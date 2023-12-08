Fifth and Final Day of SBC’s Bike Lane Week: Near Northwest Side, Far West Side, Near West Side, Near North Side

This post is sponsored by The Bike Lane.

With apologies to Jon Bon Jovi, I have ridden a heck of a lot of bike lanes, and had the pleasure of visiting many of our city's diverse neighborhoods, for Streetsblog Chicago's Bike Lane Week, which wraps this evening. Below is SBC's map of 2013 finished and underway projects.

My goal was to stop by every bikeway the Chicago Department of Transportation has built in 2023, or is currently constructing, that SBC hasn't really covered yet. (If you didn't see a project you're curious about, we probably previously wrote about it, so do a Google search or write me at jgreenfield[at]streetsblog[dot]org and I'll send you a link to the story.)

This excerpt from Streetsblog's map of all 2013 Chicago bikeway projects basically shows all the bike routes I visited today (a few of these SBC had already covered, so I didn't visit them today.) Check out CDOT's new map of all bikeways installed in Chicago in the modern era to the existing routes these new bikeways connect with.

I covered a lot of territory today, so I'll keep things concise. However Streetsblog may do some deeper dives into some of these projects in the future. But here area few quick takeaways I have from this experience.

• CDOT staffers, especially Complete Streets program manager David Smith deserves a tip of the helmet for the massive amount of bike lane mileage they created or improved this year. Do these people sleep?

• That said, there's a bit of a quality-over-quantity issue at play. If we're going to invest in protected bike lanes, they need to be safe, pleasant to use, and difficult for motorists to misuse. We also need the routes to run for several miles between important and popular destinations, without safety gaps. When someone asks me for non-dangerous, low-stress biking directions, I want to be able to give them something as simple as a Chicago driving route, not a complex stair-step of half-mile bikeways.

• With that in mind, CDOT should hire bike advocates who care about good bike lane maintenance, to work full time cleaning and snow-plowing the many miles protected lanes, ideally using bicycle-powered gear. For example, I've noticed recently fallen leaves sometimes gather in the new curb-protected lanes.

We need better-maintained protected bike lanes than this.

Note that not all of these projects seem to be be fully completed yet, so let's have a little patience with CDOT some they're not perfect when we check them out. But not too much, if any of them are still in rough shape by next summer.

Without further ado, here's what I visited today. All photos are by John Greenfield.

Non-protected bike lane (NPBL) on California in Logan Square

Non-protected bike lane on California in Logan Square, looking south.

NPBL on Armitage in Logan Square

NPBL on Armitage in Logan Square, looking west.

NPBL on Central Park in Logan Square

NPBL on Central Park in Logan Square, looking north.

(Partially completed) protected bike lane on Wrightwood in Hermosa

(Partially completed) protected bike lane on Wrightwood in Hermosa, looking west.

PBL on Laramie in Belmont Cragin (looking south)

Neighborhood Greenway (NG) on Lavergne in Austin

Neighborhood Greenway on Lavergne in Austin, looking south.

Upgraded PBLs on Lake in Austin.

Upgraded PBLs on Lake in Austin, looking west.

NG on Menard in Austin.

NG on Menard in Austin, looking south.

Upgraded PBLs on Jackson in Columbus Park in Austin

Upgraded PBLs on Jackson in Columbus Park, looking east.

Concrete protection on Homan PBL in Garfield Park

Concrete protection on Homan PBL in Garfield Park, looking north.

PBLS at the Garfield Park Conservatory

PBLs at the Garfield Park Conservatory, looking south.

PBLS on Independence and Douglas boulevards in North Lawndale

PBLs on Independence and Douglas boulevards in North Lawndale, looking south.

PBLs on Lake in Garfield Park

PBLs on Lake in Garfield Park, looking east.

PBLS on Grand in West Town

PBLs on Grand in West Town, looking northwest.

Concrete PBL upgrade on Jackson in the West Loop.

Concrete PBL upgrade on Jackson in the West Loop, looking east.

New PBL on Dearborn in River North

New PBL on Dearborn in River North, looking north.

