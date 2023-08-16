Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 16

8:58 AM CDT on August 16, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• After Gia Biagi stepped down last Friday, CDOT 1st Deputy Commissioner Tom Carney is serving as Acting Commissioner of the department

• Here's what the new Logan Square Blue Line station could look like (Block Club)

• SUV driver critically injured after speeding on Dan Ryan, rear-ending semi last night around 8:40 PM on SB Dan Ryan, about 2500 S. (CBS)

• Aaron Rogers was biking in Washington Park Sunday 8:20 PM when a shooting killed Tyshon Johnson, 18, and injured Rogers and 2 others (CBS)

• CTA Purple Line could see service disruptions due to Evanston’s South Boulevard station construction (Tribune)

Metra and Pace offering free rides for K-12 students on August 21

• Illinois State Police emphasize school bus, pedestrian safety (FOX)

• WBEZ looks at Metra's proposal to change its fare system (WBEZ)

• Urban Land Institute proposes changes to State Street in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic (Crain's)

• Metra to expand service for Air and Water Show this weekend (NBC)

• City and county officials will host a guided bike tour of the SE Side this weekend to discuss new East Side Connectivity Plan (Block Club)

• CDOT Chicago Mobility Collective meeting on Thursday 9/14, 6-7 :30 PM, Riis Park Field House, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

