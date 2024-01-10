Thar he blows! Ed Fitzpatrick goes public with his obsession with killing the Dickens Greenway, assisted by Inside Publications

This post is sponsored by Boulevard Bikes.

By now Streetsblog Chicago readers and fans of the new Dickens Avenue Neighborhood Greenway (DANG) side street bicycle route in Lincoln Park are well familiar with local attorney Edward "Ed" C. Fitzpatrick. For years now he's been working behind the scenes to stop the Chicago Department of Transportation from building the low-stress cycling corridor, a project that also includes safety improvements for pedestrians and drivers.

As Streetsblog discussed at length, Fitzpatrick has been quietly filing many Freedom of Information Act requests with CDOT and sending the department angry emails for almost three years now. He asked them for records of correspondence about the Greenway that he apparently hoped would show wrongdoing. At one point he asked for all emails about the project since 2010 between CDOT staff and a long list of city departments and agencies; transportation planning firms and advocacy organizations; and... me?

Streetsblog's own FOIA inquiry revealed that after a CDOT spokesperson told Fitzpatrick the department would need more info to fulfill his very broad demands, he accused them of corruption. "Based on the lack of responses to my reasonable requests and the DOT's stonewalling to date, I can only conclude that the department of transportation is hiding something from the voters and taxpayers... What are you hiding?" If you have time, I recommend reading the whole rundown of his campaign against CDOT and then-Lincoln Park alderperson Michele Smith (43rd) – it's a hoot!

But all that time Fitzpatrick kept a low profile, and was never quoted in any of the many non-Streetsblog articles about the Dickens controversy – until this week. He recently talked about his conspiracy theories for a long article published in multiple editions of the Inside Publications newspaper chain, which covers many North Side neighborhoods, including Lincoln Park.

Read the full article, "Privileged bike path closes Dickens/Stockton intersection: Secret Dickens Greenway deal a cautionary tale for all communities" here.

If the title didn't tip you off, the Inside newspapers are basically the opposite of Streetsblog: anti-sustainable transportation news and advocacy outlets. For example, they bitterly fought against Lincoln Square alder Matt Martin's (47th) proposal to replace a parking lot next to the Western Brown Line station with an affordable transit-oriented development.

Ronald Roenigk. Image: LinkedIn

The article's author is Inside editor Ronald Roenigk, known for putting out articles with fake bylines like "Hugh Mann Wrights" and "Kareem N. Sugar."

Even disregarding the Dickens Greenway article's title, you can tell from the first sentence where Roenigk is going. "Crafty North Side drivers have long enjoyed the pleasant views and time saved by turning North on Stockton Drive off La Salle Drive, passing by the Farm in the Zoo and Green City Market to Dickens Avenue, then heading West on Dickens into Lincoln Park, thereby avoiding the usual traffic backups on Clark Street."

Of course, what Roenigk was glorifying was a "cut-through" route, crosstown motorists using a non-arterial street as a faster alternative to the main street they're supposed to be driving on. In this case they rushed through parkland and past a petting zoo.

The route Roenigk said "crafty" drivers used to take from La Salle to Lincoln Park via Stockton and Dickens before the traffic diverter was installed. Image: Google Maps

Tragically, the reasons why this is an unsafe approach were laid bare in May 2006. That's when a driver fatally struck Maya Hirsch, 4, as she walked with her family two blocks north of Dickens at Belden Avenue and Lincoln Park West, just west of the Lincoln Park Zoo.

But Roenigk argues that the real tragedy here is the elimination of the cut-through route by the installation of a traffic diverter on Dickens just west of Stockton as part of the greenway route. It stops drivers from heading west. "It is the victim of Chicago’s new scourge: the privileged bike path."

The new traffic diverter at Diversey and Lincoln Park West, looking west. Photo: John Greenfield

Roenigk uses that phrase many times in his piece. "Note to readers, not all bike paths are 'privileged'" he says. "Chicago’s privileged bike paths are cordoned off – many times behind bollards or concrete barriers – and reserved for the exclusive use of one 'privileged' class of user: bikers."

That's an absurd argument for several reasons. For starters, aside from the diverter, the Dickens bike lanes have no barriers – they're just paint. According to a City ordinance, all Chicago bike lanes, protected or not, may be ridden on by people on scooters and skateboards, not just bicycles. Folks on foot and in wheelchairs often use them as well. And it's not like anyone refers to drivers using DuSable Lake Shore Drive or expressways, where bicycles are banned, as a "'privileged class of users."

Image from the CDOT Bike Map.

The fierce opposition to the greenway from some neighbors included an anonymous Friends of Dickens website and glossy political-style mailings exhorting residents to stop the project “before it’s too late." But many other residents wanted to see it built, and there was a large turnout of supporters at an August 2019 community meeting. Then-alderperson Michele Smith (43rd) finally approved the protect nearly two years later in June 2021.

Even so, the greenway continued to be delayed. A few months after Ald. Smith stepped down in September 2022, replaced by current Lincoln Park alder Timmy Knudsen, there was a danger that the project might not happen. During a 43rd Ward aldermanic election debate in March 2023, the challenger threatened to put the brakes on the project. Knudsen indicated that, under his watch, the greenway construction would move forward, and the rest is history.

Ed Fitzpatrick shows up in the middle of this week's Insider article, described as "a biker who owns seven bikes." That makes him a textbook example of the notorious "Avid Cyclist," weaponizing his supposed enthusiasm for bicycling in order to oppose a bike safety project.

Fitzpatrick complains about the Dickens Greenway at a meeting of City Council's Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety today. Streetsblog will have coverage of the meeting soon. Photo by an attendee.

In the Insider piece, Fitzpatrick discusses a July 30, 2023 email from Ald. Knudsen to then-CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi that Fitzpatrick FOIA-ed. The message discussed plans to fund the Dickens Greenway with local money instead of a previously discussed federal grant. "There has never been a public correction of the representation that Dickens Greenway was to be federally funded," the lawyer complained to the newspaper.

"The Lincoln Park's rookie alderman was somehow able to find $911,899 in City of Chicago taxpayer funds, funded from a line item titled '2022 Special Funding / Divvy,'" Insider's Roenigk adds. Three times in the article he refers to the funding change as a "bait and switch," writing "Nearby neighbors were never alerted by the alderman or other city officials to the new funding source... Left undisclosed was that the project was still going forward using Chicago taxpayer funds."

First of all, Roenigk's statement that the greenway was funded with taxpayer money is false. "The project’s total cost is approximately $1 million and is being paid with funding from Chicago’s Divvy bike-share system that is designated for transportation purposes, including the installation of bike and pedestrian safety projects," CDOT spokesperson Erica Schroeder told me today.

"[Divvy bike-share concessionaire] Lyft’s annual payments to the City are used for bike and pedestrian projects and programs, including infrastructure improvements that make it safer and easier to Divvy around Chicago," a transportation department staffer explained. "This is written in the Divvy/Lyft contract agreement with the City."

"[The Dickens Greenway] is a project the Divvy team at Lyft is strongly in support of," a Divvy staffer said.

Dickens is now a lower-stress, 2-way bikeway. Here's a possible bike route between 606 and LFT: Marshfield/Cortland/Racine/Dickens/paths through park, North bike bridge. (Google Maps won't let us show EB biking on Dickens yet.)https://t.co/sngSYSkaMr @MichelleStenzel @ripmamma pic.twitter.com/mXeXsMKrfu — Streetsblog Chicago (@streetsblogchi) January 8, 2024

A non-CDOT City Hall employee argued that it's ridiculous that Fitzpatrick and Roenigk are making a fuss over the change to the greenway funding, calling it a case of bikeway opponents throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks. "Neighbors never know the sources for funding for things like repaving DLSD or residential streets. City projects often happen because we're cobbling together funding sources. It's dishonest to get mad about it."

Another non-CDOT source familiar with the project’s lifespan told me, "The very idea that a rookie alderman can shake $911K out of the city is bonkers. He’d have to be f---ing superhuman. Those are [convicted ex-14th Ward alder] Ed Burke numbers. Do they think Timmy is some [Mayor] Brandon Johnson bestie?"

And, unsurprisingly, Ed Fitzpatrick appears to be one of the "crafty" motorists who are upset because they can no longer use Stockton/Dickens as a shortcut, endangering families walking to and from the Lincoln Park Zoo. "The [traffic diverter] was not included in any of the three neighborhood presentations and came as a complete surprise to everyone" he groused to Insider.

Fortunately, the Dickens Avenue Neighborhood Greenway safety upgrades are already getting raves from Lincoln Park families and other people who ride bikes. So it might be time for the Captain Ahab of bikeway opposition to finally give his FOIA harpoon a rest.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.