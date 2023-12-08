Fifth and Final Day of SBC’s Bike Lane Week: Near Northwest Side, Far West Side, Near West Side, Near North Side

I'm a cowboy On a steel horse I ride... I've been everywhere, still I'm standing tall (OK, about 5'8") I've seen a million bikeways, and I've biked them all
With apologies to Jon Bon Jovi, I have ridden a heck of a lot of bike lanes, and had the pleasure of visiting many of our city's diverse neighborhoods, for Streetsblog Chicago's Bike Lane Week, which wraps this evening. Below is SBC's map of 2013 finished and underway projects.
My goal was to stop by every bikeway the Chicago Department of Transportation has built in 2023, or is currently constructing, that SBC hasn't really covered yet. (If you didn't see a project you're curious about, we probably previously wrote about it, so do a Google search or write me at jgreenfield[at]streetsblog[dot]org and I'll send you a link to the story.)
I covered a lot of territory today, so I'll keep things concise. However Streetsblog may do some deeper dives into some of these projects in the future. But here area few quick takeaways I have from this experience.
• That said, there's a bit of a quality-over-quantity issue at play. If we're going to invest in protected bike lanes, they need to be safe, pleasant to use, and difficult for motorists to misuse. We also need the routes to run for several miles between important and popular destinations, without safety gaps. When someone asks me for non-dangerous, low-stress biking directions, I want to be able to give them something as simple as a Chicago driving route, not a complex stair-step of half-mile bikeways.
• With that in mind, CDOT should hire bike advocates who care about good bike lane maintenance, to work full time cleaning and snow-plowing the many miles protected lanes, ideally using bicycle-powered gear. For example, I've noticed recently fallen leaves sometimes gather in the new curb-protected lanes.
Note that not all of these projects seem to be be fully completed yet, so let's have a little patience with CDOT some they're not perfect when we check them out. But not too much, if any of them are still in rough shape by next summer.
Without further ado, here's what I visited today. All photos are by John Greenfield.
Non-protected bike lane (NPBL) on California in Logan Square
NPBL on Armitage in Logan Square
NPBL on Central Park in Logan Square
(Partially completed) protected bike lane on Wrightwood in Hermosa
PBL on Laramie in Belmont Cragin (looking south)
Neighborhood Greenway (NG) on Lavergne in Austin
Upgraded PBLs on Lake in Austin.
NG on Menard in Austin.
Upgraded PBLs on Jackson in Columbus Park in Austin
Concrete protection on Homan PBL in Garfield Park
PBLS at the Garfield Park Conservatory
PBLS on Independence and Douglas boulevards in North Lawndale
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.