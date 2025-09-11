Republican State Sen. Seth Lewis: I’m exploring options to save and improve transit that align with my views on fiscal responsibility

This post is sponsored by the Active Transportation Alliance.

"And I thought to myself you're just like everybody else

Standing at the station, but missing the train

I turned to catch her expression

She walked back home in the rain"

"The Next Big Thing" by Material Issue, 1992. The power pop trio's late singer Jim Ellison lived in suburban Addison, in the 24th State Senate district.

I'm trying to leave no important stone unturned in Streetsblog's series of interviews of Illinois lawmakers playing key roles in the effort to address Chicagoland's impending $771 million transit fiscal cliff. Last week I had an eye-opening conversation with public transportation-friendly Republican (no, that's not a typo) far-northwest-suburban State Sen. Don DeWitte, the Minority Spokesperson on the Senate Transportation Committee.

So I figured this week I should talk to a Republican in the Illinois House who has also been heavily involved with transit discussions. However, my press contact for the Illinois Senate Republicans checked in with their counterpart in the other chamber, and that person said there didn't seem to be such an animal. (Since then, I did get a tip about a pro-public transportation House Republican, so I'll reach out to them in the near future.)

Sen. Lewis

But my Senate press contact said GOP State Senator Seth Lewis (24th), who attended the December transit research trip to Germany with DeWitte and several Demcratic legislators, was also very interested in discussing the subject. His west-suburban territory includes includes all or parts of Addison, Bartlett, Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Elk Grove Village, Hanover Park, Itasca, Roselle, Naperville, Warrenville, West Chicago, Wheaton, Winfield, and Wood Dale in DuPage and Cook counties.

This was another illuminating conversation with a Republican who seems to understand the value of safe, fastfrequent, and reliable bus and train service. It was a reminder that, even in the current contentious U.S. political climate, it never makes sense to write someone off as a knucklehead simply because you may disagree with many of their policy positions.

The interview has been edited a bit for clarity and brevity.

John Greenfield: I understand that you're on the Senate Transportation Committee and you're based in Carol Spring. I assume that's a pretty "purple" area, since the senator before you who was a Democrat [Thomas Cullerton.] So I'm guessing there's kind of a mix of Democrats and Republicans out there. Is that correct?

Sen. Seth Lewis: That's correct. The seat actually was made in the remapping, so there was not an incumbent. It was an open seat in 2022.

JG: Oh, okay, So you went on the fact-finding trip to Germany. Tell me briefly about your experiences.

SSL: Sure. We learned a lot. The country of Germany does fund majority of infrastructure, which is significantly different. But as far as coordinating schedules, as far as coordinating transit lines, I think there's a lot we can do here stateside, that we can learn from those models that we can implement here, which is what the [Northern Illinois Transit Authority] board is being charged with in the 85 pages of [HB 3438 legislation that passed the State Senate on May 31, but wasn't voted on by the House] that has already been developed, which I can agree with. A lot of it is building off of what we learned in Germany, and then that's related to safety. How do we keep the transit system safe? How do we have a single fare system? How do we have a single application, for example, on your phone, in which to maneuver to different transit lines that are owned by different transit agencies, things that we've been looking for here stateside for decades.

JG: So can you give me a description of how transit plays out to your constituents? What lines do people use? What buses are popular there? How important is it to your constituents that we save transit and preferably upgrade it?

The 24th Illinois Senate district. Image: Sen. Lewis' website.

SSL: It's very important. So out of the 18 communities I represent, or partially represent, in the northwest suburbs of DuPage County, I want to say 15 of them have a Metra line running through them, or access very near. So Metra would be the transit system that is used most in my district. We do have Pace bus service. But pace is significantly less utilized by the general population just due

to frequency, and where it goes. It's difficult to have a robust suburban bus transit system when you don't have the population base to really utilize it. But the Paratransit portion, that Pace manages and implements, that is of significant concern to me, and my district, that cuts are not being made to Paratransit.

JG: Why don't we cut to the chase here and talk about a couple of hot topics. My interview with Sen. DeWitte was a nice conversation, because it was good to hear a Republican who definitely talks the talk of being very pro transit, and seems to really want to really want to solve this problem.

However, the Democrats and Republicans seem to have different attitudes about how to do this. And I know you folks all voted against HB 3438, and Sen. DeWitt explained why, why the Republicans chose to do that.

["We already knew there was a $1.4 billion tax increase coming in the new [general state] budget, DeWitte told me. "There was no way in Hell we were going to put any votes on a second billion-dollar-plus tax increase that would have affected every resident across the state of Illinois, not just the RTA metropolitan region."]

A couple of things Sen. DeWitt brought up, things where he seems to a have different point of view than the Democrats, whom he said he's friendly with, and they agreed...

SSL: Oh yeah, I mean we were all on the trip together.

JG: It's pretty cordial, right.

SSL: I mean, I got their cell phone numbers. We talked, not specifically about transit, but we talked about transit. I mean, it's a very cordial relationship that we have. And Sen. DeWitt and I have been leading the charge for almost two years now on the Senate Republican side to solve the problem, not to be obstinate or obstructionist, but to actually solve the problem.

Trip participants at Berlin’s Brandenburg gate, with Lewis roughly sixth from the left. Photo via CMAP Executive Director Erin Aleman, who posted, “It was great to learn side-by-side with our state legislators Ram Villivalam, Donald P. DeWitte, Eva-Dina Delgado, Robert Peters, Laura Murphy, Steve Stadelman, Seth Lewis, Hoan H., Anna Moeller, Omar Aquino, labor leaders Tim Drea, Marc Poulos, Bob Reiter, ACEC’s Kevin Artl, civic leaders Tom Kotarac and advocates Amy Rynell, Jennifer Walling, Audrey Wennink, Samantha Henningson.”

JG: So it seems like the major differences are, DeWitt was taking sort of a

pragmatic approach, saying, "Our immediate problem is we have a $771 million transit fiscal cliff coming up next year. We really don't want to, we Republicans really don't want to raise taxes, because there was a large tax increase for the general budget. So here's a way we can, we can address that $771 million." He said the labor unions surprisingly, are willing to let the interest for the Road Fund be used for this, about $200 million. Then you've got the Wayfair tax on out-of-state internet purchases that would chip in something like $200 million. And he said that Governor [JB] Pritzker should use about $300 million in interest from the rainy day fund. So that would cover most of the $771 million.

I ran those, those ideas by House Majority Leader Eva-Dina Delgado the other day at a talk on Monday in Chicago, and she said that her issues with that are that, A, this isn't just a one-time problem. She actually presented a chart showing that the budget gap is just going to keep growing and get worse each year unless we come up with a reliable, larger funding source, so they're shooting for 1.5 billion a year.

At Monday's panel, Delgado, right explained that if the State doesn't pass a reliable new annual transit revenue source, the budget gap, red, will grow every year. Photo: John Greenfield

And then the other thing she said is that we're not currently facing a rainy day. Senator DeWitte said we are. I'm kind of sympathetic to that idea, because Philadelphia seems like a mess right now. SEPTA just did massive transit cuts. They're raising their fares 21.5 percent like, we really don't want that to happen in Chicagoland.

What Chicago area transit will be like if the Illinois General Assembly passes a transit funding and reform bill, and the current situation in Philadelphia due to inaction by Keystone State lawmakers. Photos: Wikipedia

So even if we assume this is a rainy day situation, she made what I thought was a valid point, which was, "Well, if we're using the rainy day fund this year, we're still going to have a budget gap next year. And then where are we going to get $300 million?"

So, so what do you think of those two arguments from Leader Delgado, whom I know you're friendly with? A, we need more money right now to address future transit funding gaps. And B, using the rainy day fund is a real stopgap measure, because it won't be there next year.

SLL: I understand both point.s I'm in the middle on this, meaning I understand these are one time or revenue enhancements. I would like to see a sunset clause on this funding proposal of three years. And the reason I say that is because we're talking about reforming about a $4 billion transit agency. It is the old board, the [Regional Transportation Authority] board, that gave us the number of $750 million, and we're talking about taking their number that we disagree with how they're running things. This is why we're having governance reform and new appointments. Everyone loses their appointments with the new NITA board. They have to be reappointed. But we're using RTA's math and then doubling it to 1.5 billion.

I believe the new NITA board should have the opportunity to come up with their own proposal. What do they need? What does the fare structure look like? What does safety mean? What does reliable transportation mean? We're giving the proposal is to get 1.5 billion to an old entity that we don't trust to begin with. Why would we do that? That would not happen in the private sector. You would actually reform and then charge the new administration or this new board with coming up with a proposal.

JG: So what you just said is you're in favor of coming up with enough funding to

temporarily stop the bleeding, get the $771 million, get the new NITA board in charge, and then have the new NITA board decide how much needed money is needed in the future?

SSL: Yeah, because there's also been proposals, I forget by who, that the reformed and transportation system will save anywhere from $60 million to $200 million. So we have no idea what the cost savings truly are. We have no idea when we start planning routes and actually identifying how a Pace bus can enhance a Metra ride, that can then enhance a CTA bus line to the Museum Campus. Will that drive additional traffic will receive additional revenues as people are using transportation more often? We know none of that right now, and to say they need $1.5 billion right out of the gate, I think that's unfair to the to the Illinois taxpayers and residents who are going to fund it. But should we lose capacity right now? Absolutely not. Which is comes to the, "Let's fund the fiscal cliff for three years." Because I think it'll be taking about three years of renewable to figure this out.

Streetsblog will run additional material from my interview with Sen. Lewis on Friday.

Read last week's Streetsblog Chicago interview with Sen. Don DeWitte, Minority Spokesperson on the Senate Transportation Committee.

Check out Streetsblog's recent discussion with Illinois House Majority Leader Eva-Dina Delgado on this subject here.

Read Streetsblog's recent interview with Rep. Kam Buckner about efforts avert the transit fiscal cliff here.

Check out our interview with House Speaker Welch about public transportation funding here.

Read Streetsblog's recent interview on this topic with Senate President Harmon here.

Read our interview with Sen. Villivalam on this subject here.

Check out our interviews with State Sen. Mike Simmons and State Rep. Hoan Huynh on the topic here.

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!