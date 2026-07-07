Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 7

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• In an editorial we previously missed, Tribune used the tragic fatal “dooring” of Riley O’Neil to argue that Chicago should legalize Waymo. An SBC reader responds. (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Not mentioned in photo caption for latest Tribune letters on bikeways: Archer protesters Eva Villalobos & Claudia Zuno aren’t just Brighton Park residents. They’re politicians.

• Driver of SUV, 23, flipped off DLSD near 47th and landed on top of an electrical shed, missing the Lakefront Trail by a few feet, refused medical attention (ABC)

• CPD releases images of 5 men who allegedly committed armed robbery and struck man, 56, on Blue Line on 5/26 at Kedzie stop in Garfield Park (CBS)

• “What’s in the Illinois Tollway’s $26.5 billion construction program?” (Tribune)

• Former SBC contributor Ariel Parrella-Aureli: “Logan Square Farmers Market’s New Location Gets Rave Reviews From Shoppers, Vendors” (Block Club)

• Another reason why it’s good to be a car-free Chicagoan: “Lincoln Park Neighbors Say They Weren’t Warned Ahead Of Pride Parade Towing Bonanza” (Block Club)

• “PHOTOS: How Chicagoans Beat The Heat As Temperatures Soared This Week,” including pedestrian and e-scooter pics (Block Club)

• “World Naked Bike Ride returns to Chicago this weekend: Date, route and how to join” (Time Out Chicago)

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