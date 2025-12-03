Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
This story is presented by

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 3

8:56 AM CST on December 3, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Alternative Chicago budget proposal includes increased taxes on ride-hail trips (Crain's)

• "CTA, Chance the Rapper Team Up to Launch 'Enjoy the Ride' Campaign," w/ podcast, announcements, posters, hopefully not riding on top of trains

• Another "Why should we build a bridge if no one is swimming across the river?" argument against the transit funding bill from right-wing City Journal

• "Connect Transit awarded $5 million grant for planned Bloomington transfer center" (WGLT)

• Man, 39, punched an elderly man, making him fall on the tracks, nearly touching 3rd rail, spat on officer, Monday around 8:34 AM in Forest Park (ABC)

• "After 130+ Years In Logan, Former Church [at 2028 N. Richmond, 0.4 miles from California Blue stop] Demolished For Single-Family Homes" (Block Club)

• Chip in to help Equiticity promote mobility justice

• Chip in to help Elevated Chicago promote equitable transit-oriented development

• Chip in to help High Speed Rail Alliance promote better train service

• CTA’s Chief Transit Officer Donald Bonds discusses the planning for the holiday train and bus (Austin Weekly)

• "Gallery: Santa makes his way around Chicago atop the CTA Holiday Bus" (Daily Northwestern)

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $3,685, with $46,315 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Active Transportation Alliance

After advocates helped save and upgrade Chicagoland transit, Active Transportation Alliance’s member party was especially joyful this year

December 3, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

Don’t let the motorheads remove Complete Streets infrastructure. Consider chipping in to help SBC fight for better walk/bike/transit.

Plus a discussion of the problem all-season cyclists loves to hate: Protected lanes not being promptly cleared after snowstorms

December 2, 2025
CTA

Photographer Daniel Moreno discusses his new book “Chicago’s Holiday Train”

December 1, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 1

December 1, 2025
Protected Bike Lanes

Naysayers made noise about Kedzie and Archer Complete Street projects. Ald. Ramirez and CDOT discussed why the safety upgrades are needed.

November 26, 2025
See all posts