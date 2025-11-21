Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 21

10:19 AM CST on November 21, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

• Central Area Plan 20245 calls for a new Madison Street Pink Line station near United Center (Block Club)

• CTA board chief is bummed about Chicago mayor having less control over how the agency is run. Two words come to mind: "Dorval Carter." (Tribune)

• Herald: "Tollway leaders assert rate hikes tucked into transit legislation are their call"

• Family of Cindy Castellanos, 23, critically injured by driver who ran red 11/16 at Addison/Inner LSD wants answers, has launched GoFundMe (Block Club)

• Johnson calls CTA burning attack an "isolated incident" but also "an absolute failure of our criminal justice, as well as our mental health institutions" (Tribune)

• ...Victim's family, Loyola criminologist discuss the case (ABC)

• ...Tribune says, "The public needs to be reassured elected officials are taking this seriously," doesn't mention public safety measures in new transit bill

• CPD released images of man who allegedly struck and robbed woman on Red Line 11/11 around 8:30 PM at Sox-35th station (Fox)

• "CTA is Your Ride to the Sights, Sounds and Magic on the 'Mag Mile' and Beyond this Holiday Season"

• "Chicago Artist Starts His Own Postal Service — And Will Deliver And Read Mail To Anyone For Free" (Block Club)

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $1,935, with $48,065 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

