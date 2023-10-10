Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 10

•
Tribune looks at the current reduction in CTA rail service
•
WBEZ: "CTA sees surge in hiring over the past year," although Commuters Take Action noted " rail operator headcount remains stagnant"
• Letter: Mayor Johnson should consider appointing Kam Buckner as the head of the CTA (
Tribune)
• Hit-and-run driver killed ped, 55, Friday 8 PM at Wolcott/Cermak, 2 blocks E. of where driver killed
Irene Celestino Devillada, 48, on August 23 ( CBS)
•
ATA: "New law requires CDOT to identify contributing factors in fatal crashes"...
• ...The law was sponsored by Ald. Silverstein (50th), who was motivated by death of Hershel Weinberger, 9, in 2021,
killed by an off-duty police officer
• Water taxi back on Chicago River for first time since pandemic (
Block Club)
•
Commuters Take Action holds " Cut Carter" protest this Friday 10/13, 5:30 PM at CTA headquarters, 567 W. Lake
• On Sunday 10/22,
CBGN! leads a 6 mile, 10 mph loop from Palmisano Park through Near South neighborhoods as part of its Tour De Grid series
•
City Civics Day Saturday 11/4 at Epiphany Hall, 201 S. Ashland Ave. will feature sessions on rails-to-trails and safe streets projects
