Fire Department tells us they haven’t heard of any problems with new Dearborn protected bike lanes

As I've written before, 2023 was a banner year for the Chicago Department of Transportation building protected bike lanes. These facilities, especially if they include concrete protection, shield bicycle and scooter riders from negligent, reckless, and intoxicated drivers. They also shorten pedestrian crossings distances, and calm motorized traffic, making conditions safer for all road users.

One of the best examples of this phenomenon this is the extension of the popular Dearborn Streets protected lane north from Kinzie Streets across the Near North Side. It provides a much-needed lower-stress way to head north from the Loop, and a southbound protected route on Clark Street, one block west, is also in the works.

The new bikeway takes you 0.7 miles from Kinzie to Walton Avenue, where you can head west to meet up with there-two-way Clark to continue north into Lincoln Park. Just about every intersection on this stretch has floating pedestrian islands, which make it much safer to walk across Dearborn.

Recently CDOT installed split-phase signals at Ontario Street and Chicago Avenue that give people on bikes a green to ride forward while left-turning drivers have a red arrow. Granted, it's common for turning motorists to disobey their red, so bike riders must their eyes peeled for them, even though this driver behavior is illegal and dangerous.

A bike rider waits for their green at Chicago Avenue, looking north. Photo: John Greenfield

The Dearborn PBL recently got a little better when CDOT extended the curb protection two blocks north of Chicago Avenue, by the historic YMCA building, to Washington Square Park, a block south of Walton. This involved moving the existing bike lane next to the curb; adding concrete protection/pedestrian islands at the intersections; and relocating the previously curbside car parking lane to the right of the bikeway. This required converting one of the two mixed-traffic lanes, so it's now a one-lane, northbound-only street for drivers.

Riding north on the first block of Dearborn north of Chicago Avenue. Photo: John Greenfield

Tragically, pedestrian safety improvements were way overdue on this section of Dearborn. In May 2019, Lynda Havlin, 68 was walking her dog in a crosswalk at Delaware Place and Dearborn, by Washington Square Park, when a motorist reportedly sped backwards and killed her. The driver received two traffic tickets. Read more about the case and Havlin's life here.

Lynda Havlin.

But not everyone is happy about the changes. We did hear from a neighbor worried that converting Dearborn, a relatively quiet, mostly residential street north of Chicago Avenue, from two northbound mixed-traffic lanes to one will cause problems for first responders. He argued it will make it tough for other drivers to pull over to the right to make way for firefighters, EMTs, and police officers.

The neighbor was particularly concerned about the intersection of westbound-only Chestnut Street and Dearborn, one block north of Chicago Avenue. There's a single northbound mixed-traffic lane through the intersection.

Chestnut and Dearborn, looking north. Photo: John Greenfield

"In the event of a fire truck or police car, if there are a few cars at the light at Chestnut and Dearborn, there is no way around and drivers would be forced to go through the intersection to turn left or run the light," the neighbor wrote. "And hope there is room on the west side of the street about ten yards beyond the light."

Again, this layout is not that different than any other one-way, one-mixed-traffic-lane street with car parking on one or both sides, and no one complains that those block first responders. But I went ahead and asked CDOT what consideration that had given to this issue when designing the new bikeway.

"CDOT always considers how changes in street design might affect traffic, including access for emergency vehicles and other essential services like garbage collection, snow removal, and street sweeping," said spokesperson Erica Schroeder. "In recent years, Chicago has significantly increased the number of curb-protected bike lanes that maintain on-street parking, including on Augusta Boulevard, Belmont Avenue, Kedzie Avenue, and others. CDOT is not aware of any problems regarding emergency vehicle access along these routes as a result of the changes in street design. In fact, observations show that the addition of protected bike lanes have resulted in fewer people driving at dangerous speeds, making these corridors safer whether you are walking, biking, or driving."

A stretch of protected lane on Dearborn south of Delaware, looking north. Photo: John Greenfield

The offices of alderpersons Brian Hopkins (2nd) and Brendan Reilly (42nd), who oversee this stretch of Dearborn, did not immediately respond to the question of whether the new layout seems to be causing problems for first responders. This post will be updated if we get a reply.

But we did hear from the Chicago Fire Department that there haven't been any obvious issues. "To the best of our knowledge, no problems have been brought to our attention," said spokesperson Larry Merritt. "In general we would ask that people travel as safely as possible and allow for emergency vehicles to get through."

New sidewalk extensions at the crosswalk at Delaware and Dearborn, where Lynda Havlin was fatally struck, make for a shorter, safer crossing. Photographed today looking north. Image: John Greenfield

So there you have it. While some neighbors say that the new bike lane is a hazard for first responders, actual first responders don't seem to feel it's causing major issues. But it does seem to be making Dearborn street safer, which means fewer first responders will be needed there in the first place.

