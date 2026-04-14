Skip to content
Sponsored

Today's stories are presented by

Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 14

8:52 AM CDT on April 14, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 14
Copenhagenize.com

• “Pedestrian injured, North Aurora man charged after hit-and-run crash in Batavia, police say” (Beacon-News)

• Chicagoans Who Bike: “Public transit deserves to be celebrated and valued, and needs it’s stories told!” – CTA’s Leerhsen mentioned that during War on Cars / Better Streets talk

• CWB: “Today, we’re launching the first ways you can help support Chicagoans Who Bike financially – YouTube super thanks on videos and channel memberships!”

• CEO of advocacy group for people experiencing mental health issues: “Public safety on the CTA demands reimagining crisis response” (Crain’s)

• “Metra launches major 2026 construction program focused on stations, track, bridges and signal upgrades” (Chicago Construction)

• “Now Demolished, State/Lake CTA Platform Gets Its Renovation Permit” (Chicago YIMBY)

• After feedback from neighbors, Jefferson Park pedestrian bridge renovation pushed back to summer to avoid impacting kids walking to school (Block Club)

• “Igor’s Bike Shack Offers Repairs, Rentals And Community On The Lakefront Trail” (Block Club)

Trumpfriendly Archer safety project foes Juan Rangel & likely Ald. Lopez host “12th & 15th Ward community meeting” to “help build an independent school board” Th. 4/16, 6 PM

• Pedal for the Planet 2026: Sat. 4/25, join Climate Justice Committee, Bike Grid for rides from Lakeview, HPK, Wicker, meeting at Douglass Park for birding, trash pickup, picnic

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,914 with $19,086 to go, ideally by the end of April

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes | Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 13

April 13, 2026
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 10

April 10, 2026
Traffic Violence

Last night, Damian Gomez’s loved ones remembered him and called for justice, with support from dozens of bike riders and safe streets advocates

April 9, 2026
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 9

April 9, 2026
CTA

CTA: “Yes we can… extend the #10 bus to the Obama Center!” Service upgrades, safety concerns dominated the agency’s April board meeting

April 8, 2026
See all posts