Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 2

Sponsored by:

• "A federal jury is set to revisit one of Chicago’s most closely watched police shootings... Ariel Roman [in 2020] at Grand Red Line CTA station." (Hoodline)

• Metra BNSF train fatally struck pedestrian early Monday night near Naperville, causing delays (WGN)

• "Apartments Will Replace Uptown, Edgewater Parking Lots With City Approval" (Block Club)

• Blog post by Neil Holdway, creator of the website Suburban Chicago Bicycling: "A journalist’s mission to make riding in the suburbs better" (Active Trans)

• What the CTA did over Thanksgiving

• Photos: It appears transit and e-scooters were popular ways to get around on the snowiest November day in Chicago history (Block Club)

• "Editorial: Chicago’s capacity limits for Christkindlmarket are a terrible idea. Here’s why this issue matters." (Tribune)

• "Letter: The Blue Line attack was horrible. But it does not justify rolling back the Pretrial Fairness Act." (Tribune)

• "With O'Hare traffic rising, city asks airlines to rethink terminal construction plans" (Crain's)

• "'I think we’ve got a hit': Metra riders love café car idea — what’s the next step?" (Daily Herald)

• Active Trans annual member meeting and award ceremony, 5:30-8 PM at Revolution Brewing taproom, 3340 N. Kedzie. Register here for free.

• RTA holds a virtual public hearing on 2026 operating budget, 2-year financial plan, and 5-year capital program 12/4, 4-6 PM. Register here.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $2,680, with $47,320 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor