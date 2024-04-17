Roger that! Streetsblog SF editor Roger Rudick shares his impressions of the Loop’s transportation scene

This post is sponsored by The Bike Lane.

For almost three decades, San Francisco has influenced my perspective on how sustainable transportation might function in Chicago. Back in 1996 when I was working as a bicycle courier in the Loop, I traveled to SF for the Cycle Messenger World Championships and rode in Critical Mass, the global bicycle parade/protest/party that was first launched there. The following year, Chicago cycling advocates started monthly Critical Mass rides from Daley Plaza.

I've been particularly impressed by how San Francisco essentially banned private cars from Market Street, a major transportation and retail corridor, and I've suggested we transplant that idea to Chicago's Michigan Avenue. I most recently visited the "City By the Bay" in March 2023, and shared my take on the transportation infrastructure I saw in this Streetsblog post.

Former Streetsblog San Francisco editor Aaron Bialick rides on Market Street in 2015. Photo: John Greenfield

So when current Streetsblog San Francisco editor Roger Rudick told me he'd have a four-hour layover in Chicago during an Amtrak journey, I offered to turn the tables by letting him comment on local walk/bike/transit developments. We met up this morning for a bike tour from Union Station, where nowadays there are not one (Clinton Street) but two (Adams Street) Divvy bike-share stations.

I took Roger on the above route, mostly on lower-stress protected bike lanes and off-street paths. I warned him that these are not the typical conditions of Chicago cycling routes. From the train station, we rolled north on on the two-way Clinton Street protected bike lane which, like virtually all downtown PBLs, was upgraded with concrete curb protection last year.

At the Ogilvie Center, a major Metra commuter rail hub, we headed east on Washington Street and crossed the river to the start of a concrete-protected lane, part of the the Loop Link bus rapid transit-lite corridor. I explained that the route has only seen modest bus speed improvements since, unlike real BRT, Loop Link doesn't have camera-enforced bus-only lanes or pre-paid boarding.

A Loop Link station and protected bike lane on Washington east of Wacker Drive, looking east. Photo: John Greenfield

Still, Roger said he was impressed that the station was protected by solid-looking metal bollards. Tragically, on March 16, a driver who veered into a San Francisco bus stop killed an entire family, resulting in an outcry for better protection of transit users from motorists.

The bike lane cleaner. Photo: John Greenfield

Also, as we stood at the station, a worker drove by in a miniature street cleaner, sweeping garbage and debris from the bikeway. I swear I didn't prearrange this happening with the Chicago Department of Transportation. I didn't even know our city had these gadgets, but I'm pleased to see we do.

The intersection of the Washington and Dearborn protected bike lanes, looking east. Photo: John Greenfield

From there we continued east to Franklin Street, where CDOT built a sort-of protected intersection treatment. We then rolled north on Dearborn Street in a two-way protected bike lane, then north to Randolph Street, where there's another kind-of-protected intersection.

Intersection protection at Randolph/Dearborn, looking north. Photo: John Greenfield

We continued west on Randolph, passing by parts of the street with concrete protection for bike riders and pedestrians. We passed other intersections with sidewalk extensions that are only made of paint and flexible plastic posts.

Would you prefer concrete or plastic? Seen on Randolph near LaSalle and Wells streets, looking west. Photos: John Greenfield

The we pedaled north a few blocks on Franklin Street, which has three northbound mixed-traffic lanes that drivers often speed down, but only a non-protected bike lane.

Franklin Street, looking north. Photo: John Greenfield.

At Wacker Drive, we took a ramp down to the Chicago Riverwalk and started pedaling east. Unfortunately, on two occasions security guards flagged us down and politely told us cycling is not allowed on the path. Now, the riverwalk was originally funded by the federal government as a bike-pedestrian corridor. I thought Streetsblog successfully helped dispel the argument that biking isn't permitted there, at least during non-busy times like this morning, and that question was resolved years ago.

Another riverwalk bike rider this morning. Photo: John Greenfield

I'll look further into what's going on with riverfront cycling policy in the near future. (Don't worry, having recently mended fences with my former opponent on this issue, 42nd Ward alder Brendan Reilly, I'll keep the tone of any future coverage reasonably cordial.) But for the time being, Roger and I ultimately decided to politely comply with the inaccurate instructions, and walked our bikes the rest of the way to the lakefront.

From there we rode south a bit to a little-known bike route west to the Lakeshore East development. Look at the above Google Map to get a sense of how to find it.

Did these tough guys hanging out on the secret bike route from the lakefront to Lakeshore East have a problem with us riding there? Fahgettaboudit! Photo: John Greenfield

After that we took Randolph west to Wabash Street, where we refueleded at the Oasis Cafe, 21 N. Wabash St., a longtime Middle Eastern restaurant hidden in the back of a jewelry store. We shared war stories about running our sustainable transportation news and advocacy websites, and then we made our way back to Union Station so Roger could catch the California Zephyr.

Riding on the sidewalk bike lane on Randolph underneath Metra tracks, looking west. Photo: John Greenfield.

I asked rogers to give me some feedback on the infrastructure he saw today, telling him that both praise and constructive criticism were acceptable responses. "Like so many cities, Chicago is obviously a work in progress," he replied. "There were blocks that felt very safe and very secure, where the bike lanes were physically protected by strips of concrete. I saw some protected intersections that were quite nice, and that felt like, 'OK, a little kid could ride here, or somebody who's not confident on a bike.'" But then you're immediately – voom! – disgorged into three lanes of moving traffic with no protection, sometimes not even a striped bike lane."

"But there are other things that are sort of universal, that I haven't seen in the U.S., although New York is starting to do them," Roger added. "Anyone from the Netherlands would tell you the bike lanes are too narrow... Basically [U.S. cities] just have to do more, keep going, and follow the example of Paris. Just say, "Hey, this is the direction that we're taking. We don't need to look at it district-by-district. We don't need to get permission from the local City Council member. Just get a warehouse full of the pieces of concrete that you need, and start installing them on every single street, until every street in the city is safe."

My thoughts exactly! Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, please take note.

