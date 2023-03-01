What is Lori Lightfoot’s transportation legacy?

The dust has settled from yesterday’s Chicago general municipal election, which of course means it’s time to gear up for the April 4 runoffs. The two mayoral hopefuls heading to the finals are Brandon Johnson, who has spoken fairly extensively about his ideas to improve walk/bike/transit and traffic safety, and Paul Vallas, not so much.

Sustainable transportation-friendly alderperson candidates generally did well. And three of the most bike-friendly alders, Daniel La Spata (1st), Matt Martin (47th), and Andre Vasquez (50th) either ran unopposed or garnered at least 25 percent more of the vote than their closest rivals. (La Spata will likely face a runoff since it doesn’t look like he will win the necessary 50 percent of the vote to avoid one.) That suggests that livable streets is good politics.

Of course, the most obvious loser in the election was Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who came in third, which means she’ll be stepping down in May. That makes her the first single-term mayor since Jane Byrne, Chicago’s only other female chief executive, lost reelection in 1983.

Lightfoot will leave behind a mixed legacy. In her defense, she blazed a trail as our city’s first Black, female, and openly LGBTQ mayor. She was dealt an exceptionally difficult hand, including both the COVID-19 crisis and the civil unrest associated with the George Floyd protests, and she provided fairly steady leadership during the pandemic. (I’ll discuss an exception to that below.) She oversaw the increase of Chicago’s minimum wage to $15.

Lightfoot chipped away at aldermanic privilege, the ability of City Council members to veto projects in their wards. While somewhat controversial, her Invest South/West program has probably helped out underserved neighborhoods overall. She secured the Bally’s Casino deal, which will likely do more good than harm for the city. And she even abolished library fees.

On the other hand, critics point to her heavy-handed response to the Floyd demonstrations (more on that below), and the fact she spent 60 percent of the city’s federal COVID funds on policing. She frequently sparred with the Chicago Teacher’s Union, resulting in a strike, and almost precipitating a second one, and she reneged on her campaign promise to support an elected school board.

But Lightfoot’s downfall was most likely caused by her combative personality. This was neatly summed up by her former ally Ald. Susan Sadlowski-Garza: “I have never met anybody who has managed to p— off every single person they come in contact with. Police, fire, teachers, aldermen, businesses, manufacturing.”

Of course, this is a sustainable transportation and traffic safety news website, so we’re most interested in what she accomplished, or didn’t do in these areas. Here’s a quick summary.

The worst things about the Lightfoot administration from a livable streets perspective

Deteriorating reliability, safety, and cleanliness on the CTA during the COVID era

Spending $101 million on questionable security measure for the ‘L’

Overseeing a historic spike in traffic fatalities, particularly pedestrian and bike deaths

Shutting down Loop CTA and Divvy access and raising downtown bridges during the Floyd protests

Closing trails, parks, and beaches during the pandemic, while simultaneously allowing beachfront bars to reopen

Failure to create a cohesive network of connected, protected bikeways

Spending $7.5 million in taxpayer money on a gas card giveaway as a reelection ploy

The best things about the Lightfoot administration from a livable streets perspective

Passing the tax-increment financing districts to fund the south Red Line extension

Passing an equitable transit-oriented development ordinance

Defeating the ordinance to essentially condone 9 mph speeding near schools and parks

Creating the Clear Path program, allowing low-income residents to pay only half of traffic fines, plus debt forgiveness

Installing pedestrian safety infrastructure at hundreds of locations across the city

Putting in 100 miles of bike lanes with a focus on the South and West sides

Committing to upgrading all existing protected bike lanes with concrete curbs

Expanding the Divvy bike share system to cover most of the city

Rolling out a well-designed dockless scooter program

Committing to give away 5,000 free bicycles

And, this isn’t a sustainable transportation matter, but I did think she come up with a clever compromise for renaming our city’s coastal highway after the city’s Black founder without dropping LSD: Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable Lake Shore Drive, or DuSable Lake Shore Drive for short. Of course, a truly visionary mayor would have pushed to convert the eight-lane monstrosity to a human-scale, multi-modal surface boulevard.

Am I overlooking any of the worst or best aspects of Lightfoot’s reign from a livable streets POV? Let us know in the comments.