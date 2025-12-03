Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 3

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Alternative Chicago budget proposal includes increased taxes on ride-hail trips (Crain's)

• "CTA, Chance the Rapper Team Up to Launch 'Enjoy the Ride' Campaign," w/ podcast, announcements, posters, hopefully not riding on top of trains

• Another "Why should we build a bridge if no one is swimming across the river?" argument against the transit funding bill from right-wing City Journal

• "Connect Transit awarded $5 million grant for planned Bloomington transfer center" (WGLT)

• Man, 39, punched an elderly man, making him fall on the tracks, nearly touching 3rd rail, spat on officer, Monday around 8:34 AM in Forest Park (ABC)

• "After 130+ Years In Logan, Former Church [at 2028 N. Richmond, 0.4 miles from California Blue stop] Demolished For Single-Family Homes" (Block Club)

• Chip in to help Equiticity promote mobility justice

• Chip in to help Elevated Chicago promote equitable transit-oriented development

• Chip in to help High Speed Rail Alliance promote better train service

• CTA’s Chief Transit Officer Donald Bonds discusses the planning for the holiday train and bus (Austin Weekly)

• "Gallery: Santa makes his way around Chicago atop the CTA Holiday Bus" (Daily Northwestern)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $3,685, with $46,315 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor