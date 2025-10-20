Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 20

Sponsored by:

• Capitol Fax: "Roundup: Trump administration asks US Supreme Court to allow National Guard deployment in Illinois"

• "Chicago’s Massive No Kings March Stretches 2 Miles Through Loop" (Block Club)

• Op-ed from Rep. Mary Beth Canty, whom we interviewed recently: "It’s time to deliver real transit reform for Illinois" (Herald)

• IL Speaker Welch says charging $1.50 "burrito taxi tax" for retail/resto delivery would be "tone deaf," but doesn't rule out a less expensive delivery fee (WAND)

• Suburban GOP Sen. Seth Lewis, who told SBC Metra is "very important" to his constituents, called bill that would fund it "a bailout for Chicago CTA" (IL Policy)

• "Amid pushback, fiscal crunch, Metra reverses course on using operating funds for capital projects" (Herald)

• "Border Patrol Arrests 11 [Ride-hail] Drivers At O’Hare Parking Lot" (Block Club)

• "Chicago Cyclists Are Buying Out Tamale Carts To Keep Vendors Home And Safe From ICE" (Block Club)

• More info on CyclingxSolidarity’s Street Vendor Bike Tour (Time Out)

• Chicago police seek speeding hit-and-run driver who killed female pedestrian in Sunday around 2:55 AM at 66th/Ashland is West Englewood (CBS)

• Jetta driver fatally struck Boris Nudelman, 89, Friday around 6 AM as he crossed 6-lane 6800 block of Dempster in Morton Grove (ABC)

• "Group of 8 wanted for beating, robbery [9/15, 1:50 AM] on CTA Blue Line [Jackson] platform, Chicago police say" (CBS)

• "Chance The Rapper Turned The Red Line Into The ‘Star Line’ For His Chicago Homecoming" (Block Club)

• ...Does anyone know what suburban transit advocate Star:Line Chicago thinks about that?

