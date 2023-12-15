Goin’ to Graceland: Take a virtual ride on the nearly finished Clark PBLs between Montrose and Irving Park

Last week during Bike Lane Week, I visited every bikeway that the Chicago Department of Transportation built this year, all of the city. So I feel comfortable writing yet another post about the Graceland Greenway, the new protected lanes around the corner from the Streetsblog Chicago's Uptown headquarters.

Plans for the Clark Street corridor. Image: CDOT

This bikeway is located next to Graceland Cemetery between Montrose Avenue (4400 N.) and Irving Park Road (4000 N.) in the 46th and 47th Wards. Read this post for details on what this project involves. In a nutshell, CDOT converted the little-used car parking spaces on the east side of Clark next to the boneyard for the initiative.

A skater passes by a gas station, where traffic is calmed by the yellow curb. Photo: John Greenfield

Wrigley Field charter bus parking has been moved to Irving Park, and bus islands and a bus standing zone have being added.

The raised bike lane and bus standing zone, looking north. Photo: John Greenfield

The project appears to be pretty much finished, although I'm double checking with the transportation that no concrete, posts, or paint are planned. Take a virtual ride in the video below.

I'm sure there are lots of different opinions about how this bikeway turned out – feel free to state yours in the comments below. But while it's not an absolutely perfect bike route, I appreciate the innovative-for-Chicago bikeway design. That makes it a fitting neighbor for a cemetery where city planning and architecture heroes like Daniel Burham, Louis Sullivan, and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe were laid to rest.