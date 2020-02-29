Police decision to arrest a man for breaking a minor CTA rule ends in tragedy

Yesterday Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a plan to have 50 additional Chicago Police Department officers patrol the CTA in response to the recent wave of violent crime on the public transportation system. In response, I wrote a post that discussed how increased transit policing in New York City and Los Angeles has resulted in widespread arrests of residents, mostly low-income people of color, for minor offenses like fare evasion and unlicensed peddling. In one incident in LA, a police stop for alleged nonpayment ended with an officer tackling a young man on a subway platform, causing him to be crushed to death by a train.

“While adding more police to the CTA may have been inevitable, the experiences in New York and LA suggest that it’s going to be crucial for them to stay focused on preventing and addressing serious crimes, not cracking down on fare evasion and other relatively minor infractions,” I wrote.

Ten minutes after publication, news came in about CPD officers shooting a young man at the Grand Avenue Red Line station. We don’t have all the facts of the facts yet, and it’s important not to rush to judgment. But simply going on the official account the police department has released, plus cell phone video posted by bystanders, it appears that this incident was the result of the type of counterproductive transit enforcement that I discussed in the post: police cracking down on minor rule-breaking and escalating the situation, creating the potential for violence.

Here’s the description of the incident from the preliminary statement from the CPD:

Shortly after 4:00 p.m., two officers assigned to the Mass Transit Unit attempted to stop a man who was moving between two train cars, in violation of city ordinance. A struggle ensued at the Grand Red Line station as they attempted to place the subject in custody. Both officers deployed their Tasers. At some point during the incident, officers discharged their weapon, striking the subject twice. The subject was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and has made it through surgery. He is in critical but stable condition.

Here’s one of the bystander videos of the incident that has circulated on social media. Warning, graphic content.

I don’t exactly know what to do with this, but I witnessed and recorded the police-involved shooting at the Grand Red Line station in Chicago a little over an hour ago. This is my unedited video. (Trigger warning, obviously.) pic.twitter.com/tIrv1RfTN3 — The Unaffiliated Critic (@FreeRangeCritic) February 28, 2020

It is, in fact, prohibited to “[cross] between the cars of a train… unless there is an emergency, and a CTA agent has directly instructed or authorized doing so,” according to the CTA rules of conduct, but it’s a commonplace, basically victimless, infraction that should certainly not be a priority for enforcement. When the police allegedly saw the man do it, they could have ignored the behavior, or they could have given him a warning. There’s no indication from the CPD that the man did anything else wrong before the officers decided to arrest him, escalating the situation.

Whether or not an arrest is justified, your chances of surviving a police encounter are best if you’re passive and follow their instructions. But it’s shocking to see one of the officers shooting the man after the police Tased and pepper-sprayed him, and he didn’t follow her order to give him her hands for cuffing. And after he fled, the police shooting up the escalator of the train station after him was a wildly reckless move that could have easily led to a bystander getting caught in the crossfire. The police have not indicated that the man was armed, which they likely would have done by now if that was the case. The mayor herself has said she was disturbed by the incident.

I have viewed the widely shared footage depicting the police-involved shooting at the CTA station. With the strong caveat that one perspective does not depict the entirety of the incident, the video is extremely disturbing and the actions by these officers are deeply concerning. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) February 29, 2020

But the most important thing to keep in mind is that this awful incident could have been avoided had the officers not chosen to respond to a harmless infraction by trying to arrest the man, needlessly creating the potential for violence. Obviously the timing of this shooting on the same day that the mayor promised that more police on the CTA would make use safer is a terrible irony.

“Public transit is the great connector of our city, and residents and riders deserve a world-class public transportation system that is not only accessible, reliable and affordable, but most importantly safe,” Lightfoot said in a statement earlier that day. That’s very true, and the first thing she can do to help make the CTA safer is ordering the police to stay focused on deterring and stopping behavior that’s actually dangerous, instead of escalating petty offenses into encounters with the potential for bloodshed.