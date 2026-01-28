Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 28

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Chicago Memorial & Protest Ride for Alex Pretti meeting Saturday 1/31 at 1:15 PM at Walsh Park, 1722 N. Ashland (E. end of 606), departing 1:30 (Bike Grid)

• Student from India beaten on Red Line at Clybourn, possibly a hate crime, says the driver told him to move cars after a call for help was made (NBC)

• Woman cut w/ sharp object during fight this morning around 6:30 AM on Blue train at Addison, in fair condition (CBS)

• ..She was at least the 7th person stabbed on or near a CTA station this month, including a murder

• Metra CEO discusses Metra campaign to get passengers' help identifying possible human trafficking on trains (Fox)

• Crain's picks up A City That Works' op-ed calling for sunsetting the RPM Transit TIF, which Streetsblog syndicated last week

• "Inside Johnson's $3.2B parking meter gamble — and why he walked away" (Crains)

• "Extreme Cold Delays Western Brown Line Station Bus Turnaround Renovations" (Block Club)

• Letter: "Edgewater Residents for Responsible Development’s lawsuit [against upzoning to allow more eTOD] is not about process or fairness." (Sun-Times)

• "'Abolish ICE' Submitted 9,200 Times For Chicago Snowplow Naming Contest, Records Show" (Block Club)

• Chicago Critical Mass' annual Polka Ride route to hear The Polkaholics proposed, meeting Friday 1/30, 6 PM at Daley Plaza, departing around 6:15 PM

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $19,872 with $30,128 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor