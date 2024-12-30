When it comes to protected bike lanes near the Diversey Rock ‘N’ Bowl, has CDOT thrown a gutter ball?

This post is sponsored by The Bike Lane.

Recently, Streetsblog reader Steven Irwin asked us about a couple of protected bike lane conundrums near the iconic Diversey River Bowl, aka the Diversey Rock N' Bowl, 2211 W. Diversey Parkway in Logan Square. He was worried that the Chicago Department of Transportation's action, or lack of it, regarding bikeways might results in strikes – the bad kind.

In 2022, the transportation department installed curb protection on the stretch of Logan Boulevard between Campbell and Diversey avenues. The project included a "four-to-three road diet," converting a four-lane "stroad" on Logan to two mixed-traffic lanes, a turn lane, and the PBLs.

Irwin sent us the map below.

Image: detail of Ward Wise's 2024 [CDOT] Planned Bikeways map, showing a planned protected lane on Diversey between Western/Elston avenues and Damen/Clybourn avenues in gold, modified by Steve Irwin to highlight the location on Logan where curbs were removed.

"The concrete protection barriers have been removed on the circled section of Logan Boulevard at Diversey on both sides of Logan," Irwin told us. "They put down painted lanes instead, and [drivers] are in two lines now to turn right [eastbound from Logan] onto Diversey, so the lanes get blocked. Turning southbound [from Diversey] at Logan, same thing."

Now that there's no curb protection at Diversey/Logan (looking north here), drivers are reportedly using the bike lane as a de-facto second right turn lane. Photo: Steve Irwin

"Also, [on Diversey between Western/Elston avenues and Damen/Clybourn avenues] there was supposed to be a bike lane installed [listed on on CDOT's Planned Bikeways Installation Tracker spreadsheet as "upcoming"] when resurfacing was completed," Irwin added. "[The repaving is] complete now, without any bike lanes. When I contacted [local Ald. Scott Waguespack's (32nd)] office, they told me they would let me know the status. I have not heard back from them. I also emailed CDOT, and CDOT did not return my call or email me back."

"CDOT added the danger back into this intersection," Irwin concluded. "Any idea why the protection was removed?"

Bike safety has been an urgent issue on this segment of Logan Boulevard. This street is one of the only convenient bicycle routes between Logan Square and Lincoln Park / Lakeview, but until recently the only physical delineation of the bikeway was flimsy plastic posts. The City didn't install curb protection there until after drivers had killed two different bike riders at the dangerous Logan/Western intersection. Videographer Tyler Fabeck, 22, was fatally struck there in 2008. “School of Rock” drummer Kevin Clark, 32, was struck and killed at that location in 2021.

During this year's annual Chicago Ride of Silence honoring people killed or injured while biking in our city, organizer Elizabeth Adamczyk left a flower and lit an electric candle at the ghost bike for Tyler Fabeck. Photo: John Greenfield

In 2018, the Active Transportation Alliance joined collaborated with the Logan Square Neighborhood Association and Port Urbanism to identity and build support for safety improvements in the Logan/Diversey corridor. In addition to the protected lanes on the boulevard, it called for adding PBLs to Diversey.

Fast-forward six years, and we've got the curb removal on Logan near the bowling alley, and still no protected lanes on Diversey, although they're planned.

When Streetsblog reached out to the 32nd Ward earlier this month, Chief of Staff Paul Sajovec said his office had contacted CDOT about the timeline for installing PBLs on repaved Diversey. He said a week later, they hadn't heard back from the department.

The currently non-protected bike lane on Logan Boulevard south of Diversey. Photo: Steve Irvin

We contacted CDOT and they replied on Christmas Eve Eve. "The prefabricated concrete curbs were temporarily removed on the south leg of Diversey and Logan to resurface that intersection," Communications Director Erica Schroder explained. "Crews will install delineators [flexible plastic posts] over the next few weeks in their place. They will then be replaced with concrete protection in 2025."

So it's good to hear that Diversey/Lincoln will eventually become safer next year. But if you were hoping for physical protection to return to that location before New Year's Day, curb your enthusiasm.

