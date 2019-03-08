Too much parking makes neighborhoods less equitable, but eTOD can help

During the next few months, the Center for Neighborhood Technology is hosting workshops and webinars on equitable transit-oriented development (eTOD). These include topics such as new technology and eTOD and social service delivery in eTOD.

Earlier this week, CNT hosted a workshop exploring the impact of parking requirements on eTOD. Peter Haas, chief research scientist at CNT, was the first presenter of the workshop.

Some benefits of eTOD outlined in the presentation include reduced transit commute times, public health benefits, and more affordable housing. However, some of the benefits of eTOD have been overshadowed and undermined by the growing association between TOD and displacement. For example: Within a half mile of the California Blue Line Stop, 39 percent of units with rents under $1,000 have disappeared since 2000, according to CNT. When TOD doesn’t serve residents of all income levels, it doesn’t help to make our communities more equitable.

After housing, Haas said, transportation is the second highest cost to a household budget. That cost is particularly steep when a household is car-dependent. During the workshop, Haas also walked the audience through CNT’s eTOD Social Impact Calculator. The tool allows users to analyze financial, social, and environmental benefits of eTOD projects in Cook County. For example: If you plug in an address near the California Blue Line Stop, you can see the number of grocery stores within a mile and jobs accessible via transit within 30 minutes, among other data. It provides a good idea of the potential benefits of eTOD at a location.

The next presenter was Lindsay Bayley, senior planner at the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP). She noted that the benefits of improving transit access and reducing auto dependence include makes a neighborhood more affordable and equitable, and less of a drain on city government.

Bayley gave a brief overview of the history of Chicago’s zoning requirements for parking. The first zoning ordinance implemented in 1923 didn’t include parking requirements. In 1957, there was a major overhaul of the 1923 ordinance and parking minimums were thoroughly codified. In 2004, a new zoning ordinance was approved, which included no changes to parking requirements, but some parking maximums were added. In 2013, the TOD ordinance was passed, which halved the usual parking requirements near transit stations. In 2015 the ordinance was strengthened by expanding the TOD zones and essentially eliminating the parking requirements in these areas altogether.

“A city that can reduce dependency on cars is going to be more equitable,” Bayley said. “Parking requirements also undermine public transit.”

Parking requirements, Bayley added, also reduce safety, because driveways cause potential conflict with pedestrians, bicyclists, and oncoming cars. They can also result in lower-density development, since providing parking adds to construction costs.

Parking requirements can also discourage new development without subsidies, make affordable housing units more expensive to build, and serve as a barrier to the redevelopment of existing buildings.

Even a small number of parking spaces can make construction more expensive, which can also cause rents to go up for all units. Eliminating minimum parking requirements, Bayley said, does not mean new buildings won’t include any parking, but that developers will be more flexible to respond market demand. Some cities that have eliminated minimum parking requirements include London (2004), Mexico City (2017), and San Francisco (2018).

In the last part of the presentation, Bayley went over the equity piece of TOD and parking minimums. Parking requirements are more likely to burden poor people, as a parking space increases their rent and they are also less likely to own cars. Dollars spent on parking spaces are dollars not spent on building housing for people.

Some strategies to promote equity include unbundling parking from housing costs by charging a separate rent for spots, or selling them separately from condominiums. A holistic approach to transportation should be pursued, including on-street parking and residential permits.

Making eTOD work also requires the city to prioritizing transit options for residents, and increasing train and bus service. “It’s a lot easier to increase capacity on transit than increase capacity for cars,” Bayley said. “Our bus system has the potential to move more people.”

To learn more about CNT’s series on eTOD, go to their events page.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.