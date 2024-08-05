Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 5

Sponsored by:
• Between the Morgan, Cermak, and brand new Damen stations, which opened around 4 AM this morning, has the CTA achieved a Green Line "three-peat"?
• Here's a preview of the new Green stop in advance of the DNC from WLS
• Former Ald. Mary Ann Smith (43rd), who helped shepherd the Dickens Greenway bike and pedestrian safety project, has died at age 77 (Block Club)
• Hit-and-run driver critically injured man riding ‘motorized bike’ in Austin (WGN)
• Brain aneurysm survivor seriously injured in hit-and-run while running in Greektown: family (WGN)
• MacArthur Foundation: Bike Chicago report highlights accessibility, efficiency
• Lollapalooza fans coming home from The Killers show: "'If You Could Read My Mind' you'd know I'm frustrated with Red Line crowding" (Greg Pratt)
• Prediction: Judging from the CTA's current Twitter account profil, some employees will be looking "bratty" at the Green Line station ribbon cutting
