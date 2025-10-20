Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 20

8:51 AM CDT on October 20, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Capitol Fax: "Roundup: Trump administration asks US Supreme Court to allow National Guard deployment in Illinois"

• "Chicago’s Massive No Kings March Stretches 2 Miles Through Loop" (Block Club)

• Op-ed from Rep. Mary Beth Canty, whom we interviewed recently: "It’s time to deliver real transit reform for Illinois" (Herald)

• IL Speaker Welch says charging $1.50 "burrito taxi tax" for retail/resto delivery would be "tone deaf," but doesn't rule out a less expensive delivery fee (WAND)

Suburban GOP Sen. Seth Lewis, who told SBC Metra is "very important" to his constituents, called bill that would fund it "a bailout for Chicago CTA" (IL Policy)

• "Amid pushback, fiscal crunch, Metra reverses course on using operating funds for capital projects" (Herald)

• "Border Patrol Arrests 11 [Ride-hail] Drivers At O’Hare Parking Lot" (Block Club)

• "Chicago Cyclists Are Buying Out Tamale Carts To Keep Vendors Home And Safe From ICE" (Block Club)

• More info on CyclingxSolidarity’s Street Vendor Bike Tour (Time Out)

• Chicago police seek speeding hit-and-run driver who killed female pedestrian in Sunday around 2:55 AM at 66th/Ashland is West Englewood (CBS)

• Jetta driver fatally struck Boris Nudelman, 89, Friday around 6 AM as he crossed 6-lane 6800 block of Dempster in Morton Grove (ABC)

• "Group of 8 wanted for beating, robbery [9/15, 1:50 AM] on CTA Blue Line [Jackson] platform, Chicago police say" (CBS)

• "Chance The Rapper Turned The Red Line Into The ‘Star Line’ For His Chicago Homecoming" (Block Club)

• ...Does anyone know what suburban transit advocate Star:Line Chicago thinks about that?

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $42.5K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already this year, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thank you!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Take a virtual ride on the new, currently spooky, Argyle-Winnemac Greenway between Lake Michigan and the Chicago River

October 18, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 17

October 17, 2025
Elevated Greenways

The Bloomingdale Trail vs. the High Line: A tale of two greenways

October 16, 2025
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 16

October 16, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Live from Springfield: Environmental advocates urge lawmakers to “fix and fund public transportation” at Climate Action Day at the Capitol

October 15, 2025
See all posts