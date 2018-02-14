South Siders Share Their Thoughts on the Red Line Extension Project

On February 13, a good-sized crowd of Chicago’s South Side residents gathered at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep for a CTA open house. The subject under discussion was the extension of the Red Line train past its current 95th Street terminal all the way to 130th. While this has been discussed since the Richard J. Daley Era, a good 284 comments received from transit riders alternately expressed optimism and pessimism that the project will actually come to fruition this time. In November 2016, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced $75 million in funding, over the next five years for preliminary engineering for the project. Last month the city announced the planned route for the new tracks.

According to Sonali Tandon, senior project manager in strategic planning with the CTA, the transit agency “has been working on this since 2006. We conducted an analysis which was looking at all the possible alternatives for extending the Red Line. That study was finished in 2009. After that, the CTA started working on the draft for the Environmental Impact Statement,” which was published in October 2016. ”At that time we had two options that we presented to the public: East Option and West Option of the Preferred Alignment. We had said that we would be coming out back to the public to announce the Select Alignment, which is what this meeting’s about.”

There has been concern that the construction of the trains might disrupt the parks. Tendon says that “the East Option would have impacted two parks, Wendell Smith and Rock Park. The West Option would have impacted Fernwood Parkway. So, the preferred alignment would only impact one park, which is Fernwood Parkway. It is an inactive park; there are are no facilities over there, frankly. People could potentially be using it to play, but there is no play equipment over there. We have been working with the Chicago Park District for the past few years, in order to discuss those impacts and to identify mitigations to resolve those impacts. We have identified a replacement park so there would be parks elsewhere that would be used to mitigate the impact to Fernwood Parkway.”

In addition, it has been mentioned that there is not enough room in the rail yard for another rail line. “The existing rail yard is in the median of the expressway,” says Tendon. “It is severely constrained, so an extension cannot be accommodated in the same rail yard. We are proposing a new rail yard as part of the project at 120th street. That would replace the existing yard at 98th street.”

Alderman Anthony Beale, for one, considers this new line to be a positive development. “When Mayor Rahm Emanuel first took office in 2011, this was the number one item on the agenda, to make sure that this promise was kept from over forty years ago,” says Beale. “This was a promise to our community back when Richard J. Daley was the mayor. I expressed to him that this is the one item that me, [aldermen] Carrie Austin and Howard Brookins met with the mayor to make sure this was a priority for the city of Chicago, so we are moving forward with this project. This is just a huge hurdle that we just got over, as far as the direction that it’s gonna go, how it’s gonna be laid out. We’re really excited about how we’re moving forward with this particular project.”

The reactions of the local citizens were far more mixed. Deloris Lucas, the leader of the bike group We Keep You Rollin’, who lives in the Far South enclave Golden Gate, says, “I think it’s a great thing, the Red Line being extended to the far south side of the city. It should have been incorporated a long, long time ago so that everyone would feel like we were the same type of citizen or resident of Chicago. Because we were so far south, we need the help to get from far south to inner city to the other suburbs faster than anybody else. Right now, a mere bus ride from 130th to 95th takes almost thirty minutes. That’s ridiculous. Transit should be much faster.”

Elaina McLauren had specific concerns about the project. “I think the train should pass 95th street. It should have done that back in 1985, but the way that it’s being extended is what I have a problem with. It’s being extended down the freight train line. I live near the freight train line – half a block away. When I chose to move to the far South Side, it was because the Dan Ryan train was supposed to go down the expressway to 130th street. That’s what it was supposed to do. That was a good route! It didn’t bother anybody’s property. Now, it’s going to bother my sleep!,” she jokes. “The freight train comes, and I gotta put back up the picture frames, put back up the glasses on the mantles and everything…now CTA comes, and it’s going to be worse. The freight train and that CTA train are going to be running at the same time. They thought it through, but they did not ask the neighborhood. When CTA comes through, the value of my house goes down. Who wants to live near a train? You don’t have anything to look at but this white train coming through.” She admits that while the South Side has always wanted the extra stops, she adds: “we don’t need our homes taken away…they’re digging and building and our foundations cracking. It’s just too much of a mess.”

“The train running all the way to 130th street…I don’t see why,” opines Tommy McLauren. “When you get out there, there’s nothing out there. A lot of the people that were living out there are already gone. The train tracks are running between two expressways.”

Ronald Jackson was skeptical of Emanuel’s motives in pushing for the project at this point in the election cycle.

“This plan is no more than an election stunt. We’re not crazy! This should have been two years ago. [The city] did the orange line in ’87, and you completed it. Why now, all of a sudden? This is nothing but an afterthought; this is about an election. This is not about us. If this project does get off the ground, what’s the percentage of minorities having contracts?”

As far as potential employment for community members, Jackson feels “they took all the programs out the schools for us to do these jobs,” like carpentry, drafting and welding. “This generation doesn’t have that, so where are you going to get them from? Out of state? Where’s the construction skills? How is this gonna benefit us? This is going to benefit Rahm’s people, and some of these – I hate to say – Uncle Tom aldermen who sit up here talking about they’re for us.”

Work is slated to begin on the Red Line extension in 2022 at the earliest, with service starting no earlier than 2026. That’s if — that this is a big if — the city can secure federal funding for the $2.3 billion project. Things aren’t looking good though, because Donald Trump’s recently released infrastructure plan calls for cutting federal funding for transit.