwyn. Photo: John Greenfield

Winnemac SG in Uptown and Lincoln Square

Looking east from Winnemac at Lincoln in Lincoln Square.

Riding west on the Winnemac NG to Lincoln.

NPBL on California in Lincoln Square

A scooter rider in the dashed NPBL on California near in Lincoln Squre and West Ridge, looking north.

Stopping for a break at Wolfy's hotdog stand, California/Peterson, looking east. Note that it's illegal for people 12 and over to ride bikes on sidewalks in Chicago. But in fairness, Peterson is a scary five-lane highway here, So it's understandable he wanted to avoid riding on it.

NPBL on Howard in Rogers Park

Riding a NPBL on Howard near Winchester, looking east.

NG on Berwyn from Damen to the Lakefront Trail

NGs on Kenmore and Winthrop in Rogers Park and Uptown

There doesn't to be much difference between the new NGs and the old street layout on Kenmore (shown) and Winthrop, except for these green markings crossing other streets. However, it's likely the "emerald carpet" is helpful in reminding motorists to watch out for bike riders corssing the intersection.

