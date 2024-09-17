Some 150 bike rider, 1,000 petitioners protest plans to give Dickens plaza back to motorists

This post is sponsored by The Bike Lane.

It took the Chicago Department of Transportation, local alderpersons, and advocates 4.5 years of effort, with absurd Not In My Back Yard pushback from some neighbors, but the Dickens Greenway finally debuted last January. One highlight of the 1.4-mile bike-pedestrian-priority corridor, funded by about $1 million in revenue from the City's Divvy bike-share program, is Dickens Landing, a small plaza at Dickens Avenue and Lincoln Park West.

One purpose of pedestrianizing this short stretch is that it discourages drivers from using roads through the Lincoln Park green space as "cut-through routes" to avoid congestion on main streets. As a tragic example of why driver behavior is dangerous, in 2006, a driver fatally struck Maya Hirsch, 4, as she was walking with her family a quarter-mile north of Dickens at Belden Avenue and Lincoln Park West, just west of the zoo.

The route drivers used to take through Lincoln Park via Stockton Drive and Dickens before the plaza was created on Dickens just west of Stockton. Image: Google Maps

But yesterday morning, the office of local Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) confirmed that, less than eight months after the plaza was created, the City is planning to give the plaza back to motorists. Here's the full statement Streetsblog received from 43rd Ward Aldermanic Aide Alik Schier.

https://twitter.com/streetsblogchi/status/1835718736999030865

It's ironic that, although it took years of public meetings to make the greenway happen, the decision to eliminate the new public space was made largely behind the scenes, with no public hearings. And, obviously, if anyone felt that "the closure of the gap was... confusing," that could be addressed by adding new signage to make it obvious to drivers, well in advance of the plaza, that they can't drive through that stretch of Dickens.

Streetsblog has also heard that the Chicago Park District and the Chicago Fire Department were involved in this decision, and we've reached out to these agencies for comment. A park district spokesperson said they're asking officials about the matter.

"Sorry, no news to share," said Active Transportation Alliance spokesperson Ted Villaire. "We're looking into it." The group did help promote opposition efforts.

The advocacy group Chicago, Bike Grid Now! first spread the word about the planned removal of Dickens Landing last Saturday evening, and launched a petition against the action that has already drawn almost 1,000 signees. Impressively, less than 48 hours after their announcement, they were able to draw about 150 riders to a "Bike Jam" protest ride Monday evening.

https://twitter.com/bikegridnow/status/1835101712236806288

The ride assembled at 6:15 at Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood Avenue. The large mass of riders made its way, mostly on Lincoln Avenue, southeast to the plaza.

Rony Islam from CBGN! greets participants in Jonquil Park. Photo: Michael McLean

The riders passed by Dickens Landing and then completed another loop around the east side of the Lincoln Park neighborhood before ending at the plaza for speeches.

Listen to remarks from CBGN! cofounder Rony Islam, and bike advocate / Lincoln Park parent Molly Fleck in the video below, explaining why this is a key issue.

One of Islam and Flecks's key points: Turning the plaza over to cars again would set a terrible precedent. If NIMBYs can get Complete Streets projects reversed by complaining loud enough how they make slightly less convenient, Chicago will never successfully fight traffic violence and climate change.

Attendees at the rally. Photo: John Greenfield

Hopefully this large ride, the nearly 1,000-signature petition, and ongoing lobbying from neighbors and others who understand the value of Dickens Landing will convince decision-makers to change course. After all, if that segment is opened to drivers once more, that will mean more car traffic danger for people walking and biking on the rest of Dickens. Ald. Knudsen (who has previously championed the greenway), CDOT, and ultimately Mayor Brandon Johnson (who controls CDOT), the ball is in your court.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.