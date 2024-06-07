Aside from a few naysayers, most commenters at the Ashland bus route extension meeting said they’re thrilled with the plan

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

At least 116 people showed up for Thursday's Zoom community meeting on the planned extension of the CTA's Ashland Avenue (1600 W.) bus corridor, hosted by the 47th Ward. As Streetsblog Chicaqo discussed last week, the proposal would have the line go a mile further north of its current northernmost stop on Ashland at Irving Park Road (4000 N.)

Currently northbound 9 Ashland buses head east from Ashland to Clark Street (about 1330 W. here), then heads head northwest a block to the northern terminus at Belle Plaine (4100 N.) The new route would instead continue north on Ashland to connect with the recently rehabbed Ravenswood Metra station at Lawrence Avenue (4800 N.), creating many new commuting options.

The current and planned routes for the Ashland bus. Image: CTA

In the past there has been some resistance to extending the Ashland bus from neighbors – see the discussion at the end of this 2013 SBC article. They mentioned everything from opposition to converting car-parking spots for bus stops, to questionable worries about their homes' foundations being damaged by vibrations.

Predictably, a few residents at yesterday's hearing did mention concerns about the new plan, most of which were addressed by CTA and ward staff. And at least one neighbor insisted that the additional service would bring crime to the neighborhood. But it appeared that the vast majority of attendees strongly support the proposal.

"The changes to Clark Street from Irving Park to Montrose, where the bus currently lays over, prompted the CTA to look for another terminal," explained local alder Matt Martin at the start of the meeting. He was referring to the new protected bike lanes on that corridor "Our office had worked with them to identify with them ultimately the Ravenswood Metra station as an ideal alternative to the terminus of that route."

An Ashland bus at the current northern terminus of its route, next to the Graceland Greenway protected bike lane on Clark. Photo: John Greenfield

"I'd also note that over the last number of years our office in the 47th Ward has heard from a number of neighbors, including seniors at the former Bethany Methodist retirement home [4950 N. Ashland Ave.], which is on Ashland just north of Lawrence," Ald. Martin added. "They were hoping to have their stretch also have the Ashland extension. So we'd heard from residents for some time about this possibility, and feel that this extension will provide bus access to thousands of new neighbors, as well as connections to two new bus lines [78 Montrose and 81 Lawrence] as well as the Ravenswood Metra."

Next up was John Czerwinski, director of service planning and traffic engineering for the CTA. He said the current Ashland route has been in place since The Chicago Surface Lines started operating streetcars there in 1912. "There is a large gap in north-south bus service to the north. There's really no routes that run directly north and south, east of Damen Avenue [2000 W.] from this terminal. That's kind of a problem that's resulted from this.

Czerwinski then discussed the new Ashland route, which would head north past Irving Park to Wilson Avenue (4600 N.), west to Ravenswood Avenue (1800 W.), and then north to a layover spot next to the Metra station, just south of Lawrence. From there southbound buses will head east on Lawrence and then south on Ashland.

The site of the future Ashland bus turnaround on Ravenswood north of Leland Avenue (4700 N.), right next door to the local Metra station. Photo: John Greenfield

The CTA staffer said the existing bus frequency will be maintained on the new route. "Basically all the existing trips are going to be extended north," he said. "There will be some minor changes to the existing schedule, but you should expect the same level of service you're seeing south of Irving Park right now."

He added that X9 Ashland Express service is still going to be maintained. "So you can still make that connection further east on Irving Park. That route connects all the way to Irving Park and Broadway with a connection to the Red Line, It operates during the peak period. So that service will be maintained to its current routing."

Czerwinski said the Ashland route changes will go into effect on August 25 with the CTA's fall schedule.

Discussing the impacts of the Ashland extension, he noted that the CTA estimates that the new route will serve 21,500 more residents, 95 percent more than the north end of the current itinerary, which ends next to Graceland Cemetery. The agency also says the extension wil provide access to 15,000 more jobs than the status quo.

On this map the light blue are shows the expanded service area, where people will be within a half-mile walk from the new route. The dark blue area shows the territory within walking distance of both the extension and the existing service. The light red portion shows where people will no longer be within a half-mile walk of the 9 ashland route, but will still have access to the X9 Ashland Express, the 80 Irving Park bus route, and the Red Line's Sheridan station. Image: CTA

Next Czerwinski discussed the 10 new bus stop locations, generally every two blocks or a quarter of a mile from each other. Aside from the Lawrence/Ashland stop, which already exists for eastbound 81 Ashland buses, the new stops will typically involve converting about four car parking spaces. Before any car-focused folks get outraged about losing those car spots, Czerwinski noted that removing the exist Belle Plaine/Clark terminal will free up about 10 non-permitted parking spaces on Clark.

Car parking space conversion for new bus stops.

Moreover, next year as part of a Chicago Department of Transportation repaving project on Ashland, the new stops will get "bus bulbs". These are sidewalk extensions that allow bus operators to pick up passengers while staying in the travel lane, instead of having to pull all the way to the existing curb. Not only will that reduce travel time for CTA riders, and shorten pedestrian crossing distances, it will also restore about 12 car spots by reducing the amount of space needed for the stops.

A bus bulb installed last year on the east side of Milwaukee Avenue near Leavitt Street (2200 W.) in Bucktown, looking southeast. Photo: Steven Vance

After that, Czerwinski discussed the new route terminal location on the east side of Ravenswood, between Lawrence and Leland (4700 N.) avenues. He noted that, in addition to rock star-level Metra access, this location will be served by the upcoming Leland and Ravenswood "neighborhood greenway" side street bicycle routes. He noted that 22 zoned industrial car spaces will be converted for the terminal, "but it will open up a lot of opportunities for this area."

During the meeting, some people who live on Wilson indicated they aren't happy about the addition of bus service on their blocks. They argued that the Ashland route should turn two blocks earlier at Montrose Avenue (4400 N.) instead.

"Those of us that live here on Wilson... will literally have a bus stop in front of our homes with the noise, air, traffic pollution non-stop," said Erin Battison McCall in the Zoom chat. "There is no reason that this can’t be routed along Montrose, then up Ravenswood where the infrastructure already exists and is less intrusive and impactful, while still affording the important access."

But Czerwinski explained why Wilson, which was previously used for the CTA's #145 Wilson/Michigan route until 2012, was chosen instead. Using Montrose would have meant less time on Ashland, which would be less helpful for closing the north-south service gap.

Montrose and Ravenswood, loking west. Photo: John Greenfield

Montrose would also add two more blocks of travel on Ravenswood, which isn't ideal for buses, since it has many loading docks and "back out" angled parking parking spaces which could cause delays. The turn from Montrose onto Ravenswood is also tighter and trickier than making the move from Wilson.

Wilson and Ravenswood, looking west. Photo: John Greenfield

Another attendee who opposed the plan was Lawrence Toker. "People bought property on Ashland from Irving park to Foster," he wrote. "This will affect property values and bring problems into this neighborhood... Wait till Ravenswood starts getting robbed."

47th Ward Chief of State Joshua Mark responded by asking attendees to keep their comments civil, noting that everyone deserves quality transit access.

But the great majority of commenters seemed thrilled with the plans. "This is great and a very welcome extension of the Ashland bus line," said Kenneth Miller in the chat. "As a Ravinia member, this service to the Metra station is welcome." The Union Pacific North line stops right at the outdoor music venue.

"On behalf of Better Streets Chicago, I’d like to express support for this extension," wrote Michael Podgers, a cofounder of the sustainable transportation advocacy group. "It’s a thoughtful and impactful change that wisely facilitates more intermodal connections. This is the type of changes we should see to the entire system."

"Really appreciate all the comments emphasizing that adding bus service helps to minimize traffic and safety issues," said Katharine Cikanek. "Heavy car traffic is the main driver of [the problems that opponents blamed on buses] —not improved public transit. Again, much gratitude to Matt and his office, CDOT, and the CTA!"

View a recording of Thursday's meeting here.

