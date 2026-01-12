Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 12

9:34 AM CST on January 12, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Samantha Bragg, 44, 12/17 around 1:39 AM in 3900 block of West 5th Ave, in East Garfield, $1K reward offered for info (FOX)

• Motorist fatally struck Katherin Baransky, 65, and fled, 1/11 around 6:30 AM at Peterson/Cumberland in Park Ridge (ABC)

• Man, 37, fatally stabbed Saturday around 2:30 AM near/at Clark/Lake. Officials didn't say whether attack happened on train or platform (ABC)

• Man, 34, arrested Saturday, charged with murdering man, 44, and seriously injuring man, 23, 12/23 around 1:30 AM on Pink train at Washington (WGN)

• On 1/5 around 10:53 PM, 2 were stabbed at 69th Red station. On 1/11 around 2:51 AM, man, 34, was stabbed, seriously injured near 69th stop. (ABC)

• "Police investigate four stabbings on CTA property in less than a week" (WGN)

• Ald. Dowell, Chicagoans Who Bike's Viktor Köves discuss Dowell's forcing CDOT to demolish parts of 18th Street traffic safety project (Block Club)

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $13,455 with $36,545 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Bike Fatalities

The negligent driver who killed Steve Bender on his bike was merely cited for failure to reduce speed. His family wants tougher state laws.

January 11, 2026
Transit Equity

Collaborators behind new “Black Perspectives on Public Transit” website discuss their analysis

"We're not going to fix decades of inequitable investment in one year, and things like the high-frequency bus network and the Red Line Extension are really important, but the work isn't done."

January 9, 2026
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 9

January 9, 2026
Fatality Tracker

Tragically, two more CDOT records of 2025 pedestrian deaths on Chicago surface streets bring the total number of fatalities to 28

January 8, 2026
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 8

January 8, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

The future of Soldier Field is bear-ish without transit investment

But building a rail connection between the Metra Electric / South Shore Line corridor and Union Station to ease game day commutes could help encourage the team to stay.

January 7, 2026
See all posts