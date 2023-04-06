Let’s *go* Brandon! Will Johnson keep his big transportation campaign promises?

When Mayor Lori Lightfoot was elected four years ago, Streetsblog Chicago predicted her victory was probably a win for sustainable transportation and traffic safety as – if she kept her many campaign promises. As we recently discussed, her mobility legacy is a mixed bag, ranging from passing the tax-increment financing districts to fund the south Red Line extension to spending $7.5 million in taxpayer money on a gas card giveaway as a reelection ploy, and calling Chicago “a car city.” Many of the proposals in her transportation plan went unfulfilled.

Similarly, the election of Cook County commissioner Brandon Johnson – who was endorsed by advocacy organizations like the Better Streets Chicago Action Fund and Commuters Take Action – as Chicago mayor appears to be a good thing for the local livable streets movement. (As a 501c3 nonprofit, Streetsblog Chicago does not endorse candidates.) However, the proof will be in the pudding.

Johnson’s opponent former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas didn’t have a lot to say about improving walking, biking, and transit, other that his constant mantra about the need for more policing of the CTA system. That wisdom of that approach is debatable, given the recent history of policing on the ‘L’. He briefly mentions several other ideas for improving CTA service on his website, but there was little or nothing there about walking, biking, or addressing Chicago’s traffic crash epidemic.

In contrast, Johnson’s website features an extensive transportation platform that has much in common with the goals of the walk/bike/transit advocacy organizations that supported him. Here are some of Johnson’s key transportation promises from his platform, candidate surveys, mayoral forums, and a Streetsblog email interview by Sharon Hoyer.

Traffic safety

Further amend state law to give Chicago more control over the design of state roads within the city

Lower speed limits

Improve intersections on DuSable Lake Shore Drive to protect people crossing the highway

Require side guards and bigger mirrors on large trucks and keep them off residential streets

Transit

Get CTA staffing back to pre-COVID levels

Make published CTA schedules accurately reflect the service provided

Address CTA safety issues through better reliability and Transit Ambassadors

Reduce the need for unhoused people to shelter on trains by passing the Bring Chicago Home ordinance

Implement 500 new transit priority signals

Build robust bus rapid transit routes with prepaid, all-door boarding and other time-saving features

Make the CTA participate in the Cook County Fair Transit South Cook pilot program

Provide free CTA fares to Chicago Public Schools students

Provide reduced or free CTA fares to seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income residents

Make more CTA stations Americans With Disabilities Act accessible

Launch bussing for CPS special needs students

Build the Red Line extension, starting construction by 2025

Improve service on the Forest Park branch of the Blue Line

Walking

Build more pedestrian infrastructure like curb extensions, pedestrian islands and raised crosswalks

Install more audible pedestrian signals

Install safe sidewalks on large streets that lack them, such as 130th in the Riverdale community

Introduce a municipal sidewalk snow removal program, aka #PlowTheSidewalks

Biking

Improve bike infrastructure, including building physically protected lanes citywide

Create a grid of lower-speed bike-priority residential streets, aka the Bike Grid

Invest further in the Divvy bike-share network and integrate it into the Ventra transit payment system

Launch a CPS-wide bike education and repair program

It’s a great to-do list, but obviously, many of these things are much easier said than done. So, as with Lightfoot, it will be important for advocates to hold the new mayor accountable for keeping his promises. That task is a major part of Streetsblog Chicago’s mission, so we’ll be providing regular updates on Johnson’s progress in this department.

Our readers would surely point it out if we didn’t mention the main area where Johnson arguably stumbled while discussing transportation during the campaign. Like Vallas, the mayor-elect said he would dismantle Chicago’s speed camera program, despite the fact a recent University of Illinois at Chicago study found the cams prevented 200-plus injury and fatality crashes between 2015 and 2017.

However, Johnson did say he would phase out speed cameras by replacing them with street redesigns that prevent people from speeding in the first place, which is often a heavy political lift. But if he commits to implementing equally effective Complete Streets projects at each camera location before the cams are turned off, that would be an approach Streetsblog could get behind.

Brandon Johnson’s campaign was all about promising fresh approaches to Chicago’s many problems. So here’s hoping he applies that philosophy to our city’s traffic safety and mobility challenges as well. Godspeed to him!

