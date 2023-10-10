Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 10

9:00 AM CDT on October 10, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Tribune looks at the current reduction in CTA rail service

WBEZ: "CTA sees surge in hiring over the past year," although Commuters Take Action noted "rail operator headcount remains stagnant"

• Letter: Mayor Johnson should consider appointing Kam Buckner as the head of the CTA (Tribune)

• Hit-and-run driver killed ped, 55, Friday 8 PM at Wolcott/Cermak, 2 blocks E. of where driver killed Irene Celestino Devillada, 48, on August 23 (CBS)

• ATA: "New law requires CDOT to identify contributing factors in fatal crashes"...

• ...The law was sponsored by Ald. Silverstein (50th), who was motivated by death of Hershel Weinberger, 9, in 2021, killed by an off-duty police officer

• Water taxi back on Chicago River for first time since pandemic (Block Club)

Commuters Take Action holds "Cut Carter" protest this Friday 10/13, 5:30 PM at CTA headquarters, 567 W. Lake

• On Sunday 10/22, CBGN! leads a 6 mile, 10 mph loop from Palmisano Park through Near South neighborhoods as part of its Tour De Grid series

City Civics Day Saturday 11/4 at Epiphany Hall, 201 S. Ashland Ave. will feature sessions on rails-to-trails and safe streets projects

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Community Bike Rides

Equiticity’s “Creativity in Motion: The North Lawndale People’s Ride” let cyclists experience film and TV history on the West Side

October 9, 2023
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 9

October 9, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Man, 70, fatally struck by turning SUV driver, is the third vulnerable road user killed on Pulaski this year

Pulaski is generally a five-lane street, which encourages speeding.

October 6, 2023
See all posts