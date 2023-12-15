Protected Bike Lanes
Goin’ to Graceland: Take a virtual ride on the nearly finished Clark PBLs between Montrose and Irving Park
It's not perfect, but it's a fitting neighbor for a cemetery where city planning and architecture heroes like Daniel Burham, Louis Sullivan, and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe were laid to rest.
On, [to] Wisconsin! Amtrak confirms you can once again bring a bike on the Hiawatha Line between Milwaukee and Chicago
Amtrak is now taking reservations for up to six bikes per train, and in some cases the bikes are stored on vertical racks on new "Venture" cars.
Chicago Mobility Collaborative discusses safe streets initiatives at Albany Park’s Hibbard Elementary School
The meeting involved a discussion of ideas to make our city a safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable place to walk, bike, and ride transit.