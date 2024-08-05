Snazzy Damen Green stop opens just in time for DNC, but will also improve CTA equity

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

With today's opening of the attractive, $80 million new CTA Damen Green Line station at Lake Street and Damen Avenue, this week it will be easy for Democratic National Convention attendees to reach the United Center, two blocks south. That's also where the Chicago Bulls won NBA championships. So when you consider that in recent years this 'L' route also got appealing new stations at Morgan (2012) and Cermak-McCormick Place (2015), let's call today's milestone a Green Line "three-peat."

Looking south at the United Center from the Damen Green Line station's bridge, which is sure to become a popular photo spot for visitors. Photo: John Greenfield

Working with the CTA, the Chicago Department of Transportation oversaw the Damen station project, which was bankrolled with tax-increment financing. The Chicago-based architecture firm Perkins&Will designed the facility, and F.H. Paschen was the construction contractor.

The new Damen station fills in the 1.5 mile gap between the existing Ashland and California Green Line, bringing back 'L' service to this area for the first time since the original stop at this location closed in 1948. (The Pink Line passes even closer to the United Center, but it doesn't currently stop there.)

An aerial showing the relationship between the Green Line, the Pink Line, and the United Center. Yes, there is a ton of land wasted on parking lots near the stadium, but this month its owners announced plans to use some of it for a $7 billion campus around the facility with housing, a music hall and other amenities. Image: Google Maps.

The Damen Green station also provides access to Malcolm X College and the Kinzie Industrial Corridor, as well as for residents of the Near West Side community area, which has been getting more housing recently. Across Damen from the stop is the construction site for the Chicago Housing Authority’s Westhaven Park IID, a $50 million, equitable transit-oriented development with 96 apartments. 38 of these will be CHA units, 25 will be affordable to those making 60 percent of the Area Median Income (currently $47,100 for a single person), and 33 will be market-rate.

The under-construction Westhaven Park IID, an eTOD project located just east of the new station, as seen from from inside the 'L' stop. Photo: John Greenfield

According to a statement from Mayor Brandon Johnson's office, the Damen station's materials and design elements were picked to make the station long-lasting, easier to maintain, and simple for CTA customer's to navigate. The facility has a prominent staircase and escalator, plus a glass bridge linking the inbound and outbound train platforms. Next to the grand staircase is a large vitreous glass mosaic by artist Folayemi Wilson, titled "Promise (for tomorrow from the past looking to the future," featuring children walking across a prairie.

Checking out the mosaic at today's ribbon-cutting. Photo: John Greenfield

After writing Today's Headlines this morning, I was running a little short on time to catch the Red Line southeast to the Loop, and then transfer at State and Lake streets to head west on the Green Line for the ribbon-cutting. To save time, I rode an electric Divvy bike-share cycle from my home in the Uptown neighborhood directly southwest to the new 'L' stop.

A worker pries up one of the docks at the Walnut/Damen Divvy station with a crowbar. Photo: John Greenfield

As I rode south on Damen Avenue, I saw that a worker was dismantling the old Divvy docks at Walnut Street and Damen, a block north of the 'L' stop, which has a new bike-share station. That seemed odd, because a Chicago Department of Transportation email about the ribbon-cutting said, "CDOT is excited to announce the installation of the City's 1,000th Divvy station at the new CTA Damen Green Line Station." Are we really going to have a total of a grand, considering that Walnut/Damen is being removed?

The 1,000th Divvy station at the new 'L'. Photo: John Greenfield

Fortunately, at the 'L' station's plaza, CDOT Coordinating Planner Kyle Peppin assured me we will. "The old station at Damen and Walnut is being sited at one of the Divvy expansion locations," he said. "Those are generally south of 95th Street, so Roseland, West Pullman, East Side."

Local alderperson Walter Burnett, who also serves as Vice Mayor nowadays, kicked off the speeches by saying he started advocating for the Damen Green station in 2004. "I told them, 'We need an 'L' stop!'" he recalled. Discussing the longtime gap in 'L' service between the Lake/Ashland and California train stations he said, "Some of it is due to economics, some of it is due to ethnicity."

Ald. Burnett mentioned that he's lobbying for yet another 'L' station in his ward. After the ceremony, he told me that he's trying to reopen the Brown/Purple stop near Division Street and Orleans Street, by the former Cabrini Green housing projects site. "They don't have a stop [on the mile of tracks] between North Avenue and Chicago Avenue," said. "We've got the money to start working on researching the project, and we'll see how that comes out."

Where Ald. Burnett hopes to reopen another 'L' station. Image: Google Maps

Mayor Johnson, who had arrived earlier at the event by train, then took the podium. He mentioned that he knew Ald. Burnett long ago when the mayor worked at the New City YMCA near Cabrini, and taught at nearby Jenner Academy. "He's far more relieved that he was nice to me 20 years ago," Johnson quipped. "Because you have to be careful how you treat people. You just might need them to build an 'L' station." The crowd laughed.

Mayor Johnson praised the new station that will improve sustainable transportation access for a part of the city that was previously "neglected and ignored." He noted that the new affordable housing will help keep the area economically diverse. "Every single Chicagoan should live in a healthy, walkable community."

Carter addresses the crowd. Photo: John Greenfield

Embattled CTA President Dorval Carter wore a green necktie to the event. "I am proud of our new Damen station as an equity-centered infrastructure project that will ensure better transit service for those in the community who need us the most," he said. "For decades to come, this station will provide them with an easier and faster way to connect to valuable resources and opportunities across our entire region."

Mosaic artist Folayemi Wilson told the crowd that the colored dots on her mosaic were inspired by an 1892 study that showed the many ethnic groups that lived in the neighborhood at the time. She said the image of the children walking towards the horizon with eyes raised presents the questions, "What new Near West Side might the group of young people be walking towards? What future Chicago might the Green Line take them to?"

Ald. Burnett and Mayor Johnson cut the ribbon this morning. Next to them are CDOT Commissioner Tom Carney (left) and CTA President Dorval Carter (right). In the red dress to the right is artist Folayemi Wilson. Photo: John Greenfield

After the ribbon cutting, local sustainable transportation advocates shared some thoughts. "This eagerly anticipated addition to the city's train network will bridge a crucial gap between existing stations, providing vital access for residents, workers, and visitors," said Active Transportation Alliance spokesperson Ted Villaire. "As a fully accessible station, it represents an important step forward in creating a more connected and inclusive Chicago."

"We are excited about the Damen green line station (re)opening," said the grassroots advocacy group Commuters Take Action. "It's good to see the CTA increase transit accessibility in parts of the city where it should've never been taken away in the first place."

"It is a little sad that it took the hosting of the DNC instead of the everyday needs of Chicagoans to get this project across the finish line," they added. "But we hope visitors to the DNC will take advantage of transit, and maybe their experience can help push our national policy to better fund transit. We are hoping that the success of this project will encourage the CTA and our leaders to look into reopening other long closed L stations, for example the Racine/63rd station."

Here's are some more images of the Damen Green Line station I took this morning.

The train Mayor Johnson took to today's ribbon cutting, with the glass bridge visible, looking north. Photo: John Greenfield

The crowd, in front of the glassy entrance to the station. Photo: John Greenfield

Looking west out the windows by the escalator towards Westhaven Park, the redevelopment of the Henry Horner Homes housing project. Photo: John Greenfield

View from the top of the grand staircase, looking south. Photo: John Greenfield

An outbound train approaches the station from the east. Photo: John Greenfield

An inbound train approaches the station *very* slowly. Presumably 'L' operators were told to keep speeds down as they get used to servicing the new platforms.

