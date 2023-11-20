Streetsblog map: Where exactly has CDOT installed bikeways this year?

This post is sponsored by Ride Illinois.

The Chicago Department of Transportation's CDOT Bike Network webpage has been a great resource to find out what's been going on with our city's busy 2023 bikeway installation schedule. I often use it to check out the department's interactive Chicago Bike Network map, which was last updated in late September of this year. Also handy is the list of 2023 Bikeway Installations at the bottom of the page, with relevant streets listed alphabetically under "Installed," "Underway," and "Upcoming," categories. (At this point in the construction season, the latter probably means those projects will start work in spring 2024.)

But I thought it would be useful to create a version of the bikeway map that only shows which projects have been completed in 2023, or are currently under construction. I also think the CDOT map's color code is confusing, which I told the department two months ago.

.@ChicagoDOT your Chicago Bike Network map is handy, but could you please modify color scheme? It's a little tricky to distinguish old-school bike lanes (blue), buffered lanes (navy blue) and protected lanes (black.) Make a couple red or purple? Thanks!https://t.co/sqeb71z46K pic.twitter.com/vU0e3HaLdM — John Greenfield (@greenfieldjohn) September 21, 2023

On the map, it's pretty hard to tell the difference between a "BIKE LANE" (blue), a "BUFFERED BIKE LANE (navy blue), a "PROTECTED BIKE LANE" (black), and a "OFF-STREET PATH" or "ACCESS PATH" (dark brown.)

I also simplified the color scheme. Green = curb-upgraded or new protected lanes. Blue = Neighborhood Greenways, side-street bike routes, often with contraflow ("wrong-way") bike lanes on one-way streets and traffic calming. Black = shared lane markingsa, ka "sharrows" – bike-and-chevron symbols. And Red = non-protected bike lanes, including buffered, non-buffered, and dashed lanes. Hopefully that will make it a little easier to understand what's been / being built.

Note that I purposely chose red to depict non-protected, paint-only bike lanes that aren't Neighborhood Greenways on side streets. My goal is to highlight that that's not an acceptable bikeway design for the modern era. If the city expects people to use bikeways on main streets where higher-speed driving is legal and/or common, it must provide bike riders with physical protection from motorists. Or to use a popular slogan nowadays, "Paint is not protection."

One other obvious thing you'll see on the map is that, while lots of bikeways were / are being installed on the North and West sides, the South Side is getting a lot fewer miles. That discrepancy may explain why CDOT chose not to release a map like Streetsblog's, only showing 2023 projects. (Let's not even go into detail about why there were virtually no bikeway projects on the Far Northwest and Far Southwest sides, where most Donald Trump voters live, this year, but see below.)

In general, Far Northwest and Far Southwest neighborhoods where Trump did well in the last election (red in the Chicago Tribune election map on the left), have few or no Planned Bikeways (red lines) on the 2023 Chicago Bicycling Strategy map.

The good news, as CDOT's Complete Streets manager David Smith told me in our recent interview, many more miles of bikeways will be built on the South Side next year thanks to the department's Neighborhood Bike Network project. It focuses on underserved neighborhoods, with increased opportunity for community input on street design. "Over the last two years we've implemented about 50 miles of projects, just on the West Side, through the Neighborhood Bike Networks, and those are neighborhoods that historically did not have much in terms of cycling infrastructure," Smith said. Look for new installations on the South and Southwest sides' Brighton Park, McKinley Park, and Gage Park communities in the near future.

Neighborhood Bike Network outreach. Photo: CDOT

As for the Southeast Side, CDOT has an effort in partnership with Cook County in the Lake Calumet region. Similar to the Neighborhood Bike Networks project, they're working with community members "to identify a network of streets that connect people to meaningful destinations like the Burnham Greenway, Big Marsh Park, things like that," Smith said.

Cook County's Benet Haller, center in white shirt, explains the purpose of the Lake Calument Bike Network Study during an infrastructure bike tour last August. Photo: Cameron Bolton

To get a preview of which new bikeways are (most likely) slated for 2024, check out the list of "Upcoming" projects at the bottom of the bottom of the CDOT Bike Network webpage. Streetsblog might do another map in the near future to make the locations of these new routes more obvious.

In the meantime, if you'll be in Chicago for the long Thanksgiving break, instead of spending money on Black Friday, why not "opt outside" and explore some of the new bikeways highlighted on our map, by bicycle? Whether you've already checked out thse routes, or only learned about them now from the Streetsblog map, feel free to let us know what you think in the comment section.

View a full-side interactive version of Streetsblog's map here.

