CDOT Chief Touts Rahm Emanuel’s Transportation Wins at Active Trans Gala

On Thursday about 200 members and supporters of the Active Transportation Alliance showed up to the 1871 tech incubator space in the Merchandise Mart for the advocacy group’s annual awards ceremony, hosted by WBEZ’s Jerome McDonell. The event honored local nonprofits, businesses and people that have made a significant impact on biking, walking and transit in the region, including Mayor Rahm Emanuel, REI, and the Logan Square Neighborhood Association.

Emanuel received the Public Leadership Award. “After two terms, Mayor Emanuel is leaving office having made Chicago a national leader in building better bike infrastructure through a growing network of protected bike lanes, off-street trails and neighborhood greenways,” McDonnell said. “The mayor secured millions of dollars in federal funding to rebuild Chicago’s aging public transit system, he enhanced the city’s commitment to pedestrian safety, and he made it a priority to create separate trails for biking and walking along the Chicago lakefront.”

Chicago Department of Transportation commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld accepted the award on Emanuel’s behalf. After thanking Active Trans and congratulating the other winners, she checked off the mayor’s transportation accomplishments during his two terms in office, according to speech notes provided by CDOT. “It has certainly been a whirlwind eight years since the mayor took office and set Chicago on course to become recognized as America’s Best City for Biking in 2016,” she said. Here’s a list of the biking milestones she mentioned:

Scheinfeld also noted improvements made for pedestrians, saying that Emanuel has “pushed to make Chicago a better, safer city for walking, and also a greener city, one in which driving a car and taking up space on the roadway is not the default choice.” She mentioned:

44 streetscapes completed from 2011- 2018

Installation of curb extensions, pedestrian islands, countdown timers, and raised crosswalks at hundreds of intersections

Then she listed the following accomplishments for transit:

“And finally, we really hope that one of the mayor’s most lasting legacies will be the Vision Zero traffic safety program,” Scheinfeld said. “That’s something we’ve collaborated closely with Active Trans on –and we know that all of you will certainly be working with the next mayor to push Vision Zero forward – whoever SHE is – toward our ultimate goal of eliminating fatalities and serious injuries from traffic crashes.”

Next the Logan Square Neighborhood Association received the Community Leadership Award. “In recent years, LSNA has been one of Active Trans’ strongest community partners,” McDonnell said. “In addition to working for racial equity in a street reconstruction project and equitable development near transit stations, the group has led organizing efforts to address gentrification and displacement related to the 606 trail and has worked alongside Active Trans to create a community vision for safe access to the Chicago River. Tonight, Active Trans would like to recognize them with the Community Leadership Award. Christian Diaz, LSNA’s lead housing organizer accepted the award.

REI receiving the Business Leadership Award. “REI has shown its commitment to improving active transportation in the region by hosting classes on biking, hosting rides and hikes, and participating in the Bike Commuter Challenge,” McDonnell said. “For several years, REI has provided grant support for various Active Trans campaigns, like Trail Connect Chicagoland and advocacy work in the Lake Calumet region. It’s also been a champion of Active Trans’ events over the years, serving as an event sponsor and hosting Active Trans events in REI stores. “Theresa Salus, REI’s outdoor program and experiences manager for Chicago and Twin Cities, accepted the award.