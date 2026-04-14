Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 14

• “Pedestrian injured, North Aurora man charged after hit-and-run crash in Batavia, police say” (Beacon-News)

• Chicagoans Who Bike: “Public transit deserves to be celebrated and valued, and needs it’s stories told!” – CTA’s Leerhsen mentioned that during War on Cars / Better Streets talk

• CWB: “Today, we’re launching the first ways you can help support Chicagoans Who Bike financially – YouTube super thanks on videos and channel memberships!”

• CEO of advocacy group for people experiencing mental health issues: “Public safety on the CTA demands reimagining crisis response” (Crain’s)

• “Metra launches major 2026 construction program focused on stations, track, bridges and signal upgrades” (Chicago Construction)

• “Now Demolished, State/Lake CTA Platform Gets Its Renovation Permit” (Chicago YIMBY)

• After feedback from neighbors, Jefferson Park pedestrian bridge renovation pushed back to summer to avoid impacting kids walking to school (Block Club)

• “Igor’s Bike Shack Offers Repairs, Rentals And Community On The Lakefront Trail” (Block Club)

• Trump–friendly Archer safety project foes Juan Rangel & likely Ald. Lopez host “12th & 15th Ward community meeting” to “help build an independent school board” Th. 4/16, 6 PM

• Pedal for the Planet 2026: Sat. 4/25, join Climate Justice Committee, Bike Grid for rides from Lakeview, HPK, Wicker, meeting at Douglass Park for birding, trash pickup, picnic

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,914 with $19,086 to go, ideally by the end of April

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor