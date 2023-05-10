John transferring to Chicagoland rehab hospital this week

John Greenfield, who was injured while cycling near Carbondale, Illinois, has progressed in his recovery enough that he is transferring to a rehabilitation hospital in suburban Chicago on Thursday. The crash occurred on Friday, April 21, when an unsecured pipe hit John in the head.

John was incapacitated, and upon arrival at at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale was placed into a medically induced coma for several days. After scans showed no signs of increasing risk to his brain doctors allowed him to come out of the coma. John’s brother, Dave, and several friends from Chicago went to visit him immediately.

The visitor schedule is still being worked out. If you would like to learn how to schedule a visit when that becomes possible, or get the address to send a card, email Steven Vance.

