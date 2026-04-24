Welcome back Carter! A friendly chat with the controversial ex-CTA president at the joyful Red Line Extension groundbreaking

Left: Local officials throw the first shovels of soil for the project, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and current Acting CTA President Nora Leersen. Right: Former CTA president Dorval Carter Jr. hanging out "backstage." All images in this piece are by John Greenfield
But when I spotted him behind the scenes at today’s joyous groundbreaking ceremony for the Red Line Extension in Roseland, the final feather in Carter’s railroad cap, I was interested getting his perspective on the day’s significance. I also wanted to hear what he had to say about the project’s federal funding nearly being frozen to death by the Creamsicle-colored criminal. As I buttonholed him for an interview, I assured him I’d take a glass-half-full attitude towards his tenure. The following interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
John Greenfield: One of your strengths as being the head of the CTA, one of things that people generally acknowledge you were good at, was landing federal funding for projects. So today is the fruit of your labor. How do you feel about this?
Dorval Carter Jr.: I couldn’t be more excited about this day. It has been something that has been 45 years in the making, and something that I spent the last 15 years of my career working to make happen. And so to be at a point where we’re actually having this groundbreaking, and now this project is becoming real to the people in this community, it means a lot to me, an awful lot.
DC: Well, I felt some level of vindication. One of the reasons I worked hard to get the grant agreement in place was so that we would be protected against any sort of political interference. And it’s clear that the courts agreed with CTA in saying that this is a project for which the funding cannot be stopped, and said move forward.
JG: One more slightly tricky question – if you don’t want to answer it, no problem. But some people have noted that the cost of the project went up from $3.6 billion to $5.7 million within a few months. And so some folks in op-eds and columns have said we should rethink this and not spend that much money on this project. What is your response to that?
DC: My response to that would be, had we done this project when we should have, it would have only cost us about $400 million dollars.
JG: When was that?
DC: That was back when the Red Line South was done [in the early 2010s]. And the point being that there’s a cost to delay. And that cost in delay should not result in a disparagement of equity for communities that deserve it.
Here’s a gallery of images from the afternoon that hopefully help illustrate what a powerful and fun event it was. When I get a chance in the near future, I’ll add some more quotes from local officials and politicians.
On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,941 with $19,059 to go, ideally by the end of May.
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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The alder indicated that she's not worried about participants in the weekly "Archer Guardians" anti-Complete Streets demonstrations, including her challenger Claudia Zuno, using the announcement for political gain.
Tell CMAP to not approve the current Redefine the Drive highway-forward model as proposed. Give public comment at 11am in person or Zoom. Alternatively, send an email to info[at]cmap[dot]illinois[dot]gov by Thursday, April 23rd at 5pm. More details below.