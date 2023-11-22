Why is the safe streets plan for Francisco between Lawrence and Ainslie being eliminated?

This post is sponsored by Boulevard Bikes.

Carl Beien is an organizer with Chicago, Bike Grid Now!, which advocates for a citywide network of bike-priority residential streets, and holds Bike Jam rides to call attention to the campaign.

A critical planned safe streets improvement in Lincoln Square is at risk of being cancelled by Ald. Andre Vasquez ,(40th) who is usually a reliable advocate for safe streets and sustainable transportation. Much like the backlash against similar initiatives, opponents are begging the alder to scuttle the project. Some reasons for this decision are understandable, like a messy rollout from the Chicago Department of Transportation, and the alder receiving lots of complaints about a nearby street redesign. But others are unsubstantiated, like claims this project will actually hurt pedestrians. The proposed improvement is critical, however, because it resolves longstanding safety issues, and the street redesign would be in line with global best practices.

The planned improvement that's at risk is a change to the direction of Francisco Avenue (2830 W.) between Lawrence Avenue (4800 N.) and Ainslie Avenue (4900 N.) from one-way southbound to one-way northbound. Users of the North Shore Channel Trail, a north-south trail located just west of Francisco, are likely familiar with this area since it is an access point to the trail from Lawrence. This stretch of Francisco, however, is particularly dangerous for people on bikes because it is part of a common neighborhood cut through for drivers. To illustrate the extent of the problem, I recently observed a nearby intersection, and saw 51 motorists pass in the 15 minutes between 4:45 and 5 p.m. on a weekday. Not only is this an inappropriately high traffic volume for a neighborhood street, predictably, not a single driver even came to a complete stop at the stop sign.

Sacramento is currently a popular southbound side-street cut-through route with driver, but they should just be using California Avenue (2800 W.), the nearby main street. Image: Carl Beien via Google Maps

In order to prevent this reckless and inconsiderate driver behaviout, CDOT has proposed an inspiringly comprehensive solution. The plan reinforces both the nascent Bike Grid and an upcoming advocacy push for community blocks, a Barcelona-inspired proposal from the advocacy group Better Streets Chicago to dramatically reduce neighborhood cut-through traffic. CDOT recommended changing Francisco south of Ainslie to northbound-only, while north of Ainslie it would remain southbound-only.

If that change is made, drivers would no longer be able to speed all the way to Lawrence. Doing so would reduce traffic volumes and calm traffic. It would also make other popular nearby cut-through side-street routes less appealing to drivers trying to avoid using main streets, like they're supposed to. Cut-through driving endangers pedestrians and bike riders, and makes residential streets less peaceful.

The recommended street rerouting.

Implementing this direction change, however, is difficult in part because drivers often pay so little attention to the road that they may now collide with oncoming traffic. In order to reduce the risk posed by distracted or otherwise reckless driving, CDOT has proposed several street design changes.These include expansive curb bump-outs at the intersection of Ainslie and Francisco; reflective signage on those bump-outs; a bidirectional bike lane along Francisco; and a pedestrian refuge island on Lawrence.

Some of CDOT's proposed design changes.

While regular Streetsblog readers may learn of these changes and feel that CDOT is finally embracing world class safe streets infrastructure, neighbors confusingly claim the direction change will put pedestrians at risk. While Ald. Vasquez maintains that he shares their concerns about pedestrian safety; it is difficult to pinpoint exactly which pedestrians would be at risk by all of these safety improvements.

More of CDOT's proposed design changes.

The only clear risk to anyone is if drivers fail to notice the headlights of oncoming cars at Francisco and Ainslie. So it is mystify that Ald. Vasquez has described this risk to constituents as a “pedestrian” problem that could warrant removal of the direction change. This is especially confusing because many cities have solved this problem with prominent, concrete modal filters, such as large, decorative planters in the intersection.

Part of an email from Ald. Vasquez to constituents about his decision to cancel the street redirection proposal.

He has asked CDOT to redo its due diligence in order to convince him that this redesign is safe and has promised to hold a community meeting to discuss CDOT findings. Encouragingly, after many calls from sustainable transportation advocates who support redirecting Francisco, Ald Vasquez has already shown that he may be amenable to keeping, and even expanding, the safety improvements on Francisco, even as far north as at Foster (5200 N.)

An access point for the North Shore Channel Trail on the west side of Francisco, just south of Ainslie. Image: Google Maps

Overall, this is a story of an alderperson trying to do his best for a wide array of constituents, and a dedicated effort by safe streets advocates to change Chicago for the better. However, the work is not yet done. There is one outstanding and sincere concern related to space for school buses at Lawrence Hall, a home for at-risk youth. However, Ald. Vasquez must not be allowed to conflate Lawrence Hall’s needs with the baseless claims that the proposed direction change would pose a risk to pedestrians.

For these reasons, Streetsblog readers, nearby residents, and users of River Park and the North Shore Channel Trail are encouraged to continue petitioning Ald. Vasquez to move forward with the proposed direction change on Francisco. They should also consider attending any upcoming community meetings to similarly voice their support.

