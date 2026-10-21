SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Mid North Side, including Irving Park, Avondale, North Center, and Lincoln Park

The upgrade of the bike lanes on the Damen Avenue bridge over the north branch of the Chicago River with concrete protection is partially completed. All photos in this post are by John Greenfield.
Greetings Streetsblog Chicago followers. Once again, we had wonderful weather in the Windy City today, so this afternoon I took a few more bikeways off my to-do-list as part of SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26. This time I visited Irving Park, Avondale, North Center, and Lincoln Park on the Mid North Side.
This website’s Map of 2025-26 CDOT Bikeway Installations, shown below, is based on the Chicago Department of Transportation’s Bikeways Installations Tracker spreadsheet. That document has not been refreshed since July 17, 2026, but I’m generally trying to stop by the sites of projects that are listed as “Upcoming Construction” or “In Construction,” as well as ones that have been “Installed,” to check on their current status.
In addition, you can take a look at CDOT Existing Bike Network Map, to get a sense of how the new facilities fit into the network. However, that map shows all bikeways that have been installed in modern history, while SBC’s map just shows the newer ones.
Today I checked out everything that I haven’t already inspected within the district bounder by Montrose Avenue, Kedzie Avenue, the Kennedy Expressway, Fullerton Avenue, and the Lakefront. Major projects within this zone that I previously covered include the Grace Street Neighborhood Greenway, and the Wellington Avenue Greenway.
All right, let’s get this show on the road, so to speak. Descriptions are in the captions.
California Avenue in Irving Park
Sacramento Avenue in Irving Park and Avondale
California Avenue in Avondale
Damen Avenue in North Center
Damen Avenue in Lincoln Park and Logan Square
Cannon Drive in Lincoln Park
Here are some previous Bike Lane Fest 2025-26 posts:
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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