Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 13

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• Audi driver fatally struck Edgewater resident Matthew McCallum, 52, Saturday around 6:45 PM at N. Branch Trail crossing at Harts/Riverside in Niles (Journal & Topics)

• …On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, a driver fatally struck Skokie resident Michael Rapp, 74, at NBT crossing Dempster/Lehigh in Morton Grove, about 3 miles N. of Saturday’s crash

• Loved ones gathered to honor CTA worker Julian Mobley, who was killed on the job, as the man charged with his murder at Damen Green station appeared in court. (ABC)

• “Metra BNSF line service stopped in Naperville after man hit, killed by train” around 4 AM this morning (CBS)

• ……Chicago Department of Public Health: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

• “A CTA Bus Driver Was Attacked on the Job. She Was Later Fired While on Leave” (WTTW)

• “Changes Are Coming to CTA, Metra and Pace. Hear From the Leaders of Their New Oversight Agency” (WTTW)

• “Lake Street bridge closes to CTA Green, Pink lines starting Tuesday. The closure is expected to last nearly two weeks.” (Sun-Times)

• Ex-46th Ward COS Josh Mark on A City That Works: “The City dug up the street. Why didn’t they also fix the curb? Some fixes for Chicago’s broken Aldermanic Menu program.”

• Bike Lane Uprising: “Wednesday 10/14 [ordinance for citywide cam enforcement of bus/bike lanes and bus stops] is going up for a final vote. Contact your alderperson”

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