Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 1

• "Union Pacific says rail merger could unclog Chicago. Critics worry about costs and traffic tie-ups." (Tribune)

• Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train 11/26 around 7:30 PM at 74th/Western, near Wrightwood Station in Chicago Lawn (WGN)

• Person walking along railroad tracks near Ingleside Metra station fatally struck by Metra train 11/29 around 10:20 PM (LMCS)

• Pedestrian struck and killed by freight train 11/30 around 12:45 AM in Downers Grove, attempting to cross tracks withgates and lights activated (NBC)

• After Blue Line attack led to calls for CTA enforcement, feds will decide if cops who shot Ariel Roman during last crackdown violated civil rights (WTTW)

• Police: 3 people robbed and stabbed man, 48, on Thanksgiving at 11:40 AM on Red Line at 47th, victim was hospitalized in good condition (NBC)

• "Christkindlmarket’s New Capacity Limit Poses ‘Existential Threat’ To Popular Holiday Market: Organizers" (Block Club)

• "Chicago’s Overnight Winter Parking Ban — With $200+ Violation Fines — Returns Monday" (Block Club)

• "Leaves continue to plague South Shore Line with gooey residue" (Post Tribune)

• Statewide bike advocacy organization Ride Illinois asks for donations on Giving Tuesday

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $2,565, with $47,435 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor