Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 26

9:07 AM CDT on October 26, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• SB driver cited for failure to yield while turning after killing Chicagoan James Bowman, 52, biking EB at Armitage/Mannheim in Melrose Park (Audacy)

• Allegedly drunk driver who killed Donald Heggemann while he was riding in Damen bike lane Monday night released without charges (ABC)

• A Metra SW Service Line train struck car near Patriot Station in Oak Lawn Wednesday morning, inbound trains delayed up to 45 minutes (ABC)

• Facing multiple headwinds, Pace preps for full debut of Pulse Dempster express bus (Daily Northwestern)

• Deputy Loyola Phoenix sports editor Andi Revesz talks about her love for public transit — specifically the CTA.

• Creating the new Normal: How trains transformed one Midwestern town (HSRA)

• New Metra Bicycle Working Group to provide input on bike policy and get updates meets online 11/6, 6-6:30 PM. Register here.

CTA: "Celebrate the 'spooky' season by allowing CTA to be your designated driver." Will they be dressing up the ghost buses?

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 27

October 27, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Joshua Anleu Buendia, 16, fatally struck in Portage Park, was one of five people killed while biking in Chicago this year

His case was one of three Chicagoland bike fatalities reported by local news outlets this week.

October 26, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago is sponsored by

Transit Tees

Check out Transit Tees's summer hat sale
Chicago Suburbs

A day trip using Metra to explore Chicago’s suburban trails, forest preserves, and breweries

Metra's "Rails, Trails, and Ales" promotion was the perfect opportunity to get out and explore the southwest suburbs along the Des Plaines River.

October 26, 2023
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 25

October 25, 2023
See all posts