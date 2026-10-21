SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Mid North Side, including Irving Park, Avondale, North Center, and Lincoln Park

This post is sponsored by the Active Transportation Alliance.

Greetings Streetsblog Chicago followers. Once again, we had wonderful weather in the Windy City today, so this afternoon I took a few more bikeways off my to-do-list as part of SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26. This time I visited Irving Park, Avondale, North Center, and Lincoln Park on the Mid North Side.

If you’ve been following this series, you already know the drill, so please skip the explanation in italics that follows, which is simply cut-and-pasted from yesterday’s post about the Far Northwest Side.

This website’s Map of 2025-26 CDOT Bikeway Installations, shown below, is based on the Chicago Department of Transportation’s Bikeways Installations Tracker spreadsheet. That document has not been refreshed since July 17, 2026, but I’m generally trying to stop by the sites of projects that are listed as “Upcoming Construction” or “In Construction,” as well as ones that have been “Installed,” to check on their current status.

In addition, you can take a look at CDOT Existing Bike Network Map, to get a sense of how the new facilities fit into the network. However, that map shows all bikeways that have been installed in modern history, while SBC’s map just shows the newer ones.

Today I checked out everything that I haven’t already inspected within the district bounder by Montrose Avenue, Kedzie Avenue, the Kennedy Expressway, Fullerton Avenue, and the Lakefront. Major projects within this zone that I previously covered include the Grace Street Neighborhood Greenway, and the Wellington Avenue Greenway.

Today’s travel zone. Image: Google Maps

All right, let’s get this show on the road, so to speak. Descriptions are in the captions.

California Avenue in Irving Park

This stretch is slated for non-protected bike lanes, and it was recently repaved, but they haven’t be marked yet. (While the banner says “North Center,” according to the City’s official community area boundaries, this is actually in the Irving Park community.)

Sacramento Avenue in Irving Park and Avondale

This Neighborhood Greenway includes a northbound contraflow bike lane to allow two-way riding in segments that are one-way for drivers. At its south end, the greenway jogs west on Cornelia Avenue and south on Whipple Street to connect with Elston Avenue, which has non-protected bike lanes.

California Avenue in Avondale

The stretch between Addison Street and Belmont Avenue is supposed to get protected bike lanes, but so far those have only started materializing north of Roscoe Avenue. Presumably some kind of physical protection, preferably concrete instead of flexible plastic posts, will be added here soon.

Damen Avenue in North Center

Dashed “Advisory Bike Lanes” have been painted on Damen between Byron Street and Addison. At the base of the light pole on the left, there is a “ghost bike” memorial for health coach Anastasia Kondrasheva, 23. It was installed after a turning trucker fatally struck the young woman at that corner in September 2016. The tragedy helped bring about the passage of an ordinance requiring side guards and safety mirrors for trucks used for City contracts.

Damen Avenue in Lincoln Park and Logan Square

Curb protected has been partially installed on the bike lanes near the river bridge between Diversey Boulevard and Fullerton Avenue.

Cannon Drive in Lincoln Park

The stretch between Diversey and Fullerton is supposed to get “marked shared lanes,” aka “sharrows,” but it doesn’t look like anything has been marked yet.

Here are some previous Bike Lane Fest 2025-26 posts:

• “It’s time for Streetsblog Chicago’s Bike Lane Fest 2025-26“

• “Is the Wellington Greenway a victory for cyclists, and a Waterloo for bikeway foes with a Napoleon Complex?“

• “Take a virtual walk on the Winnslie Parkway Expansion, and ride on the Ravenswood Avenue Greenway“

• “SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Far South Side, including Roseland, Pullman, South Chicago, South Shore, and Greater Grand Crossing“

• “SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Far North Side, including Lincoln Square, West Ridge, Rogers Park, Edgewater, and Uptown“

• “SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Far Northwest Side, including Albany Park, Forest Glen, and North Park”

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