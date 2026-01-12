Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 12

Sponsored by:

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Samantha Bragg, 44, 12/17 around 1:39 AM in 3900 block of West 5th Ave, in East Garfield, $1K reward offered for info (FOX)

• Motorist fatally struck Katherin Baransky, 65, and fled, 1/11 around 6:30 AM at Peterson/Cumberland in Park Ridge (ABC)

• Man, 37, fatally stabbed Saturday around 2:30 AM near/at Clark/Lake. Officials didn't say whether attack happened on train or platform (ABC)

• Man, 34, arrested Saturday, charged with murdering man, 44, and seriously injuring man, 23, 12/23 around 1:30 AM on Pink train at Washington (WGN)

• On 1/5 around 10:53 PM, 2 were stabbed at 69th Red station. On 1/11 around 2:51 AM, man, 34, was stabbed, seriously injured near 69th stop. (ABC)

• "Police investigate four stabbings on CTA property in less than a week" (WGN)

• Ald. Dowell, Chicagoans Who Bike's Viktor Köves discuss Dowell's forcing CDOT to demolish parts of 18th Street traffic safety project (Block Club)

