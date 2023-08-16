Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 16

Sponsored by:

• After Gia Biagi stepped down last Friday, CDOT 1st Deputy Commissioner Tom Carney is serving as Acting Commissioner of the department

• Here's what the new Logan Square Blue Line station could look like (Block Club)

• SUV driver critically injured after speeding on Dan Ryan, rear-ending semi last night around 8:40 PM on SB Dan Ryan, about 2500 S. (CBS)

• Aaron Rogers was biking in Washington Park Sunday 8:20 PM when a shooting killed Tyshon Johnson, 18, and injured Rogers and 2 others (CBS)

• CTA Purple Line could see service disruptions due to Evanston’s South Boulevard station construction (Tribune)

• Metra and Pace offering free rides for K-12 students on August 21

• Illinois State Police emphasize school bus, pedestrian safety (FOX)

• WBEZ looks at Metra's proposal to change its fare system (WBEZ)

• Urban Land Institute proposes changes to State Street in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic (Crain's)

• Metra to expand service for Air and Water Show this weekend (NBC)

• City and county officials will host a guided bike tour of the SE Side this weekend to discuss new East Side Connectivity Plan (Block Club)

• CDOT Chicago Mobility Collective meeting on Thursday 9/14, 6-7 :30 PM, Riis Park Field House, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave.

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

