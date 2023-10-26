Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 26

Sponsored by:

• SB driver cited for failure to yield while turning after killing Chicagoan James Bowman, 52, biking EB at Armitage/Mannheim in Melrose Park (Audacy)

• Allegedly drunk driver who killed Donald Heggemann while he was riding in Damen bike lane Monday night released without charges (ABC)

• A Metra SW Service Line train struck car near Patriot Station in Oak Lawn Wednesday morning, inbound trains delayed up to 45 minutes (ABC)

• Facing multiple headwinds, Pace preps for full debut of Pulse Dempster express bus (Daily Northwestern)

• Deputy Loyola Phoenix sports editor Andi Revesz talks about her love for public transit — specifically the CTA.

• Creating the new Normal: How trains transformed one Midwestern town (HSRA)

• New Metra Bicycle Working Group to provide input on bike policy and get updates meets online 11/6, 6-6:30 PM. Register here.

• CTA: "Celebrate the 'spooky' season by allowing CTA to be your designated driver." Will they be dressing up the ghost buses?

