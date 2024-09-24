When it comes to following the basic rules of journalism, Inside Publications’ anti-bike editor is a Roenigk-ade

This post is sponsored by Boulevard Bikes.

Yesterday I noted that my own interactions with real estate professional, West Town resident, Augusta Boulevard protected lanes skeptic, and recent bike education program donor A. J. Manaseer were generally cordial. So much so that I wrote, that they "made me rethink my occasional 'take-no-prisoners' approach to debunking bikeway opponents."

So in the future I plan to take a somewhat more charitable attitude towards Chicagoans who might be agnostic about the value of proposed Complete Streets project to improve bike and pedestrian safety. Just because they haven't yet come around to sustainable transportation advocates' way of thinking, that doesn't necessarily mean that they're foolish people.

But let's not throw out the baby with the bathwater here. Some people who use their influence to broadcast misleading, or downright erroneous, claims about Safe Streets projects, and do so without remorse, deserve to be spanked.

Ronald Roenigk. Image: LinkedIn

That brings us to Inside Publications editor Ronald Roenigk ("ROW-nick"). I wouldn't just label this guy Chicago's de-facto king of the Not In My Back Yard set. More than that, he controls a whole mini empire of free NIMBY newspapers covering downtown and North Side neighborhoods from the Loop to Rogers Park. They're basically the anti-Streetsblog, opposing everything from making roadways safer for people walking and biking; to building dense, affordable, transit-friendly housing.

But what's most annoying about the way Roenigk does business is that, even when he's informed that he got his facts wrong, he may refuse to make things right. Last January, he published a screed against the new Dickens Avenue Nighborhood Greenway, a side street bike-pedestrian-priority corridor in Lakeview. He incorrectly reported that the project was paid for by "Chicago taxpayer funds."

I called Roenigk on the phone and told him, reasonably politely I thought, that the project was actually funded by payments to the City of Chicago from Lyft, the Divvy bike-share concessionaire, not tax money. "We're standing by our [factually incorrect] story," he said, before hanging up the phone.

But there's one positive (?) thing I can say about Roenigk. If it wasn't for his yellow journalism, I might not heard as soon about about his latest bête noire. That's the Granville Avenue Neighborhood Greenway (6200 N.) proposal in the West Ridge and Edgewater communities.

A bike rider heads west on Granville at Bell Avenue (2230 W.) on Wednesday evening around dusk. Image: John Greenfield

I learned about Roenigk's rant from Streetsblog reader John Casey, who sent me some screenshots. The publisher's dubious intent is clear from the first sentence, which states that Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth is "at odds with her ward over a new bike greenway." So all roughly 50,000 of the alder's constituents are opposed to the proposal to make Granville a safer and more pleasant place to walk, bike, and live? Please.

But let's look at what ideas are actually being floated for Granville, according to City officials. "[The Chicago Department of Transportation] has been working closely with the 48th, 40th, and 50th wards, along with other community stakeholders, on a plan to enhance traffic safety along the Granville corridor," said CDOT spokesperson Erica Schroeder. "A public community meeting will be held on October 15 to discuss the proposed improvements." Here's a flier for the hearing.

40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez's Director of Communication and Development Alison Murphy disagreed with Roenigk's characterization of the project as a "bike greenway." "There will be a proposed bike lane as part of the proposal, but the larger point of the project is traffic safety and traffic calming," Murphy said. "Neighbors in the area have complained to us for years now that Granville is being used as an arterial street, instead of a residential street—we've heard consistent issues of [drivers] blowing through stop signs and speeding, and the difficulty of pedestrians crossing safely."

"CDOT's study of the street aligns with the neighbors' experience," Murphy added. "According to their data, Granville has three times the traffic volume of a normal residential street, and is in the top 10 percent of crashes of all residential streets in the entire city of Chicago. Many sections of [Granville] are in the top 5 percent or even 1 percent, and [motorists] have been clocked regularly going over 50 mph," That's a scary speed, especially on a side street that passes by schools and parks with heavy foot traffic.

Murphy said that at next month's hearing, CDOT staffers will present their findings on traffic conditions on the avenue, and discuss their proposed traffic calming ideas. If they're anything like what was done other greenways like Dickens, they could include speed humps to deter speeding, sidewalk extensions to shorten crossing distances, and raised crosswalks.

A new raised crosswalk by Saint James Lutheran School at Fremont Street (900 W.) and Dickens Avenue (2100 N.) , looking east. Image: John Greenfield

"We're eager to hear feedback from neighbors," Murphy said. "we share the concern of making sure that traffic doesn't get re-routed onto other residential streets, so those are issues we are actively working to identify with CDOT so they can incorporate that feedback into their design."

Ald. Manaa-Hoppenworth's statement to Streetsblog included similar info. "With a large number of both schools and older adults in the area, protecting our students and seniors is paramount," she said.

Wednesday evening I biked the 1.8-mile stretch of the possible Granville corridor between Western Avenue (2400 W.) and Sheridan Road (1000 W.) and shot video of the trip. My journey started in West Ridge, two blocks south of the Devon Avenue (6400 N.) South Asian shopping district, and ended at the shoreline near Loyola University. As you might expect, I crossed paths with a diverse array of people riding bikes and scooters.

My bike trip on Granville Wednesday evening. Image: Google Maps

But as the data suggested, I also encountered many drivers using Granville as a "cut-though route" to avoid congestion on Devon and Peterson Avenue (6000 N.), the arterial streets they're supposed to be using. Some of them were traveling at unsafe speeds. It was obvious that traffic calming, and other strategies to discourage people from using this side street like a highway, are badly needed.

At the risk of making your blood boil, let's now take a closer look at Roenigk's strictly windshield-POV take on the Granville issue. The whole article is full of inflammatory statements, and claims that are at-best half truths, so I won't bother doing a deep-dive, but I'll discuss a few of the more absurd arguments.

First, note that the News-Star piece is extreme case of thinking locally and acting globally. The Inside-Booster office is located at 6623 N. Clark Street (1600 W. here) in Edgewater, just north of Granville. So Roenigk seems to be taking it very personally that Granville may become slightly less convenient to drive on.

The author at the Heart O' Chicago Motel, 5990 N. Ridge Ave., an Edgewater landmark that inspired the first scene of the movie "The Matrix".

If fairness, as you can see from the selfie I took today, I really can't claim to have much knowledge of Edgewater myself, so I confess that I'm a little out of my depth when talking about this neighborhood.

Just kidding, for the last decade I've lived in Uptown, the next community area to the south of Edgewater. I'm only about a mile from Foster Avenue, the street that separates these two communities, aka the controversially nicknamed "Injera / Pho Divide."

Another reason why Roenigk is especially negative about sustainable transportation nowadays is that the Clark Street concrete-protected lanes in Edgewater, which created better conditions for walking, biking, and transit, involved converting a few curbside car parking spots in front of his workplace. Sure, when driving to work, he could just park on the other side of Clark. But seeing as how seven paragraphs of his Granville article talk about Clark, it's obvious he feels personally insulted by the street design change.

The publicly displayed sign on Inside Publications' door. (I've blurred out the names of their neighbors.) Photo: John Greenfield

If you don't mind, let's discuss Roenigk's seven-paragraph temper tantrum about Clark in the new piece. He justifies this journalistic detour by claiming it demonstrates that the Granville Greenway will cause problems.

As with his Dickens rant, Roenigk refers to the Clark protected lanes as "privileged bike lanes" because motorists aren't supposed to drive or park in them. Never mind that e-scooter and skateboard riders are also permitted to ride in protected lanes. And using his logic, maybe we should start calling local expressways and DuSable Lake Shore Drive "privileged driver lanes," because it's illegal to operate a bike, scooter, etc. there.

"In Edgewater, small business along Clark Street are being hurt due to the privileged bike lane [concrete] barriers that have eliminated customer parking," " Roenick whines. Never mind that the business Inside Publications shares a building with, old-school George's Deep Dish pizzeria, is benefitting from dedicated curbside parking that CDOT set aside for them around the corner on Thome Avenue.

"But even if it's not true that protected lanes scare away customers who drive, they don't actually attract other patrons, do they?" one might ask. Well, starting around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, in 15 minutes I photographed ten bike and scooter riders passing by the Insider Publications office and the pizza parlor. That's certainly nothing to sneeze at.

Scooter and bike riders pass by the Inside Publications office and George's Depp-Dish. Photos: John Greenfield

And, predictably, Roenick trots out the tired warhorse that protected bike lanes delay first responders. I really don't feel like debunking this spurious argument for the umpteenth time, but they don't.

All right, this article is getting almost as long as Roenigk's! So I'll just end with a few more of his sillier, and/or misleading, statements about Granville.

• Roenigk: "[Ald. Manaa-Hoppenworth] and CDOT [are holding negotiations] to allow a new greenway to metastasize [spread or grow like a cancer.]"

• Roenigk: "Under a greenway... two-way bike travel [is sometimes added] on these streets." All of Granville between the north branch of the Chicago river and the lake is currently two-way, so this statement is irrelevant to the article.

• Marjorie Fritz-Birch, one of Edgewater local community leaders who told Roenigk she's "very much opposed" to the Granville Greenway, also said, "I'm a bike rider." That's a very common anti-bikeway trope.

So if you're in favor of the Granville Greenway, be sure to show up for the October 15 hearing, especially if you live in the 40th, 48th, or 50th wards. Let your alderperson know that if they support this project, contrary to what Roenigk "reported," not all of their 50,000-some constituents would be "at odds [with them] over a new bike greenway."

Real the entire News-Booster article here.

Read about the public community meeting on the Granville Greenway on October 15.

