Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 1

8:33 AM CST on December 1, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• "Union Pacific says rail merger could unclog Chicago. Critics worry about costs and traffic tie-ups." (Tribune)

• Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train 11/26 around 7:30 PM at 74th/Western, near Wrightwood Station in Chicago Lawn (WGN)

• Person walking along railroad tracks near Ingleside Metra station fatally struck by Metra train 11/29 around 10:20 PM (LMCS)

• Pedestrian struck and killed by freight train 11/30 around 12:45 AM in Downers Grove, attempting to cross tracks withgates and lights activated (NBC)

• After Blue Line attack led to calls for CTA enforcement, feds will decide if cops who shot Ariel Roman during last crackdown violated civil rights (WTTW)

• Police: 3 people robbed and stabbed man, 48, on Thanksgiving at 11:40 AM on Red Line at 47th, victim was hospitalized in good condition (NBC)

• "Christkindlmarket’s New Capacity Limit Poses ‘Existential Threat’ To Popular Holiday Market: Organizers" (Block Club)

• "Chicago’s Overnight Winter Parking Ban — With $200+ Violation Fines — Returns Monday" (Block Club)

• "Leaves continue to plague South Shore Line with gooey residue" (Post Tribune)

• Statewide bike advocacy organization Ride Illinois asks for donations on Giving Tuesday

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $2,565, with $47,435 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Don’t let the motorheads remove Complete Streets infrastructure. Consider chipping in to help SBC fight for better walk/bike/transit.

Plus a discussion of the problem all-season cyclists loves to hate: Protected lanes not being promptly cleared after snowstorms

December 2, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 2

December 2, 2025
Protected Bike Lanes

Naysayers made noise about Kedzie and Archer Complete Street projects. Ald. Ramirez and CDOT discussed why the safety upgrades are needed.

November 26, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 26

November 26, 2025
Studies and Reports

Key findings from CDOT’s annual Chicago Traffic Crashes report

November 25, 2025
See all posts