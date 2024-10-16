Huge turnout for Granville Avenue Traffic Safety project meeting to hear CDOT’s proposal to change the road from a “cut-through” to a safer street

This post is sponsored by The Bike Lane.

Judging from last month's story from Edgewater's Not In My Back Yard newspaper News-Booster, titled "Neighbors Rally to Stop Granville Greenway," you'd assume the entire neighborhood is dead-set against the proposal. In the first sentence, editor Ronald Roenigk, whose office happens to be just north of Granville, stated that local Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) is "at odds with her ward over a new bike greenway." Really, all roughly 50,000 of her constituents are against the project? Read Streetsblog's full dissection of Roenigk's piece of work here.

The top of Edgewater News-Booster rant against the proposed bike-pedestrian-priority corridor.

But if last night's extremely well-attended community meeting last night at Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., is any sign, there actually seems to be plenty of support for the Granville proposal. For starters, it's not strictly a "bike greenway." True, it would make Granville Avenue (6200 N.) basically the only marked east-west cycling route in this part of town in the roughly two-mile stretch between bikeways on Pratt (6800 N.) and Berwyn (5300 N.) avenues.

Creating a marked bike route on Granville, located halfway between busy Devon (6400 N.) and Peterson (6000 N.) avenues, would fill in the current east-west marked bike lane desert between Pratt and Berwyn avenues. (The Berwyn route was recently extended east to the lake. Image: Chicago Bike Map

But more importantly, the proposed changes to Granville would address the current problem that the avenue is a residential street that many drivers use like a highway. According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, it has three times the traffic volume of a typical non-arterial street in our city, and it's in the top 10 percent of Chicago residential streets for crashes. A few blocks on the avenue are in the one percent of residential blocks for crashes, citywide. That's not surprising since it's not uncommon for motorists on the avenue to speed at over 20 miles over the 30 mph speed limit.

As such, CDOT is predictably proposing to add speed humps, sidewalk extensions, and raised crosswalks, and implement other strategies proven to help calm traffic. But a major reason why Granville has so much speeding and so many collisions is because it's a rare residential street that is two-way for the entire near three-mile segment between Kedzie Avenue (3200 W.) and Sheridan Road (1000 W.) It's no wonder that many crosstown motorists use Granville as a "cut-through" route to avoid congestion on Devon (6400 N.) and Peterson (6000 N.) avenues, where they're supposed to be driving. But that's particularly dangerous for people walking and biking to the four schools and many parks on Granville.

In response to the crash epidemic on Granville, the department is proposing to convert some stretches of the two-way avenue to one-way-only for drivers. However, these segments would get "contraflow" bike lanes, which make it legal and safer for cyclists to travel in both directions.

Example of a contraflow bike lane on Glenwood Avenue (1400 W.) in Edgewater. Photo: John Greenfield

Perhaps hundreds of people showed up for last night's public hearing on the proposal. There were a few naysayers who interrupted speakers during the presentation, despite being repeatedly asked to save questions for the open house session afterwards, since time at the venue was limited. But my sense was that at least half, possibly a majority, of attendees liked what they heard, particularly the parents of school kids on Granville who are endangered by the status quo.

Bikes parked outside the meeting. Despite the rain, many people arrived by bicycle, including those on a ride organized by Chicago, Bike Grid Now!

CDOT Complete Streets Director David Smith opened the presentation. "When we look at what's happening on Granville, it's pretty astounding," he said. "When you start looking at the number of traffic crashes that happen on Granville, it's by far greater than any other residential street within the area. it's not even close... It's critically important from our perspective that we address those issues and make Granville a safer and more accessible street." He listed these four project goals:

The crowd at last night's meeting. Photo: John Greenfield

• "Reducing the number of non-local vehicles on the street"

• "Encouraging slower and more predictable speeds."

• "Better organizing Granville," particularly

• "Enhancing accessibility – making sure that people [using] all modes of transportation, of all ability levels, and all ages can get around the community, use Granville as an asset and get where they need to go.

Next, local elected officials took the mic. Local State Senator Mike Simmons (7th-D), sits on the Senate Transportation Committee, which doesn't have jurisdiction over Granville. "I'm here to hear what neighbors have to say about the project," he said. "I want to hear what the priorities are for safer roads."

"l'll say that when the department reached out to us, really expressing what the concerns have been as far as safety, some of the things that they're showing you are really compelling in terms of how bad it is," said Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th). "This past week we actually had a cyclist get hit on Ravenswood [Avenue, 1800 W.] and Granville... We didn't get too many details on how they're doing. So we want to make sure that whatever's done here takes into account the infrastructure and also behavior of drivers."

Ald. Vasquez speaks at the event. Photo: John Greenfield

Ald. Manaa-Hoppenworth represents the stretch of Granville between Clark Street (about 1600 W. there) and the lakefront. "The biggest priority, I just want to stress, is that this is about safety," she said. "About your safety, and especially about folks that are older adults, and students who use Granville, no matter how you get around."

She noted that former 48th Ward alder May Ann Smith, who recently passed away, was known for installing speed humps and traffic circles. "She heard from the community that they did not want to be a cut-through neighborhood for cars, and they wanted to be safe crossing their streets. So this is a continuation of that conversation."

Next up was 50th Ward Ald. Debra Silverstein, who said the proposal only affects her district at Granville and Western Avenue (2400 W.) "But as the alderwoman, I really want to hear your feedback," she said. "I want to know."

Attendees at the open house session, where residents could ask questions about the proposal to CDOT staffers. Photo: John Greenfield

Next, CDOT Complete Streets Planning Manager Brad Huff discussed the details of the proposal. "When we dive into Granville, the first thing that comes up is that Granville really accounts for a disproportionately large share of crashes on streets in the neighborhood, but also compared to other neighborhood streets throughout the entire city," he said. He said his department has conducted traffic counts and speed counts at over 20 intersections on Granville, and has had many discussions with block clubs, schools, and other stakeholders along the corridor.

"Over the last five years, we've seen [664] total crashes on Granville," Huff said. "And over 180 people have been injured in these crashes. He added that of all the injury crash cases occurring on non-arterial streets in the area, half of them are on Granville.

Watch the entire presentation on this video, including details on what's proposed at major intersections, on this video posted by the 40th Ward. See a gallery of renderings of the proposed changes at the bottom of this post.

Megan Sauter, who attended the meeting with her young daughter who attends one of the schools on Granville, said she was pleased with what she heard at the meeting. "We bike to school most of the time," Megan said. "It's just harrowing going down Granville, how fast some of the drivers go by us. She just went on her first Kidical Mass ride, going solo, and she wants to be able to bike to school. She cannot do that right now with the way Granville is."

Gallery of renderings of the proposed changes

Granville and Western. Photo: John Greenfield

Granville and Ridge Avenue (1800 W.) Photo: John Greenfield

Granville and Broadway (1200 W.) Photo: John Greenfield

Granville and Clark. Photo: John Greenfield

